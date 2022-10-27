ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Drug investigation leads to arrest of Rockford man

By John Clark
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested James Davis, Jr., 36, on drug charges after a weeks-long investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics on Dakota Lane.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Davis was arrested in the 3000 block of Dakota Lane after a search warrant was served at the residence.

Police said cocaine, cannabis, and two firearms were found inside the house.

Davis is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Manufacture/Delivery of Cocaine, and Manufacture/Delivery of Cannabis.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

Related
32-year-old shot in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 32-year-old man was shot in Rockford Monday night. Winnebago County deputies responded to the 1300 block of N. Johnston Avenue around 7:57 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim, according to the sheriff’s department. They found the victim when they arrived, and he was transported to a local hospital with […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Teen shot at Rockford barber shop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot at a barber shop on Sandy Hollow Road on Saturday. According to officials, officers were called to Zuly Hair Cuts, at 4332 Sandy Hollow Road, around 5:55 p.m. Police said the victim had been shot, but the injury was not life-threatening. He was […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Chicago man faces first-degree murder charge in shooting at Auburn Manor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A suspect is in custody and faces a first-degree murder charge after a deadly shooting Saturday at Auburn Manor in Rockford. Dushawn Stallworth, 22, of Chicago is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail. According to police he was identified in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man during a follow-up investigation.
ROCKFORD, IL
RockfordScanner.com : Numerous Officers Working A Scene at a local School

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
Is Rockford, IL Safe? [2022 Crime Rates And Crime Stats]

If you are thinking about visiting Rockford, Illinois and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Rockford really is.
ROCKFORD, IL
Two killed in Illinois school bus crash

KANE CO., Ill. (WTVO) — Two people are dead, and two others seriously injured, after a crash involving a school bus. It happened around 3:45 p.m. Monday in Kane County. Police said that a SUV struck the rear of a Lily Lake Grade School bus. All of the injuries came from the SUV. An adult […]
KANE COUNTY, IL
RockfordScanner.com : Another Shooting Victim Saturday In Rockford

We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
ROCKFORD, IL
BREAKING: Stabbing sends two to hospital, suspect located

DeKALB – Police responded to a stabbing on the 1100 block of W. Lincoln Highway this afternoon. Two people were reported injured and transported to Kishwaukee Hospital. The first left the scene at 3:58 p.m. and the second at 4:14 p.m. Monday. The incident occurred at 1100 W. Lincoln Highway, the Lincoln Tower apartment building.
DEKALB, IL
Cannabis, cocaine, meth seized from inside Roscoe, Ill. business

ROSCOE, Ill. — A northern Illinois man has been arrested after the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department say they found tens of thousands of illegal narcotics inside of a Roscoe, Illinois business, according to WTVO. The Winnebago County Narcotics Unit was contacted about drugs being sold inside a business in...
ROSCOE, IL
Rockford school put on lockdown after 911 call

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Guilford High School was placed on lockdown Monday after someone called 911 from inside the school. Administrators said the lockdown was later lifted after the call was determined to be a false alarm. The school said no weapon was involved, and there was no danger to students and staff. Rockford Police […]
ROCKFORD, IL
