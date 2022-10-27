GILLETTE, Wyo. — For about 15 years, Ted Watkins’ love of decorating for Halloween has grown and grown. While his home, at 1102 Lexington Court in Gillette, had some decorations earlier in October, on Oct. 30, that all began to change, as he led his family in disinterring an arsenal of spooky creations that they’d hidden in their garage: pumpkins, witches, animatronics, life-sized replicas, special projectors, handmade decorations, a Halloween truck decked out with skeletons, a car like the one that was in Stephen King’s “Christine” and much more. New this year are a 12-foot inferno pumpkin, a stack of pumpkins and some projectors, his wife, Deana Watkins, said.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 9 HOURS AGO