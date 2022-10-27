Drug investigation leads to arrest of Rockford man
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested James Davis, Jr., 36, on drug charges after a weeks-long investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics on Dakota Lane.
According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Davis was arrested in the 3000 block of Dakota Lane after a search warrant was served at the residence.
Police said cocaine, cannabis, and two firearms were found inside the house.
Davis is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Manufacture/Delivery of Cocaine, and Manufacture/Delivery of Cannabis.
