Read full article on original website
Related
drugtopics.com
Skin Sensitivity Reported by 71% of Adults
State of Skin Sensitivity Report raises awareness of the causes of skin sensitivity and its effect on the mind. Aveeno recently revealed results from its first-ever State of Skin Sensitivity report that examined the causes of sensitive skin and the connection between the body, mind, and skin.1 Results show that 71% of adults identify as having sensitive skin, which is a 55% increase in the last 2 decades. In a time of body positivity across mainstream culture, sensitive skin affects how adults view their skin and themselves. Aveeno’s report also focused on how common skin conditions can influence the quality of life and emotional well-being of adults with sensitive skin.
drugtopics.com
Pharmacist-Led Patient Education for COVID-19 Testing
Mitchel Rothholz, RPh, MBA: The high respiratory disease season is during the fall. Besides COVID-19 concerns, what other things are floating in the communities that are preventable through vaccinations?. Jeff Goad, PharmD, MPH: As an example, pneumococcal disease is the No. 1 secondary complication of influenza, although it doesn’t have...
drugtopics.com
Poverty's Effects on Blood Cancer Patients
The study looked at cancer patients as a group, but senior author notes that ‘that treatments for blood cancers are very costly and many of them require treatment for long periods of time.’. A significant number of cancer survivors are living in poverty, which can harm their physical and...
drugtopics.com
How to Achieve Endemic Status Amid COVID-19 Prevalence
Mitchel Rothholz, RPh, MBA: Hello, and welcome to this Drug Tropics® K-Cast titled “Exploring the Continued Need for COVID-19 Vaccines and Boosters.” My name is Mitch Rothholz. I’m a pharmacist and immunization consultant from Harleysville, Pennsylvania, and I’ve been working in the area of immunizations to advance pharmacists’ role for more than 26 years. Joining me on this program is Dr Jeff Goad, the associate dean of academic affairs at Chapman University School of Pharmacy in Irvine, California. Dr Goad is the president-elect of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, known as NFID, and has maintained a practice focused on travel health and immunization services for more than 20 years. Jeff, welcome, and thank you for joining me.
drugtopics.com
News Roundup: October 24 to October 28
Your weekly roundup of the latest news from Drug Topics®. Turn your pharmacy into a point-of-care testing site. Hospitalization, Mortality Benefits Seen in Vaccinated Patients Who Took Paxlovid. Findings by researchers at Epic, the electronic health record company, show that the benefits extend to people ages 50-64. Looking at...
Comments / 0