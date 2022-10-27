ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Village, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

18-year-old left for dead on Old Brooklyn roadway after hit-skip

OLD BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland teenager is reeling from the traumatic experience of being hit by a car and left behind in the street. That girl and her family are now speaking out to track down that reckless driver. “I thought I was dreaming at first, when I...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Local Chick-fil-A restaurants launch 'Cookies for Kids' fundraiser to benefit Coats for Kids Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Cleveland area are coming together to host a “Cookies for Kids” fundraiser from Nov. 1 through Nov. 30. The second annual event is to support Coats for Kids Cleveland. For each individual and six pack of Chocolate Chunk Cookies sold during the fundraiser, participating restaurants will donate all proceeds to Coats for Kids Cleveland, providing winter coats to children in need in Northeast Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland police warn of possible kidnapping

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A girl may have been the victim of a kidnapping Sunday afternoon, Cleveland police said. Cleveland police received a call, saying a man had forced a girl into a green Honda on Arlington Avenue, near a pool or field. Police did not name the pool or field, but Forest Hill Park, which has a public pool, is located on a stretch of Arlington near the intersection of 120th street. The vehicle, with an unknown license plate, was last seen heading to Lakeview.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman, child dead after Euclid apartment fire

This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Mother shares devastation of losing son after dump truck crashes into home in Willoughby. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Mother shares devastation of losing son after dump truck crashes into home...
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

33 years since her kidnapping, new developments in the Amy Mihaljevic murder mystery

Bay Village, Ohio (WOIO) - New developments in one of the biggest unsolved mysteries in Northeast Ohio, the kidnapping and killing of 10-year-old Amy Mihaljevic. A lead detective in the case says a piece of evidence in Amy’s murder has just been re-submitted to a lab for further DNA testing. Bay Village detectives are not releasing specifics as to what that evidence is and what specifically they’re testing for, but say it will take four months to get results.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
cleveland19.com

European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a 21-year-old United Kingdom national after he allegedly traveled to the United States to meet a teenaged girl he met online. Westlake police said Alexander Dunn and the 16-year-old girl were found at Barnes and Noble in Crocker Park around 4 p.m. on Oct. 24.
WESTLAKE, OH
WKYC

Young angler battles Lake Erie walleye while fighting cancer

HURON, Ohio — Sunrise comes awfully early for Lake Erie anglers, and the public boat ramp in Huron is a busy place. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Especially when they're six year old boys....
HURON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy