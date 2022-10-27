Read full article on original website
La Cañada Presbyterian Church Holds Outreach Film Festival
First published in the Oct. 27 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. La Cañada Presbyterian Church will host a Film Festival featuring documentaries about freedom, health care and education on Wednesdays, starting in November at 6:30 p.m. Each week of the festival, the church will screen a documentary...
Celebrating 90 Years — Villa Gardens Senior Living Community
The year 2023 looks to be big for Villa Gardens. The community will celebrate 90 years as Pasadena’s premier destination for senior living, originally established by retired teachers in 1933. Consistently named the “Best Place to Retire in Pasadena,” Villa Gardens keeps residents close to all the happenings in...
Pasadena Meals on Wheels Nourishes the Aging, Disabled Since 1964
Pasadena Meals on Wheels is an independent nonprofit service organization providing nutritious, affordable, home delivered meals for aging, convalescing or disabled persons unable to prepare adequate meals. Meals are delivered daily, Monday-Friday, by a friendly volunteer and arrive between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Each delivery consists of a hot...
Age Well With Atherton
For 108 years, Atherton has been shaped by the desires and needs of seniors and has provided the care which has allowed them to flourish during this season of their lives. By providing a full-service senior living community with a variety of options from independent living to skilled nursing on a 15- acre campus, we are seeking to honor and enrich the lives of senior adults. Atherton is a place where seniors have the choices and opportunities to age well.
Reelect Springer as Councilwoman
First published in the Oct. 22 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Councilwoman Sharon Springer is a true advocate for those who need to be heard and she does it without a hidden or personal agenda. Sharon has a talent for connecting and bringing people together, regardless of differences. She...
PCF Awards $511,000 in Capital Grants to Nonprofits
First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Pasadena Community Foundation is proud to announce funding to 24 local nonprofit organizations as part of its annual Capital Grants Program. This year’s funding totals more than $500,000 dollars and will support facility improvements and equipment purchases at...
College Access Plan Raises $75,000 Through Fall Fundraiser
First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. College Access Plan’s recent benefit, CAmP, was a success. Hosted by Rita and Andri Bezzola, the evening raised $75,000, and counting, towards CAP’s goal of $100,000. The Helen and Will Webster Foundation will match event proceeds...
Nitros Rout Pasadena, Falcons Beat Hoover
First published in the Oct. 22 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale High School varsity girls’ tennis team won a Pacific League match over visiting Pasadena, 16-2, on Wednesday, as all three doubles teams dominated on the court. The No. 2 team of Lilit Arakelyan and Tifany...
Convalescent Aid Society Helps Seniors Remain Independent
First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Convalescent Aid Society has been the only source of free, durable medical equipment in Southern California since 1923. CAS distributes more than 10,000 pieces of free loaned equipment annually, enabling thousands of seniors to remain independent. CAS...
Adventist Health Glendale Offers Live Well Senior Program
One of the most vulnerable populations in communities across the world is seniors. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 17.6 percent of the population in our community is over the age of 65. And as we age, we become more vulnerable to health problems and disease. The Live Well Senior...
Bulldogs, Bears to Open League Prelims
First published in the Oct. 22 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank High School varsity girls’ tennis team lost a Pacific League match at Arcadia, 15-3, on Tuesday. No. 1 singles Sena Hammel tallied 6-1, 6-0 wins, while No. 2 Bernadette Hovhanasyan added a 6-1 victory. The...
Vote Takahashi, Mullins, Springer for City Council
First published in the Oct. 22 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Please vote for Tamala Takahashi, Zizette Mullins and Sharon Springer for City Council. I have had the opportunity to work closely with Tamala for the past three years as a fellow member of the Infrastructure Oversight Board. She comes to our meetings prepared and ready to contribute to our deliberations. She is knowledgeable and presents her views clearly. She will make an excellent councilmember.
