WEAU-TV 13
‘Letters Home’ scheduled at the Heyde Center for the Arts cancelled
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - “Letters Home” scheduled at the Heyde Center for the Arts on Nov. 11 and 12, 2022 is cancelled. That is according to a media release from the Heyde Center for the Arts. “I have some bad news for you and I have been...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire businesses host trick-or-treat event
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Monsters, princesses, and superheroes flooded the streets of downtown Eau Claire this Halloween to score some treats. Ahead of the residential trick-or-treating this evening in the City of Eau Claire downtown businesses opened their doors to families dressed in costumes. Kids were hard at work filling their bags to the brim with candy. Staff members at the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire decided to give out something besides candy.
WEAU-TV 13
House brings Halloween spirit to Pigeon Falls community
PIGEON FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -No matter where they live, members of one family always get into the Halloween spirit by creating a spooktacular display. That love for the season brings people from all around the Trempealeau County area to check it out. At this home on Main Street in Pigeon...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Falls Police Department hosts fundraiser for K9 program
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department Alumni Association hosted a dog walk and costume contest. The goal of the event was to raise money for the police department’s K9 program. Event organizers say about 50 people registered. This is the first year they’ve hosted the...
WEAU-TV 13
Earthbound Environmental Solutions celebrating Halloween
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Halloween isn’t just a holiday for children. Drivers for Earthbound Environmental Solutions in Eau Claire and Altoona went door-to-door, not for candy but for trash. There are some familiar faces in the fleet with workers dressing up as Mario, Cookie Monster, a racoon, and...
WEAU-TV 13
Carson Park 5 & 10 returns
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -In Eau Claire community members laced up their sneakers for the Carson Park 5 & 10. It’s an event raising money for the Wisconsin Logging Museum, Chippewa Valley Museum and the Indianhead Track Club. In addition to a 5K run/walk and a 10-mile course, it...
WEAU-TV 13
Fierce Freedom is seeking community donations to continue serving the Chippewa Valley
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - An area non-profit is asking the community for help in order to continue offering its services. Fierce Freedom aims to help educate and prevent human trafficking. Due to a hard fiscal year, the organization says it still needs $80,000 for its end-of-the-year campaign. The non-profit will...
WEAU-TV 13
Girl Scouts Troop members gathered at Camp Nawakwa to send a message over decision to sell the camp
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Members with the Girl Scouts Troop #3188 gathered at Camp Nawakwa to send a message to the Girl Scouts of Northwestern Great Lakes over their decision to divest from the camp. The council made the announcement in early October that Camp Nawakwa would be put...
WEAU-TV 13
Car control class teaches young drivers critical skills
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Young drivers are getting real-world driving experience in a safe environment. Mayo Clinic Health System and CVTC partnered up for a car control class. The class teaches teenagers to control their vehicle in different situations on a test track. Students practice driving exercises like emergency...
WEAU-TV 13
Senate candidate Barnes visits Eau Claire, La Crosse Monday as part of statewide tour
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes stopped in Eau Claire and La Crosse on Monday as part of his statewide tour ahead of next week’s election. Barnes is running for a seat in the U.S. Senate against Republican incumbent Ron Johnson. Barnes visited The Brewing...
WEAU-TV 13
Christmas Bazaar
MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - A “Christmas...Walk Right In” Bazaar will be held Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Our Savior’s Methodist Church in Mondovi. The event features items to purchase, such as baked goods, lefse, candy, crafts, garden decor, woodworking items and more.
WEAU-TV 13
Badgers and Blugolds play Garding Against Cancer Benefit Game
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The UW-Eau Claire and UW-Madison basketball programs faced off in the Garding Against Cancer Benefit Game. Garding Against Cancer is a non-profit created by Wisconsin Men’s Basketball Head Coach Greg Gard. This year’s event raised $20,000 for four Chippewa Valley programs doing cancer research and patient care.
WEAU-TV 13
No danger to the public after chemical leak in Barron County
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A chemical leak occurred at Jennie-O located in Barron County Monday morning. Highway 8 was temporarily closed and a temporary preventative shelter in place was implemented by the Sheriff’s Department, according to a social post via the Barron County Sheriff’s Department Facebook Page.
WEAU-TV 13
UWEC Police identify man in death investigation near campus
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire Police has identified 32-year-old Thomas Polski of Danbury, Wis. as the man whose body was found in the Putnam Park area adjacent to campus. The initial media release stated that the man had no ties to UW-Eau Claire and...
WEAU-TV 13
Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigning to get out the vote in Wisconsin
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Just days before the midterm elections, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is joining the campaign trail in the Badger State this weekend. The independent and former presidential contender announced Wisconsin is one of 7 states he’ll be traveling as part of his “Our Future is Now” tour to encourage people to vote.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire alternate side parking goes into effect Nov. 1
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Alternate side parking goes into effect Nov. 1 at midnight and applies everywhere in the City of Eau Claire. According to a social post via the City of Eau Claire - Government Facebook Page, alternate side parking gives crews a chance to clear leaves and debris away from storm drains as well as waterways in late fall. The social post says this helps get roads cleared faster as well as makes roads safer for emergency vehicles and Eau Claire Transit buses during winter. The social post also says alternate side parking rules do not replace more restrictive parking regulations, including any street posted with No Parking signs. Alternate side parking is expected to be implemented until May 1.
WEAU-TV 13
Bond set for 2 men charged with homicide after September shooting in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A bond is set for each of two men charged with homicide in the fatal Sept. shooting of an Altoona man in Eau Claire on Sept. 17. 32-year-old Michael Purnell and 34-year-old Xavier Thompson, both of Eau Claire, were taken into custody and each given a 1,000,000.00 cash bond.
Sheriff: Inmate at western Wis. jail found dead, investigation underway
POLK COUNTY, Wis. -- Polk County officials in Wisconsin say an inmate at the county jail was discovered dead over the weekend.According to the sheriff's office, the inmate was found in his cell by a corrections officer at 1 a.m. Sunday. The inmate was unconscious and not breathing. Despite life-saving efforts, the inmate was pronounced dead at the jail, the sheriff's office said. The inmate's identity has not been released at this time. The Barron County Sheriff's Office and Polk County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
Volume One
HOT AND BREADY: Local Bread Company Rising in Eau Claire
Meyer Loaves, a new local bread company, provides six different types of loaves – three are staples, two specialties, and one seasonal. Folks can place their order and go get their bread at the pick-up station inside Eau Claire’s The French Press (2823 London Road, Eau Claire). The...
