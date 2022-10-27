ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

International Paper shows losses, gains in Q3 financial report

International Paper has released its third quarter 2022 financial results. The report shows the company has lost more than $200 million in operating profits for industrial packaging and a gain of $70 million in operating profits for global cellulose fibers. "Our third-quarter earnings were significantly impacted by the challenging macro...
Caterpillar shows growth in third quarter

Caterpillar released its third quarter 2022 results on Thursday, noting sales and revenues of $15 billion. That figure represents a 21% increase over the $12.4 billion that it brought in during the same period last year. Caterpillar reported a 16.2% operating profit margin for the third quarter of 2022, a...
Ameriprise Financial's Earnings Outlook

Ameriprise Financial AMP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ameriprise Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.86. Ameriprise Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Kraft Heinz: Q3 Earnings Insights

Kraft Heinz KHC reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 07:01 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kraft Heinz beat estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.57. Revenue was up $181.00 million from the same...
5 Consumer-Centric Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings Next Week

The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is gaining pace. Next week will be biggest this reporting cycle as more than 1,700 companies are lined up to release their financial numbers. So far, third-quarter 2022 earnings results are more in line with expectations. We have identified five U.S. consumer-centric (both consumer discretionary...
Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond

Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
Q3 pharma earnings roundup: AbbVie, Sanofi and Gilead report financials

As earnings season continues on, three major pharma companies recently released their latest financial reports. AbbVie generated net revenues of $14.8 billion, marking an increase of 3.3% on a reported basis and 5.4% operationally. The company’s earnings per share during the quarter were $2.21, up 24.2% year-over-year. AbbVie benefited...
4 MedTech Stocks Set to Outpace Q3 Earnings Estimates

The third-quarter 2022 reporting cycle of the Medical sector has just started. The sector primarily comprises pharma/biotech and medical device companies. The Earnings Trends report indicates that as of Oct 26, 23.2% of the companies in the Medical sector — representing 43% of the sector’s market capitalization — reported quarterly earnings. While 92% of participants beat on revenues, 84.6% outperformed on earnings. While revenues increased 7.5% year over year, earnings declined 1.8%. Overall, third-quarter earnings of the Medical sector are expected to fall 8.3%, while sales are expected to rise 3.8%.
Carter's Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates; Cuts FY22 Forecast

Carter's Inc CRI reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 8.1% year-on-year to $818.6 million, missing the consensus of $853.58 million. Lower sales were driven by declines in the U.S. Retail, International, and U.S. Wholesale sales of 12.3%, 6.7%, and 1.9%, respectively. U.S. Retail comparable net sales declined by 11%.
Apple predicts ‘substantial’ drop in Mac revenue for holiday quarter, slower growth

Apple on Thursday announced its Q4 2022 results. Although the company reported record earnings in every category except for the iPad, Apple expects Mac revenue will drop “substantially” next quarter compared to Q1 2022 results. At the same time, the company also predicts that revenue growth will slow down in the next quarter.
Schneider beats in Q3, echoes slowing demand trends

Schneider National said it was seeing steady contractual demand but that recently awarded freight from shippers isn’t being fulfilled at the same rate as it has in past years. On a Thursday call with analysts, management said the lower fulfillment numbers reflect post-peak conditions. Shippers are also dealing with...
Contract Research Organization Medpace Lifts FY22 Guidance, Highlights FY23 Outlook

Medpace Holdings Inc's MEDP Q3 revenue increased 29.8% Y/Y to $383.7 million, beating the consensus of $357.18 million, representing a backlog conversion rate of 17.7%. On a constant currency organic basis, Q3 revenue was up 31.9%. As of September 30, 2022, Backlog grew 20.9% to $2.2 billion. Net new business...
Is a Beat Likely for Enterprise Products (EPD) in Q3 Earnings?

EPD - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the midstream infrastructure provider reported adjusted earnings per limited partner unit of 64 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents, thanks to higher contributions from the NGL Pipelines & Services business.
Shopify (SHOP) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

SHOP - Free Report) is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $1.33 billion, suggesting growth of 18.60% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 7 cents per...

