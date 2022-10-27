Jerry Lee Lewis’s close friend reflects on music legend’s life after false death report

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Rock and roll and country music fans got a real scare Wednesday when a false report came out that The Killer was dead.

FOX13 spoke with a close of music legend Jerry Lee Lewis about his health and there is reason for concern.

Lewis had been hospitalized with the flu.

FOX13 learned that he was resting at home in DeSoto County when the false report came out.

”Well, he is not doing well. I am not going to sit here and tell you otherwise,” said DeSoto County supervisor Michael Lee, who has been Lewis’s barber, his bodyguard and his road manager over the years. ”I went and saw him in the hospital and I talked to him and we had a good long conversation and I told him that I loved him and he said he loved me. We’ve been on the road for a while. You know this man has been around. He is a genius and I enjoyed every minute I spent with him.”

Lewis has been so sick with the flu that he could not attend his induction ceremony into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Instead, friend Kris Kristofferson brought the award to Lewis in DeSoto County.

”You know they were pushing real hard to have Jerry inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. He was already inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and he has a lot of great country hits,” Lee said.

Lee is calling for people to pray for his friend.

”Pray, pray for him,” he said. “He is the last man standing. Jerry has lived a great life and he is an icon for a lot of people.”

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.