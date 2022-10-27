Read full article on original website
Related
WJCL
Georgia college student killed in stampede at South Korea Halloween festival
MARIETTA, Ga. — This morning a Georgia community is mourning the loss of a college student, who was killed in a deadly stampede in South Korea. More than 150 people were killed during a Halloween celebration Saturday. "I feel like I have a hole in me. A big hole...
live5news.com
Several longtime restaurants close throughout the Lowcountry
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Caroline’s Aloha Bar, Philly’s, and Ladles Soups West Ashley all announced closings over the past two weeks after the three restaurants were open for ten years or longer. The decision to close includes personal reasons for some businesses, but all three were dealing...
live5news.com
Female Veteran nonprofit hosts first fundraiser to help an ‘underserved population’
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A female Veteran-focused organization hosted its first fundraiser on Saturday to bring the community together and spread more awareness about the nonprofit. She’s the Veteran was started in 2020 by Army Veteran and founder Brooke Jackson Kahn. She wanted to give female Veterans a place...
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of South Carolina was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
WLTX.com
Disbelief: South Carolina lottery winner shocked by grocery store jackpot ticket
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A woman in South Carolina's Lowcountry had a quick change of plans recently when she realized that her lottery ticket was a winner. She had just purchased the $10 ticket at Krishna Indian & American Groceries on Green Ridge Road in North Charleston when she scratched it off and learned that she would soon be taking home a sizable jackpot.
Woman charged with practicing medicine without a license at South Carolina living facilities
A woman has been charged with practicing medicine without a license at seven assisted living facilities in the Upstate.
country1037fm.com
New Frosty Flavor Coming
According to MSN, Wendy’s is releasing a new Peppermint Frosty next month. The holiday flavor will be released on November 15th along with some other new treats. Ok sounds like it might be good. But it will never replace my love of chocolate frosty. And you know what’s great about Wendy’s Frostys? You can get them almost all the time. Not like some other fast food chain that seems to have an ice cream machine that is never working!
This Is South Carolina's Most Haunted Restaurant
Food Network found the most "spirited" eateries around the country.
Charleston City Paper
Friday headlines: Get your flu shot — virus is surging, officials say
Hospitals across the state are seeing an influx of flu patients. Meanwhile, other virus outbreaks like respiratory issues among young children and the omicron Covid-19 variant still rage on. Health officials are urging people to get flu shots to ensure they don’t get the illness. Some worry of a further...
AOL Corp
8 of the best ranked SC restaurants to get a mouth-watering steak. Check them out
Filet mignon, ribeye, T-bone — everyone who enjoys steak has their favorite cut. Then there’s the age-old question of do you prefer your steak rare, medium, well done or something in between? Oh, and would you like some steak sauce?. Americans in general love a good steak. But...
NBC News
S.C. governor: Marriage should be between man and woman
During a gubernatorial race debate in South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster said marriage should be "between a man and a woman." Democratic candidate Joe Cunningham replied, "Gov. McMaster has been leading South Carolina into the 1950s since the 1980s."Oct. 27, 2022.
wach.com
Gloomy Sunday then cold front brings rain on Halloween in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The first half of the weekend was rather gloomy around South Carolina - unfortunately Sunday doesn't look much better. High pressure to our north continues to send a chilly northeasterly breeze our way and that's enough to help fire up cloud cover. With extra moisture...
titantime.org
How Many University of North Carolinas Even Are There?
“I’m applying to the University of North Carolina.” Okay? Which one? Most people attribute the UNC title to The University of Carolina at Chapel Hill, as this is the state’s “Public Ivy,” but there are actually seven universities in the system with- technically- this same title.
country1037fm.com
North And South Carolinians Rush To Get In On $1 Billion Powerball Jackpot
Halloween could be a real treat for someone tonight, as the Powerball jackpot has topped the $1 billion mark. No one matched all the numbers in Saturday’s drawing, which was for a paltry $825 million. According to the North Carolina Education Lottery website, the top prize is now $1 billion. To win, players must match five numbers plus the Powerball number.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina, I have put together a list of three amazing places in South Carolina that are truly beautiful but often overlooked, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't before, because they are absolutely worth your time.
South Carolina candidate’s name appears twice on ballot — under 2 different parties
SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) — Early voting continues in South Carolina, and one candidate’s name is listed twice on ballots under two different party affiliations. Lisa Ellis is listed under both the Democratic and Alliance parties. “Fusion voting” allows candidates to appear on the ballot under multiple political parties. “This has been a process that’s been […]
WIS-TV
RSV cases on the rise in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Health officials are working to avoid what some are calling a “triple-demic” of respiratory illnesses in South Carolina. During a special meeting on Thursday, Oct. 27, Prisma Health officials announced an overwhelming surge of three respiratory viruses impacting the pediatric community: COVID-19, Influenza-A (the flu), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).
Unique, fun dessert franchise expanding to Utah with grand opening and give away
A dessert franchise offering a creative, fun and “fantastical” donut and ice cream experience has announced its expansion to Utah.
This Is South Carolina's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the best historic fast food spots around the country, including this longtime favorite in South Carolina.
Comments / 0