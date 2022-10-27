ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire businesses host trick-or-treat event

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Monsters, princesses, and superheroes flooded the streets of downtown Eau Claire this Halloween to score some treats. Ahead of the residential trick-or-treating this evening in the City of Eau Claire downtown businesses opened their doors to families dressed in costumes. Kids were hard at work filling their bags to the brim with candy. Staff members at the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire decided to give out something besides candy.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

House brings Halloween spirit to Pigeon Falls community

PIGEON FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -No matter where they live, members of one family always get into the Halloween spirit by creating a spooktacular display. That love for the season brings people from all around the Trempealeau County area to check it out. At this home on Main Street in Pigeon...
PIGEON FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls Police Department hosts fundraiser for K9 program

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department Alumni Association hosted a dog walk and costume contest. The goal of the event was to raise money for the police department’s K9 program. Event organizers say about 50 people registered. This is the first year they’ve hosted the...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Earthbound Environmental Solutions celebrating Halloween

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Halloween isn’t just a holiday for children. Drivers for Earthbound Environmental Solutions in Eau Claire and Altoona went door-to-door, not for candy but for trash. There are some familiar faces in the fleet with workers dressing up as Mario, Cookie Monster, a racoon, and...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Carson Park 5 & 10 returns

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -In Eau Claire community members laced up their sneakers for the Carson Park 5 & 10. It’s an event raising money for the Wisconsin Logging Museum, Chippewa Valley Museum and the Indianhead Track Club. In addition to a 5K run/walk and a 10-mile course, it...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Car control class teaches young drivers critical skills

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Young drivers are getting real-world driving experience in a safe environment. Mayo Clinic Health System and CVTC partnered up for a car control class. The class teaches teenagers to control their vehicle in different situations on a test track. Students practice driving exercises like emergency...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Christmas Bazaar

MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - A “Christmas...Walk Right In” Bazaar will be held Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Our Savior’s Methodist Church in Mondovi. The event features items to purchase, such as baked goods, lefse, candy, crafts, garden decor, woodworking items and more.
MONDOVI, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Badgers and Blugolds play Garding Against Cancer Benefit Game

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The UW-Eau Claire and UW-Madison basketball programs faced off in the Garding Against Cancer Benefit Game. Garding Against Cancer is a non-profit created by Wisconsin Men’s Basketball Head Coach Greg Gard. This year’s event raised $20,000 for four Chippewa Valley programs doing cancer research and patient care.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

No danger to the public after chemical leak in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A chemical leak occurred at Jennie-O located in Barron County Monday morning. Highway 8 was temporarily closed and a temporary preventative shelter in place was implemented by the Sheriff’s Department, according to a social post via the Barron County Sheriff’s Department Facebook Page.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

UWEC Police identify man in death investigation near campus

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire Police has identified 32-year-old Thomas Polski of Danbury, Wis. as the man whose body was found in the Putnam Park area adjacent to campus. The initial media release stated that the man had no ties to UW-Eau Claire and...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigning to get out the vote in Wisconsin

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Just days before the midterm elections, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is joining the campaign trail in the Badger State this weekend. The independent and former presidential contender announced Wisconsin is one of 7 states he’ll be traveling as part of his “Our Future is Now” tour to encourage people to vote.
OSHKOSH, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire alternate side parking goes into effect Nov. 1

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Alternate side parking goes into effect Nov. 1 at midnight and applies everywhere in the City of Eau Claire. According to a social post via the City of Eau Claire - Government Facebook Page, alternate side parking gives crews a chance to clear leaves and debris away from storm drains as well as waterways in late fall. The social post says this helps get roads cleared faster as well as makes roads safer for emergency vehicles and Eau Claire Transit buses during winter. The social post also says alternate side parking rules do not replace more restrictive parking regulations, including any street posted with No Parking signs. Alternate side parking is expected to be implemented until May 1.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Inmate at western Wis. jail found dead, investigation underway

POLK COUNTY, Wis. -- Polk County officials in Wisconsin say an inmate at the county jail was discovered dead over the weekend.According to the sheriff's office, the inmate was found in his cell by a corrections officer at 1 a.m. Sunday. The inmate was unconscious and not breathing. Despite life-saving efforts, the inmate was pronounced dead at the jail, the sheriff's office said. The inmate's identity has not been released at this time. The Barron County Sheriff's Office and Polk County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating. 
POLK COUNTY, WI
Volume One

HOT AND BREADY: Local Bread Company Rising in Eau Claire

Meyer Loaves, a new local bread company, provides six different types of loaves – three are staples, two specialties, and one seasonal. Folks can place their order and go get their bread at the pick-up station inside Eau Claire’s The French Press (2823 London Road, Eau Claire). The...
EAU CLAIRE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy