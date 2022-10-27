Signs of autumn are most apparent in colder climates, where fall foliage sets the landscape ablaze. But regardless of your location, chances are there’s one familiar seasonal sight each year: potted chrysanthemums perched on porches, hanging in baskets, temporarily planted into borders. And soon, they get kicked to the curb with decaying jack-o'-lanterns. Curious and frankly disturbed about the ritual carnage, I asked a few of my Long Island, N.Y., neighbors why they discard their mums. The universal response? They believed them to be annuals.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 15 MINUTES AGO