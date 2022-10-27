Read full article on original website
Recycling Today
International Paper shows losses, gains in Q3 financial report
International Paper has released its third quarter 2022 financial results. The report shows the company has lost more than $200 million in operating profits for industrial packaging and a gain of $70 million in operating profits for global cellulose fibers. "Our third-quarter earnings were significantly impacted by the challenging macro...
YAHOO!
Caterpillar shows growth in third quarter
Caterpillar released its third quarter 2022 results on Thursday, noting sales and revenues of $15 billion. That figure represents a 21% increase over the $12.4 billion that it brought in during the same period last year. Caterpillar reported a 16.2% operating profit margin for the third quarter of 2022, a...
Benzinga
Ameriprise Financial's Earnings Outlook
Ameriprise Financial AMP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ameriprise Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.86. Ameriprise Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga
Kraft Heinz: Q3 Earnings Insights
Kraft Heinz KHC reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 07:01 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kraft Heinz beat estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.57. Revenue was up $181.00 million from the same...
Boot Barn Beats Expectations in Second Quarter Driven by Store Expansion, Sales Growth
Boot Barn beat analyst expectations on Wednesday as the retailer reported a solid second quarter driven by new store expansion and positive retail store same store sales growth. In the second quarter of 2023, the Irvine, Calif.-based footwear company reported net sales of $351.5 million, an increase of 12.4% over...
Coca-Cola lifts forecasts as demand keeps pace with pricier sodas
Oct 25 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) on Tuesday joined rival PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) in raising annual forecasts as the two top sugary soda makers benefit from multiple price increases that have so far failed to take the fizz out of demand.
Zacks.com
5 Consumer-Centric Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings Next Week
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is gaining pace. Next week will be biggest this reporting cycle as more than 1,700 companies are lined up to release their financial numbers. So far, third-quarter 2022 earnings results are more in line with expectations. We have identified five U.S. consumer-centric (both consumer discretionary...
NASDAQ
Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond
Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
mmm-online.com
Q3 pharma earnings roundup: AbbVie, Sanofi and Gilead report financials
As earnings season continues on, three major pharma companies recently released their latest financial reports. AbbVie generated net revenues of $14.8 billion, marking an increase of 3.3% on a reported basis and 5.4% operationally. The company’s earnings per share during the quarter were $2.21, up 24.2% year-over-year. AbbVie benefited...
5 of Warren Buffett’s Top Dividend Stocks Crushed Q3 Earnings Expectations
These five top stocks are Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway holdings that pay solid dividends and that topped third-quarter earnings estimates. They make sense for worried growth and income investors with a long-term horizon.
Zacks.com
4 MedTech Stocks Set to Outpace Q3 Earnings Estimates
The third-quarter 2022 reporting cycle of the Medical sector has just started. The sector primarily comprises pharma/biotech and medical device companies. The Earnings Trends report indicates that as of Oct 26, 23.2% of the companies in the Medical sector — representing 43% of the sector’s market capitalization — reported quarterly earnings. While 92% of participants beat on revenues, 84.6% outperformed on earnings. While revenues increased 7.5% year over year, earnings declined 1.8%. Overall, third-quarter earnings of the Medical sector are expected to fall 8.3%, while sales are expected to rise 3.8%.
5 Best Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
This mini-portfolio of Dow dividend stocks is well-positioned to generate income and deliver outperformance in tempestuous market times.
Benzinga
Carter's Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates; Cuts FY22 Forecast
Carter's Inc CRI reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 8.1% year-on-year to $818.6 million, missing the consensus of $853.58 million. Lower sales were driven by declines in the U.S. Retail, International, and U.S. Wholesale sales of 12.3%, 6.7%, and 1.9%, respectively. U.S. Retail comparable net sales declined by 11%.
9to5Mac
Apple predicts ‘substantial’ drop in Mac revenue for holiday quarter, slower growth
Apple on Thursday announced its Q4 2022 results. Although the company reported record earnings in every category except for the iPad, Apple expects Mac revenue will drop “substantially” next quarter compared to Q1 2022 results. At the same time, the company also predicts that revenue growth will slow down in the next quarter.
freightwaves.com
Schneider beats in Q3, echoes slowing demand trends
Schneider National said it was seeing steady contractual demand but that recently awarded freight from shippers isn’t being fulfilled at the same rate as it has in past years. On a Thursday call with analysts, management said the lower fulfillment numbers reflect post-peak conditions. Shippers are also dealing with...
Benzinga
Contract Research Organization Medpace Lifts FY22 Guidance, Highlights FY23 Outlook
Medpace Holdings Inc's MEDP Q3 revenue increased 29.8% Y/Y to $383.7 million, beating the consensus of $357.18 million, representing a backlog conversion rate of 17.7%. On a constant currency organic basis, Q3 revenue was up 31.9%. As of September 30, 2022, Backlog grew 20.9% to $2.2 billion. Net new business...
msn.com
Intel stock rises on earnings beat, plans for layoffs, billions in cost cuts planned
Intel Corp. shares rose after hours Thursday after the chip maker topped Wall Street earnings estimates for the quarter and PC-chip sales came in slightly higher than expected, while the company trimmed its full-year outlook once more and said it expects to cut costs by $3 billion in 2023, including layoffs.
Zacks.com
Is a Beat Likely for Enterprise Products (EPD) in Q3 Earnings?
EPD - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the midstream infrastructure provider reported adjusted earnings per limited partner unit of 64 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents, thanks to higher contributions from the NGL Pipelines & Services business.
2 Risky Stocks to Avoid During Q3 Earnings Season
Since various headwinds, including high inflation and interest rate hikes, are expected to impact technology earnings in the third quarter significantly, investors are advised to steer clear of shares of...
Zacks.com
Shopify (SHOP) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
SHOP - Free Report) is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $1.33 billion, suggesting growth of 18.60% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 7 cents per...
