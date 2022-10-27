ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

Prelim set for man accused of endangering child with meth

GILLETTE, Wyo. – A preliminary hearing for a Gillette man accused of drug use and endangering children has been set for Oct. 31, Campbell County court records say. Joshua Whitaker is charged with felony child endangerment as well as multiple misdemeanors for possession and use of controlled substances relating to his Oct. 21 arrest on Westhills Loop, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Oct. 31

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Escape, Oct. 28, VOA, CCSO. Volunteers of America reported at about 9:19 p.m....
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Oct. 31

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (10/28/2022-10/30/2022)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Friday, Oct. 28, through Sunday, Oct. 30:. At 9:19 a.m. to South Douglas Highway for an emergency medical response. At 10:29 a.m. to East Southern Drive for a hazmat investigation. At 12:08 p.m. to Kings...
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Oct. 27

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Campbell County health and food inspections (10/24/22–10/30/22)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
Monday snowstorm cost city thousands, resulted in 10 crashes

GILLETTE, Wyo. – The City of Gillette estimates it spent over $6,500 maintaining its roadways during the first snowstorm of the season that caused 10 crashes. Gillette woke up to a mild blizzard on Oct. 24 that dropped around two inches of snow on the community with slick road conditions prompting a response from the city around 4:45 a.m., according to a city snow event report.
Deputy county treasure position applications due Friday

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The application period for a deputy county treasurer position for Campbell County opened this morning and will close at 5 p.m. Nov. 4. Anyone with questions about the position can call Campbell County Treasurer Rachael Knust at 307-682-7268. The Campbell County Treasurer’s Office is seeking a...
Campbell County divorces through Oct. 27

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Oct. 16 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Benjamin...
Wyoming high school football scores (10/28/22)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Campbell County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. Class 4A. Cheyenne Central 41, Thunder Basin 10. Cheyenne...
(PHOTOS) ‘The Halloween House’ residents take delight in a fun-filled fright

GILLETTE, Wyo. — For about 15 years, Ted Watkins’ love of decorating for Halloween has grown and grown. While his home, at 1102 Lexington Court in Gillette, had some decorations earlier in October, on Oct. 30, that all began to change, as he led his family in disinterring an arsenal of spooky creations that they’d hidden in their garage: pumpkins, witches, animatronics, life-sized replicas, special projectors, handmade decorations, a Halloween truck decked out with skeletons, a car like the one that was in Stephen King’s “Christine” and much more. New this year are a 12-foot inferno pumpkin, a stack of pumpkins and some projectors, his wife, Deana Watkins, said.
Wyoming High Schooler Finds Career Path Through Apprenticeship

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Not knowing what to do with the rest of your life is a common problem for high school students, something Marko Glassock knows all too well. He got some help figuring out his options thanks to an apprenticeship program in his...
