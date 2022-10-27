ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Fargo, ND

valleynewslive.com

Woman of the year awarded to Valley City Doctor

Bismarck, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dr. Misty Anderson is being recognized as Women of the Year by the ND Chapter of the American College of Physicians. Misty is an internal medicine physician at Sanford Health in Valley City, N.D. This award honors an outstanding woman physician with a distinguished...
VALLEY CITY, ND
gowatertown.net

Motoryclist killed in North Dakota’s Richland County

WYNDMERE, N.D. (KFGO) – The Richland County, North Dakota Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal SUV and motorcycle crash at the intersection of State Highways 13 and 18 on Saturday just after 2:00 p.m. The SUV was traveling eastbound on Highway 13 and slowed to turn left onto Hwy 18 northbound.
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
740thefan.com

Fatal motorcycle crash in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – One man died in a rollover motorcycle crash in Fargo on Saturday afternoon around 1:43 p.m. at 3500 Block Westrac Drive, when the driver lost control and struck a curb, throwing the man from the motorcycle. The motorcycle left a private parking lot, entered Westrac...
FARGO, ND
KX News

Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes

UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
FARGO, ND
fargoinc.com

kvrr.com

Motorcycle driver killed in Fargo crash identified

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has also released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Burt, of Byron, Minnesota, was killed when he accelerated while driving out of a parking lot, lost control, and hit a curb.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Tensions run hot at Fargo Police Oversight Meeting

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department and Police Chief Dave Zibolski are facing pressure from the city's Oversight and Advisory Board. Tensions ran high at Thursday's board meeting, as members expressed concerns about accountability in the department. The board discussed findings of an internal investigation that found no wrongdoing in a July officer-involved shooting, while also discussing the recent decision for no charges or wrongdoing found in a similar incident in Mapleton.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Two motorcyclists die in separate crashes in the Red River Valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Two motorcyclists were killed in separate crashes in the Red River Valley. The first happened on Westrac Drive in Fargo around 1:45 p.m. Saturday. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the motorcycle was leaving a parking lot when the rider lost control and struck...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Procession held for West Fargo PD K-9 who died unexpectedly

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Numerous people gathered to honor the service of ToSti, a K-9 dog who was a part of the West Fargo Police Dept. The veteran dog died unexpectedly this past weekend. ”ToSti was usually strictly business, he wanted to work, he had a very strong...
WEST FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Detroit Lakes Football Sees Their Season End In Becker 31-14

BECKER, MN (KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes Laker Football team’s season ended on Saturday afternoon in the Section 8AA Semifinals at the hands of the Becker Bulldogs, 31-14. It’s the second straight year that Becker has beaten Detroit Lakes in the playoffs, ousting them from the playoffs 35-15 in last year’s Section Championship game.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
agupdate.com

Sunflower prices continue downward trend in late October

Nearby prices at the crush plants were down 80 cents to unchanged the third week in October, continuing a trend that started weeks ago. In fact, prices are down around $15 from their highs in the low $40s five months ago. As of Oct. 24, at the ADM plant in...
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Legend’s Bar and Grill at Rose Creek closing its doors

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Legends Bar and Grill at Rose Creek Golf Course will be permanently closing its doors Saturday. In a note to patrons, the owners stated “we have enjoyed being in this space for the last two years.”. They added by saying “as the golf...
FARGO, ND
ndsuspectrum.com

The Burgum Boos

Why Burgum residents decorate for Halloween. October is coming to a close, leaving some concerned about the looming winter weather and others craving those spooky feels. At Burgum Hall, people are wildly obsessed with Halloween because it’s canonically called the Slaughter House. Jessamine Slaughter (Burgum) was the first woman to attend NDSU, getting a hall named after her. In addition, Burgum is one of the older residence halls giving rise to unexplainable creaks in the night. One may never know for sure if it’s the nature of the building or old souls roaming the halls, but, nevertheless, Halloween won’t just be another day of the year for these residents.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Investigation continues into body found in Red River near Downtown Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department says a man's body was pulled from the Red River Sunday near a train bridge next to the Downtown Bike Trail. Authorities say they responded around 11 a.m. to the incident, which was called in by a passerby. FPD is continuing to investigate...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Body pulled from Red River

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police confirm a man’s body was pulled from the Red River Sunday morning near a train bridge along the downtown Fargo bike trail. Emergency crews were called around 11:15 a.m. after witnesses stated they found the man’s body just north of Main Ave. We spoke with one witness who didn’t want to go on camera, but described what he saw.
FARGO, ND

