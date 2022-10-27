ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxbaltimore.com

Recommendations from mayor's 'Squeegee Collaborative' expected soon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It’s a committee that could have a major impact on the debate over squeegee kids in Baltimore. Recommendations are expected soon from the Squeegee Collaborative, a cross-section of the community, working behind closed doors on a comprehensive squeegee strategy. "I don’t necessarily view it as...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Hundreds of cars are stolen each month around the Baltimore region

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — Unless its happened to you, drivers may be unaware how often cars are stolen across the state and Baltimore region. A car is stolen every 49 minutes in Maryland, according to the Maryland Vehicle Theft Prevention Council. The group says 10,683 vehicles were stolen in...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Water main break disrupts Baltimore Metro service, closes Upton station

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A water main break in West Baltimore disrupted Metro service and shuttered the Upton Station for several hours Monday, Maryland Transit Administration and city officials said. James Bentley, a spokesman for the Department of Public Works, said the break happened on a service line in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot by security guard at Baltimore Royal Farms clinging to life

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man shot by a private security guard outside a Royal Farms in Southwest Baltimore this weekend is clinging to life at a hospital, police and witnesses said. Police originally reported he had died, but later said the victim was in "grave condition." Around 3:30 a.m....
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County School Board candidates promise transparency, differ on curriculum

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Just one week from election day, voters are preparing to make many important decisions, including who will lead their local school systems. Baltimore County’s Board of School Commissioners has 12 members. On November 8, voters will elect seven, while the others are appointed. Three candidates are running unopposed. Project Baltimore reached out to the other eight who are fighting for votes, and five agreed to an interview.
foxbaltimore.com

Part of national trend, Baltimore sees rise in catalytic converter thefts

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Police Department is reporting an uptick in catalytic converter thefts this year. In all, 523 catalytic converters have been reported stolen so far this year. The Northeastern District had the most thefts with 130 followed by 91 in Northern District and 74 in the Southern District. The Western District had the fewest thefts with 18.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

61-year-old woman charged with murder in northwest Baltimore stabbing

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 61-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection with a stabbing in northwest Baltimore over the weekend. Annette Hicks has been charged with first and second degree murder, as well as first and second degree assault. Police say that on October 29, Hicks stabbed...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man dies after shooting in southwest Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a man died after a shooting in southwest Baltimore late Sunday. Police said officers were sent to the intersection of South Bentalou Street and Wilkens Avenue for a report of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found a man in the 2200 block...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3 teenage boys wounded in separate shootings across Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three teenagers - ages 14,16 and 17 -- were wounded in separate shootings across Baltimore Sunday, city police say. Officers were called to the 2300 block of East Madison Street around 3 p.m. after a report of gunfire. There, officers found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot in the leg.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 injured and 1 dead within 2 hours overnight, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said two shootings occurred within about two hours from each other overnight in Baltimore. Police said the first shooting happening at about 1:15 a.m. at the unit block of North Gilmor Street. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Motorcyclist killed in late night crash along Route 1 in Elkridge, police say

ELKRIDGE, Md. (WBFF) — A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash late Sunday along Route 1 in Elkridge, Howard County police said. Around 10 p.m. Sunday, Marval Iran Polk Jr. of Baltimore was riding his motorcycle south on Route 1 when his 2004 Suzuki GSX-R750 collided with a 2013 Honda Accord that was turning left off Port Capital Drive.
ELKRIDGE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Fatal shooting in Parkville involved carjacking, sources say

PARKVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — A homicide investigation is underway in Parkville after an early morning shooting left one man dead, according to Baltimore County Police. Sources close to the investigation say that the killing was apparently part of a carjacking. Police said the shooting happened at about 2 a.m....
PARKVILLE, MD

