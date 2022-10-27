Read full article on original website
SD Legislative candidate survey: Becky Drury
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Becky Drury is running for re-election to the South Dakota State House in District 32. District 32 consists of east-central Rapid City. Drury and three others are in the race; Republican Steve Duffy, Democrat Jonathan Old Horse, and Democrat Christine Stephenson. 1. Who are you?...
SD Legislative candidate survey: Kirk Chaffee
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Kirk Chaffee is a Republican running for re-election to the South Dakota State House in District 29. The district includes the communities of Sturgis, Union Center, Faith, and Blackhawk. Chaffee is on the ballot along with two other candidates, Republican Gary Cammack and Libertarian Sean Natchke.
Drivers still hit by high gas prices, despite drop
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In the last week, gas has gone down 6.9 cents per gallon to an average of $3.58 a gallon in South Dakota. Gas prices in South Dakota are 2.7 cents lower per gallon than a month ago but are still 23.3 cents higher per gallon than a year ago.
SD Legislative candidate survey: Nicole Heenan
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Nicole Heenan is running for the South Dakota State Senate as a Democrat in District 32. The district encompasses much of downtown Rapid City, and runs south towards Upper Spring Creek Road. Heenan is challenging incumbent Republican Helene Duhamel. 1. Who are you? Tell us...
Election 2022 Special Report: The Marijuana Vote
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is taking a closer look at the ballot initiatives going before South Dakota voters. Monday night, we focused on Initiated Measure 27, which aims to legalize recreational marijuana. Matthew Schweich, the campaign manager for ‘Vote Yes on 27′, joined the...
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Bret Swanson
HOT SPRINGS, S.D. - Bret Swanson is a Democrat running for the South Dakota House in District 30. District 30 includes the cities of Custer and Hot Springs within its boundaries. Swanson faces two Republican opponents in the general election; incumbent Trish Ladner and Dennis Krull. 1. Who are you?...
SD Legislative candidate survey: Vince Vidal
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Vince Vidal is a Democrat running for the South Dakota State House in District 33. District 33 includes portions of Pennington and Meade County within it. Vidal faces two Republicans in the November general election, incumbent Phil Jensen and Curt Massie. 1. Who are you?...
SD Legislative candidate survey: Pat Cromwell
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pat Cromwell is running as a Democrat for the South Dakota State House in District 35. District 35 consists of eastern Rapid City, stretching both east and south to include Box Elder as well. Cromwell is running against two Republican incumbents, Tony Randolph and Tina Mulally, with another Democrat, David Hubbard.
Matters of the State: Utilities battle; new endorsements for Noem, Smith
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, statehouse reporter Austin Goss shares the latest in the race for South Dakota Governor, including a campaign finance filing error and new endorsements for both Gov. Kristi Noem and Rep. Jamie Smith. We also sit...
Dakotans for Health to gather abortion rights petition signatures
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The group that wants to put the abortion rights issue on the November 2024 ballot will begin gathering petition signatures Saturday. Dakotans for Health hopes to gather 60,000 signatures to put a proposed Initiated Constitutional Amendment on the ballot that, if approved by voters, will override existing laws and regulations concerning abortions. It would codify Roe v. Wade in South Dakota.
