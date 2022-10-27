Read full article on original website
Kicked to the curb? Mums are perennials you can hold onto
Signs of autumn are most apparent in colder climates, where fall foliage sets the landscape ablaze. But regardless of your location, chances are there’s one familiar seasonal sight each year: potted chrysanthemums perched on porches, hanging in baskets, temporarily planted into borders. And soon, they get kicked to the curb with decaying jack-o'-lanterns. Curious and frankly disturbed about the ritual carnage, I asked a few of my Long Island, N.Y., neighbors why they discard their mums. The universal response? They believed them to be annuals.
