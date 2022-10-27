For 108 years, Atherton has been shaped by the desires and needs of seniors and has provided the care which has allowed them to flourish during this season of their lives. By providing a full-service senior living community with a variety of options from independent living to skilled nursing on a 15- acre campus, we are seeking to honor and enrich the lives of senior adults. Atherton is a place where seniors have the choices and opportunities to age well.

ALHAMBRA, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO