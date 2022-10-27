ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
30 animals rescued from neglect and abuse in Fremont

By Alina Lee
(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) seized 26 horses, one dog, one pot belly pig and two exotic birds from a property on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The 30 animals were suffering from neglect and abuse at the hands of their owners, who rescued them from ‘kill-pens’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TG5A1_0ipFss4x00
Many of the horses that were rescued required intensive vet care and are currently being evaluated for possible treatment plans. | Courtesy: Pixabay Stock Photos

A search warrant was executed after the Colorado Humane Society and Denver Dumb Friends League received reports of animal neglect and abuse near the 500 block of 1st Street in Penrose.

“Many of these animals were rescued from so-called ‘kill pens’,” stated Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper. “Unfortunately, the reason a lot of them were sent to these pens is because they already had significant injuries or health issues.”

Meet the pet of the week: 3-year-old Guffey, an Australian Cattle Dog looking for his new home

FCSO said the pot belly pig was euthanized at a local facility based on the recommendation of two on-scene veterinarians. Many of the horses seized had significant medical issues and are currently being evaluated for possible treatment plans. According to papers located during the search, some of the horses came from as far away as Louisiana.

“You are not doing these animals any justice if you rescue them and then do not have the staff or resources to adequately manage their pain, treat their injuries, or provide the basics of food and water,” said Cooper.

Humane Society of Colorado Springs sees influx in animal surrenders; offering adoption discounts on cats

The animals are in the care of the Colorado Humane Society and are being evaluated for treatment or potential euthanasia.

