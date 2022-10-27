Read full article on original website
northbaybusinessjournal.com
How the lack of affordable housing is a crisis for North Bay health care
In a market where the average home price is north of $800,000 and rent at nearly $4,000 a month for a two-bedroom apartment, that people leave jobs or don’t accept offers may not be news to North Bay employers. But when housing is an issue in the health care...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County’s Ernest Vineyards picks former Williams Selyem exec as new president
Mark Malpiede has been hired as president of Ernest Vineyards, a Windsor-based winery founded in 2012. “I have enjoyed serving on the board of directors for the Sonoma County Vintners with Mark for a few years and sought him out to understand if he’d be interested in joining us at Ernest Vineyards,” said Erin Brooks, who co-founded the winery with Todd Gottula, in the announcement. “He brings deep industry knowledge and a long history of successfully leading a business. His expertise in DTC is incredibly valuable and I look forward to working with him as we write the next chapter for Ernest Vineyards.”
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa Valley’s Hundred Acre Wine Group names 3 new chief officers
Landon Patterson will manage all non-winemaking and vineyards aspects of the business for Hundred Acre Winery, a Napa company owned by Hundred Acre Wine Group, as its new CEO. “We are proud to have such an experienced and dynamic executive team to oversee Hundred Acre, especially as we launch these long planned and very serious new wine projects,” stated owners Jayson and Helen Woodbridge about the promotion of Patterson to the post.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma Valley Hospital hires new chief medical officer
Dr. Sujatha Sankaran has been hired as chief medical officer for Sonoma Valley Hospital, a district operated hospital located in the city of Sonoma with 24 acute care beds and a 27-bed skilled nursing facility. Board certified in internal medicine with a focused practice in hospital medicine, Sankaran replaces Sabrina...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa vintner Don Sebastiani & Sons hires sales, marketing exec
Alex Innocent is the new senior vice president of sales and marketing for Don Sebastiani & Sons, a Napa Valley-based producer of wines plus wine-based cocktails. Brands include wines The Original Smoking Loon and Pepperwood Grove plus ready-to-serve Flybird margarita, imported from Jalisco, Mexico, and made with 100% blue weber agave wine.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
North Bay commercial real estate brokerage Keegan & Coppin names 2 new partners
Sara Wann and Stephen Skinner have been appointed partners in Napa-based Keegan & Coppin. Wann joined Keegan & Coppin in 2008, bringing with her 5 years of commercial real estate experience and a background that included professional involvement in both the retail and construction sectors, the company stated. Skinner has...
postnewsgroup.com
Schaaf Administration Proposes Rezoning Former Mills College Campus to Allow Condos, Retail Development
Buried in a draft plan for future housing in Oakland, submitted to City Council by Mayor Libby Schaaf’s Administration, is a map of zoning changes that would rezone the beautiful park-like 135-acre campus at what is now known as Mills College at Northeastern University to allow for private real estate development, including condominiums and retail, the Oakland Post has learned.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Recovery from Tubbs Fire in greater Mark West region eyes more fire-safe future
Fig and olive trees in Janet and Corrie Leisen’s orchard have begun producing fruit, offering yields for the first time in five years after the Tubbs Fire roared over the hills from Napa County and into Mark West Springs region north of Santa Rosa. The Leisens, one of more...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Recology Sonoma Marin, union still negotiating after expired contract extension
Recology Sonoma Marin and Teamsters–Local 665, the union representing hundreds of the garbage company’s workers, remain at a standstill on a new five-year contract, according to Mike Yates, union president. In an emailed statement Monday, Yates stated the two parties will go back to the table Tuesday and...
KTVU FOX 2
2 Bay Area cities among top 5 towns with the biggest housing shortages
OAKLAND calif., - San Francisco and San Jose are among the top 10 cities experiencing major housing shortages according to angi.com. Government to pay Camp Lejeune victims $21 billionCamp Lejeune Claims|. San Jose is a tech-hub, it's home to Tesla, Apple and Google. But, the city has one of the...
sunflower-alliance.org
CA Scoping Plan Petition to Newsom and CARB, by November 10
Every five years, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) creates a Scoping Plan for achieving California’s climate goals. Unfortunately, the current proposed plan doesn’t ensure that California will meet its greenhouse gas reduction targets, which are set by state law. It also doesn’t address key Environmental Justice Advisory Committee (EJAC) recommendations,* and fails to put California on a path to phase out fossil fuels equitably by 2045.
Bay Area bakery sued for allegedly stealing bread trays from California bakery
The bakery is seeking $45,000 in damages.
Newsom responds to ‘demonization’ label: ‘You’re dominating’ as a ‘global leader’ in renewable energy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The two-day California Forward Economic Summit wrapped up at the Mechanics Bank Bakersfield Convention Center and among the special guests: the governor of California, who addressed criticism of his handling of Kern County’s economic future. Scarcely 24 hours after Newsom was criticized for what Assemblyman Vince Fong called his “demonization” of […]
rwcpulse.com
Atherton: Criminal details emerge about man who owned home with buried car
As forensic experts examine a car found late last week buried on the grounds of a $15 million property in Atherton that may contain human remains, more details are emerging about the man who owned the home when the car was likely buried. Johnny Bocktune Lew, who owned the home...
californiaglobe.com
Ethics Violations Levied in Oakland Mayoral Race
The Oakland Public Ethics Commission opened an ethics violations investigation over the weekend on Oakland City Councilwoman and Mayoral candidate Sheng Thao, over allegations that she had her City Council staff work on her campaign while receiving their pay from the city. According to a verbal complaint to the Commission,...
Opinion: Pricing groundwater will help solve California’s water problems
IN THE FACE of its worst drought in centuries, California is finally getting around to regulating its groundwater use. As an agricultural economist who studies water regulation in California, I think this is a unique chance to change the way we price groundwater and protect this scarce resource. But I’m worried that we might not make the most of this opportunity.
Bay Area's Great America theme park is closing, but some are planning to resurrect it
California's Great America will close sometime in the next decade after being sold.
Winery events may soon get a closer look from County
photo credit: Courtesy of Al_HikesAZ/flickr Planning a vineyard party? Barrel tasting bash or wedding? Events at wineries in Sonoma County are slated for some changes. On Tuesday, the County Board of Supervisors will hear a new winery event ordinance - one that has already gone through a lengthy revision process with the county's planning commission. Meant to provide a regulatory standard for winery events in agricultural zones - the ordinance addresses everything from parking and traffic management, to food vending, to noise standards. The new local laws were developed by the planning commission after extensive input from residents in the Sonoma Valley, Dry Creek, and Westside Road areas. That includes a 195 person public workshop. County staff and officials say the ordinance is designed to balance community concerns over traffic congestion, impaired driving, noise pollution, and environmental degradation. If passed, the ordinance will apply to wineries in the county’s agricultural zones with new and modified use permits.
Ely Daily Times
Properly Subversive: San Francisco slips to the edge of hell
Some whacko breaks into Nancy Pelosi’s gated mansion in San Francisco, brains her husband with a hammer, and yells “Where’s Nancy!” Paul Pelosi will make a full recovery and everyone sends their sympathies to the family. Crime is traumatic and welcome to the club. Some immediately...
‘Extremely rare’ bird mysteriously migrates to Marin
"For reasons that we're not quite sure yet, this one decided to fly west."
