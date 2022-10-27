Read full article on original website
Russia warns it may block ships with Ukraine grain
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia’s U.N. ambassador accused Ukraine of using the Black Sea shipping corridor to get grain to world markets “for military and sabotage purposes” against its fleet on Monday, saying this is why it suspended implementation of the deal and warning that it will not allow the unimpeded passage of vessels without its consent which is currently taking place.
UN agency inspecting Russia's unfounded 'dirty bomb' claim
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Experts from the United Nations' nuclear power agency inspected two sites in Ukraine on Tuesday that Russia identified in unfounded claims that Ukrainian authorities were manufacturing radioactive "dirty bombs." Russian strikes targeting eight regions of southeastern Ukraine killed at least four civilians and...
Iran’s Guard warns protesters as more unrest roils country
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard issued a new warning on Saturday to antigovernment protesters, even as demonstrations continued in cities and university campuses across the country for the sixth straight week. Also on Saturday, authorities reported that the gunman who killed 15 people...
AP source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo
WASHINGTON (AP) — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple’s San Francisco home, according to a person briefed on the investigation, in what is the latest parallel to the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021.
Denver Post Issues Urgent Appeal To Voters About GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert
"We grieve that this is who represents our great state in Congress," the newspaper's editorial board wrote in its blistering condemnation of the far-right Republican.
Pakistan: Oldest prisoner freed from Guantanamo, back home
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A 75-year-old from Pakistan who was the oldest prisoner at the Guantanamo Bay detention center was released and returned to Pakistan on Saturday, the foreign ministry in Islamabad and the U.S. Defense Department said. Saifullah Paracha was reunited with his family after more than 17 years...
World leaders grieve deadly Halloween crowd surge in Seoul
HONG KONG (AP) — World leaders expressed sadness and condolences after at least 151 people were killed in a crowd surge Saturday night in Seoul, South Korea. The tragedy occurred in Seoul’s Itaewon district during Halloween festivities when a huge crowd surged into a narrow downhill alley. At least 82 others were injured in the South Korea’s deadliest accident in years.
S. Korea police admit responsibility for Halloween tragedy
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s police chief admitted “a heavy responsibility” for failing to prevent a recent crowd surge that killed more than 150 people during Halloween festivities in Seoul, saying Tuesday that officers didn’t effectively handle earlier emergency calls about the impending disaster.
