Georgia State

live5news.com

Several longtime restaurants close throughout the Lowcountry

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Caroline’s Aloha Bar, Philly’s, and Ladles Soups West Ashley all announced closings over the past two weeks after the three restaurants were open for ten years or longer. The decision to close includes personal reasons for some businesses, but all three were dealing...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
GREENVILLE, SC
country1037fm.com

New Frosty Flavor Coming

According to MSN, Wendy’s is releasing a new Peppermint Frosty next month. The holiday flavor will be released on November 15th along with some other new treats. Ok sounds like it might be good. But it will never replace my love of chocolate frosty. And you know what’s great about Wendy’s Frostys? You can get them almost all the time. Not like some other fast food chain that seems to have an ice cream machine that is never working!
FLORIDA STATE
Charleston City Paper

Friday headlines: Get your flu shot — virus is surging, officials say

Hospitals across the state are seeing an influx of flu patients. Meanwhile, other virus outbreaks like respiratory issues among young children and the omicron Covid-19 variant still rage on. Health officials are urging people to get flu shots to ensure they don’t get the illness. Some worry of a further...
CHARLESTON, SC
titantime.org

How Many University of North Carolinas Even Are There?

“I’m applying to the University of North Carolina.” Okay? Which one? Most people attribute the UNC title to The University of Carolina at Chapel Hill, as this is the state’s “Public Ivy,” but there are actually seven universities in the system with- technically- this same title.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
country1037fm.com

North And South Carolinians Rush To Get In On $1 Billion Powerball Jackpot

Halloween could be a real treat for someone tonight, as the Powerball jackpot has topped the $1 billion mark. No one matched all the numbers in Saturday’s drawing, which was for a paltry $825 million. According to the North Carolina Education Lottery website, the top prize is now $1 billion. To win, players must match five numbers plus the Powerball number.
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina, I have put together a list of three amazing places in South Carolina that are truly beautiful but often overlooked, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't before, because they are absolutely worth your time.
WBTW News13

South Carolina candidate’s name appears twice on ballot — under 2 different parties

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) — Early voting continues in South Carolina, and one candidate’s name is listed twice on ballots under two different party affiliations. Lisa Ellis is listed under both the Democratic and Alliance parties. “Fusion voting” allows candidates to appear on the ballot under multiple political parties. “This has been a process that’s been […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

RSV cases on the rise in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Health officials are working to avoid what some are calling a “triple-demic” of respiratory illnesses in South Carolina. During a special meeting on Thursday, Oct. 27, Prisma Health officials announced an overwhelming surge of three respiratory viruses impacting the pediatric community: COVID-19, Influenza-A (the flu), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

