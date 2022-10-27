Read full article on original website
Related
Elle
Anne Hathaway Addresses ‘Hathahate’ and Her Self-Love Journey, 10 Years Later
During her acceptance speech at ELLE’s 29th annual Women in Hollywood event on Tuesday, Armageddon Time actress Anne Hathaway gracefully addressed the infamous era known as Peak “Hathahate.” If you managed to evade that particular corner of online discourse a decade ago, a quick recap: The year was 2013, Hathaway had just won an Oscar for Les Misérables, and the vitriolic noise around the actress’s so-called “annoying” earnestness had grown so loud that both the New Yorker and the New York Times had hopped on the case.
ETOnline.com
'The White Lotus' Season 2: Who Dies and What the Cast Has Said About the Murder Mystery (Exclusive)
The White Lotus is finally back on HBO. After an explosive first season set in Hawaii, creator Mike White's social satire returns with season 2 as the new, "volcanic" installment set at a Sicilian luxury resort follows an ensemble of eccentric guests and employees, whose lives clash in unexpected ways.
ETOnline.com
Selena Gomez Makes Return to Waverly Place 'Where It all Began'
Selena Gomez is throwing it all the way back to her Wizards of Waverly Place days. In a new pic shared to Instagram Saturday, Gomez took a trip down to New York City's Waverly Pl. where she says, "it all began." The photo sees the 30-year-old actress looking up at...
ETOnline.com
Kim Kardashian Attends Tracee Ellis Ross' Non-Costume Birthday Dinner in Full Halloween Getup
Kim Kardashian pulled an Elle Woods over the weekend, attending a formal 50th birthday dinner for Tracee Ellis Ross in a full-body Halloween costume. The 42-year-old reality star took the hilarious moment in stride, posting a selfie with the birthday girl to her Instagram Stories, writing, "That time I showed up to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn't a costume party! Happy Birthday to the most beautiful kind soul @traceeellisross."
ETOnline.com
'The Best Man' Cast Returns for Their 'Final Chapters' in Peacock Series Teaser: Watch!
The crew is back and better than ever! Peacock dropped the first teaser for its upcoming limited series, The Best Man: Final Chapters, on Saturday. In a full circle moment for the franchise, the streamer revealed the footage at this year's Urbanworld Film Festival where the original The Best Man film premiered in 1999.
ETOnline.com
Tom Hanks Returns as David S. Pumpkins on 'Saturday Night Live'
The king of spooky season made his return! Tom Hanks suited up as David S. Pumpkins during a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live. In the sketch, which featured host and musical guest, Jack Harlow, three friends seek a thrill as they get on the Cellblock 666 ride. The scares...
ETOnline.com
Heidi Klum Details Her Epic Worm on a Fishing Hook Halloween Costume (Exclusive)
Per usual, Heidi Klum pulled out all the stops for Halloween this year. At her annual party on Monday night -- which returned this year after a two-year-long COVID-19 hiatus -- the 49-year-old model shocked everyone by dressing up as a giant earthworm on a fishing hook. She writhed and...
ETOnline.com
'Bachelor in Paradise': Why Sarah Abruptly Left the Beach
Sarah Hamrick is speaking out. On Monday night's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, host Jesse Palmer revealed that Sarah had left the beach due to a family emergency, something she addressed on social media after the show aired. The reality star revealed that her grandmother passed away. "Opening myself up...
ETOnline.com
Tyra Banks Reveals Her Incredible 'DWTS' Halloween Costume That Weighs 40 Pounds (Exclusive)
Going all out for Halloween Night on Dancing With the Stars! Host Tyra Banks is going to be getting into the spooky spirit with an over-the-top costume that is elaborate, even by her DWTS wardrobe standards. ET's Denny Directo spoke with Banks ahead of Monday's Halloween Night special, and she...
ETOnline.com
Bindi and Robert Irwin Pull Off Perfect 'The Office' Halloween Costumes With Little Grace
Bindi Irwin and her family may have won Halloween! On Monday, Bindi, her husband, Chandler Powell, and her brother, Robert Irwin dressed up as characters from The Office. However, while the trio’s Jim, Pam and Dwight were a hit, it was Bindi and Chandler’s 1-year-old daughter, Grace, who stole the show.
ETOnline.com
Heidi Klum's Halloween Bash 2022 -- See all the Epic Celeb Costumes!
It's that time of the year again when witches and monsters and ghouls roam the streets, while Heidi Klum and her guests spend hours in make-up to perfect their elaborate and ornate costumes. Here's a look at all the celebs who showed up to Klum's big bash in their best Halloween ensembles.
Brands, stars finally spoke out on Kanye West's problematic comments. What took so long?
Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, has gone unchecked for controversial comments for years. What took so long for him to face repercussions?
ETOnline.com
'Severance' Adds Alia Shawkat, Gwendoline Christie, Merritt Wever and More to Season 2
Praise Kier! Severance has added eight new cast members as the Apple TV+ series starts production on season 2. Among those joining the expanded ensemble are Alia Shawkat, Gwendoline Christie and Merritt Wever. Rounding out the new additions are Christopher Guest regular Bob Balaban, Beauty and the Beast voice star...
ETOnline.com
Prince Jackson Addresses King of Pop Controversy, Shares Who Comes Close to Claiming the Crown (Exclusive)
The King of Pop is and will remain Michael Jackson -- at least according to his son, Prince Jackson. ET's Denny Directo spoke to Prince at the Thriller Night Halloween benefit over the weekend, following Rolling Stone UK's controversial move to hand over the crown to Harry Styles. While Prince acknowledged the "As It Was" singer's talents, he maintained that the title is reserved for his late father, and his late father only.
ETOnline.com
Millie Bobby Brown Reacts to Viral 'Stranger Things' Fan Theories and Character Deaths (Exclusive)
Millie Bobby Brown is addressing some viral fan theories surrounding Stranger Things. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Brown ahead of the release of Enola Holmes 2, where she shared her reaction to rumblings that Eddie Munson --who was killed in season 4 -- could return as Vecna's second in command when the beloved sci-fi series returns for season 5.
ETOnline.com
Henry Cavill Leaving Netflix’s 'The Witcher' for Season 4, Liam Hemsworth to Take Over
The Witcher has been renewed for a fourth season, but with a new White Wolf at its helm. On Saturday, Netflix announced that Henry Cavill is leaving the show following season 3, with Liam Hemsworth taking the reins as Geralt of Rivia. Based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s best-selling book series, The...
15 Parents Whose Days Went So Hilariously Bad They May Have Lost A Little Dignity
These parents will take your bad day and raise you a worse one.
ETOnline.com
Anna Faris Reveals What It Would Take for Her to Return to 'Scary Movie' Franchise (Exclusive)
Anna Faris is down to make a return to the Scary Movie franchise -- if the price is right!. ET's Ash Crossan sat down with Faris and her The Estate co-star, Toni Collette, to discuss her return to acting and the beloved horror parody franchise. "I love Regina [Hall] so...
ETOnline.com
Cormac Roth, Musician and Actor Tim Roth's Son, Dead at 25
Cormac Roth, son of Tim Roth, has died at the age of 25. The English actor shared that his son died following a battle with cancer on Oct. 16. Roth shared the news in a statement to ET. "On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac...
ETOnline.com
Shonda Rhimes Joins Celebs Quitting Twitter: 'Not Hanging Around for Whatever Elon Has Planned'
Elon Musk officially took ownership of Twitter last week, ending months of back and forth over the $44-billion deal. It also kicked off an exodus from the app as users -- both famous and not -- took umbrage with how his acquisition seemingly allows more hate speech to be spewed from trolls and racists.
Comments / 0