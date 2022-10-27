Read full article on original website
WKYC
Akron couple ties the knot on Halloween at Perkins Stone Mansion
After being together for 15 years, Virginia and Jamal decided to finally tie the knot. They were married at Akron's Perkins Stone Mansion on Halloween.
cleveland19.com
18-year-old left for dead on Old Brooklyn roadway after hit-skip
OLD BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland teenager is reeling from the traumatic experience of being hit by a car and left behind in the street. That girl and her family are now speaking out to track down that reckless driver. “I thought I was dreaming at first, when I...
WKYC
Cleveland police investigating possible kidnapping on city's east side
Authorities received a call claiming a man grabbed a young girl who was around 13 years old and forced her into his green Honda. Officials are investigating.
Local Chick-fil-A restaurants launch 'Cookies for Kids' fundraiser to benefit Coats for Kids Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Cleveland area are coming together to host a “Cookies for Kids” fundraiser from Nov. 1 through Nov. 30. The second annual event is to support Coats for Kids Cleveland. For each individual and six pack of Chocolate Chunk Cookies sold during the fundraiser, participating restaurants will donate all proceeds to Coats for Kids Cleveland, providing winter coats to children in need in Northeast Ohio.
Akron couple, together for 15 years, says 'til death do us part' on Halloween
AKRON, Ohio — After a 15-year engagement, Virginia and Jamal Rodgers felt it was finally the perfect time to tie the knot. The Akron couple met back in 2007, but for the last few years, life seemed to keep getting in the way. "Every time we would set a...
Cleveland police warn of possible kidnapping
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A girl may have been the victim of a kidnapping Sunday afternoon, Cleveland police said. Cleveland police received a call, saying a man had forced a girl into a green Honda on Arlington Avenue, near a pool or field. Police did not name the pool or field, but Forest Hill Park, which has a public pool, is located on a stretch of Arlington near the intersection of 120th street. The vehicle, with an unknown license plate, was last seen heading to Lakeview.
cleveland19.com
Community comes together to hold vigil for man shot to death by North Royalton police
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been six years, to the day, since Julia Rielinger called North Royalton police for help, to take her mentally ill brother to the hospital for treatment, but sadly that day ended in tragedy. Julia Rielinger’s brother, Jun Wang, was shot to death by...
cleveland19.com
Woman, child dead after Euclid apartment fire
This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Mother shares devastation of losing son after dump truck crashes into home in Willoughby. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Mother shares devastation of losing son after dump truck crashes into home...
Police identify man who died after dump truck crashes into Willoughby house
Officials were on scene for hours after a dump truck reportedly crashed into a Willoughby home Saturday morning, killing one and hospitalizing another.
One dead after shooting in CLE’s Public Square
One person is dead after an overnight shooting in Cleveland's Public Square, according to officials.
cleveland19.com
33 years since her kidnapping, new developments in the Amy Mihaljevic murder mystery
Bay Village, Ohio (WOIO) - New developments in one of the biggest unsolved mysteries in Northeast Ohio, the kidnapping and killing of 10-year-old Amy Mihaljevic. A lead detective in the case says a piece of evidence in Amy’s murder has just been re-submitted to a lab for further DNA testing. Bay Village detectives are not releasing specifics as to what that evidence is and what specifically they’re testing for, but say it will take four months to get results.
cleveland19.com
16-year-old boy arrested for allegedly shooting, killing 15-year-old girl, Cleveland police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police arrested a 16-year-old boy for allegedly shooting and killing a 15-year-old girl, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department. Police received a call on Oct. 28 at around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a suspicious car in the 3700 block...
Man shot, killed in Public Square
Cleveland Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Public Square late Sunday night.
cleveland19.com
Recent high school grad murdered after work in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old after he was shot and killed in the city’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police arrived to the scene, located in the 2600 block of Woodhill Road, after receiving a call about a car crash at around...
cleveland19.com
1 arrested after attacking 2 people inside home in Portage County, police say
GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect is in custody after attacking and hospitalizing two people in a home in Garrettsville on Friday, according to Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski. Garrettsville police arrived at a home in the Village at around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 after receiving reports of a...
Authorities investigating rash of break-ins at several NE Ohio malls
Police from several Northeast Ohio counties are investigating a rash of mall break-ins over the weekend involving two costume clad suspects.
Cleveland Clinic to host 5K run, 1-mile walk challenge in Avon: How to register
AVON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Aug. 26, 2022. The Cleveland Clinic is asking you to challenge yourself as they host a 5k run and 1-mile walk that will benefit the Good Knights of Lorain County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines...
cleveland19.com
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a 21-year-old United Kingdom national after he allegedly traveled to the United States to meet a teenaged girl he met online. Westlake police said Alexander Dunn and the 16-year-old girl were found at Barnes and Noble in Crocker Park around 4 p.m. on Oct. 24.
SWAT Team: 2 attacked in Portage Co., 1 arrested
The Portage County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team was called to an area residence following an attack on two individuals.
Young angler battles Lake Erie walleye while fighting cancer
HURON, Ohio — Sunrise comes awfully early for Lake Erie anglers, and the public boat ramp in Huron is a busy place. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Especially when they're six year old boys....
