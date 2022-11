As the regular high school football season has come to an end, three teams from around the area geared up for their first round of playoffs. The Rogers City Hurons (9-1) faced off against the Newberry Indians (9-1) on Friday night. The Indians got up early in the first half and didn’t let up on the Hurons all game defeating Rogers City with a final score of 54-6.

ROGERS CITY, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO