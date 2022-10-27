ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella, CA

City of Coachella, Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians agree to Dillon Road corridor beautification project

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sL5z8_0ipFpzDp00

The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians and the city of Coachella have agreed on a beautification project for the Dillon Road corridor, which is located between Interstate 10 and Highway 86.

The tribe and city officials will sign the memo of agreement at a ceremony on Monday.

Officials said the partnership aims to increase the capacity of the Dillon Road Corridor, the main roadway through the Tribe’s reservation leading from the I-10 and CA-86.

While facilitating both local and tourist traffic flow and safety for the reservation and the city, the project will include unique desert landscaping highlighted by welcome signage and cultural monuments meaningful to the Tribe and the community at large.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rgqo5_0ipFpzDp00

“The Tribe views the MOA as a first critical step toward mutually shared goals of beautification and safety on the Dillon Road corridor which runs through the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians’ reservation. Our partnership with the City of Coachella continues to grow and strengthen as our region and population expands,” stated Chairman Darrell Mike of the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians.

“Coachella values the deep ties we hold with our neighboring tribes, and we are honored to contribute to revitalizing the gateway that leads into the Twenty-Nine Palms Reservation and through our City,” said Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez. “Taking a collaborative approach with our partners amplifies the outcome of our efforts.”

Mike, Hernandez, and other city/tribal/ community leaders will be on hand for the signing ceremony on Monday.

There was no word as to when the project could get underway. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post City of Coachella, Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians agree to Dillon Road corridor beautification project appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Fire burns trees, garage in Palm Springs neighborhood

Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that burned a garage and palm trees Monday evening in Palm Springs. The fire happened at the 600 block of Via Monte Vista at around 6:35 p.m. Viewer video shows big flames coming out of a home. Capt. Nathan Gunkel of the Palm Springs Fire Department told The post Fire burns trees, garage in Palm Springs neighborhood appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Surveillance video captures fight involving man in a golf cart in downtown Palm Springs

A man was arrested after a fight in the middle of a street in downtown Palm Springs Monday morning that was captured on a surveillance camera. The fight was reported at around 10 a.m. on N Indian Canyon Drive and E Amado Road, according to Lt. Gustavo Araiza of the Palm Springs Police Department. Surveillance The post Surveillance video captures fight involving man in a golf cart in downtown Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Residents seeking help to convert lawns to desert landscape will get more help than anticipated

Palm Springs residents will get help converting their lawns to drought-resistant landscaping, and it will be more assistance than anticipated. Driving the news: The Palm Springs City Council voted unanimously during its regular meeting Oct. 27 to match rebates offered by Desert Water Agency (DWA) that will see homeowners and HOAs qualify for a combined $6 per square foot to rid their residences of grass. DWA will assist in managing the matching funds.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Ron deHarte talks Greater Palm Springs Pride, which kicks off on Friday

Greater Palm Springs Pride kicks off this week with a variety of events leading up to Sunday's parade and this year's theme is political. It's "Say Gay," which is in response to Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law affecting schools in that state. Check Out: Grand Marshals announced for Palm Springs Pride Parade Pride events include The post Ron deHarte talks Greater Palm Springs Pride, which kicks off on Friday appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man accused of killing a man and a woman in Coachella pleads not guilty

A 22-year-old man suspected in the murder of a man and woman in Coachella pleaded not guilty to felony charges Monday morning. Daniel Torres Cerda of Coachella, who was arrested in Redwood City, pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, including four felony counts, two of murder and one each of possession of an The post Man accused of killing a man and a woman in Coachella pleads not guilty appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A power outage reported in the Yucca Valley area Sunday night

There are reports of a power outage in the Yucca Valley area. Southern California Edison confirms the outage started around 6:30 Sunday night and it is affecting more than 3,500 customers. They expect power to be restored at 1:30 a.m. Monday. No word on the cause of the outage. Stay with News Channel 3 for The post A power outage reported in the Yucca Valley area Sunday night appeared first on KESQ.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Child struck by vehicle while trick or treating in Palm Desert

A female juvenile was hospitalized as a precaution after being struck by a vehicle while trick or treating in a Palm Desert neighborhood. The crash happened on Haystack Road and Highway 74 at around 7:30 p.m. A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. confirmed that the child ran across the street in front of The post Child struck by vehicle while trick or treating in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A paraglider hospitalized after falling to the ground in San Jacinto

A paraglider whose lightweight recreation inflatable aircraft fell to the ground in San Jacinto today was hospitalized, fire officials said. Firefighters responded at 11:02 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of Soboba Road, according to Cal Fire Riverside. The paraglider was found 250 feet up a hillside and taken to a hospital. His condition was The post A paraglider hospitalized after falling to the ground in San Jacinto appeared first on KESQ.
SAN JACINTO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police arrest two suspects in Halloween weekend shooting in Palm Springs

UPDATE October 31st : Palm Springs police have arrested two suspects for a shooting that left one person dead early Sunday morning in Palm Springs, near a shopping center on the 5600 block of East Ramon Road. According to Palm Springs Police, after following up on leads, they determined that the 3 victims verbally argued The post Police arrest two suspects in Halloween weekend shooting in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept relocates 10 transient people during Coachella homeless outreach operation

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department conducted a homeless outreach option Thursday morning in Coachella. The department's Coachella Community Action Team teamed up with Union Pacific Railroad Police to provide resources to those in need. CCAT relocated approximately 10 transients alongside the train tracks on Grapefruit Blvd. between Avenue 48 and Avenue 49. Illegal homeless camps The post Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept relocates 10 transient people during Coachella homeless outreach operation appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

14-year-old Desert Hot Springs girl missing since Saturday

A teenage girl from Desert Hot Springs has been missing since Saturday, Oct. 29. Sakura Blankenship, 14, was last seen on Saturday at around 1:14 p.m. when she left her house to for a walk, according to her family. Blankenship has dark brown eyes and black hair in braided cornrows. She also has braces and The post 14-year-old Desert Hot Springs girl missing since Saturday appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
High School Football PRO

Palm Springs, October 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Palm Desert High School football team will have a game with Palm Springs High School on October 29, 2022, 18:50:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

An overturned big rig on I-10 slows traffic

UPDATE: The scene has been cleared and traffic is moving again. A big rig overturned just before 3 p.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Banning near 8th Street. There were no reports of any injuries. If you planning on traveling west on I-10 west toward Riverside and Los Angeles, be prepared The post An overturned big rig on I-10 slows traffic appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

I-Team In-Depth: CVWD water fines cutting water waste as customers seek to conserve and save money

Fines for excessive outdoor watering appear to be working for the Coachella Valley Water District as the state requires water agencies up and down California to reduce water use during the drought. But in an  I-Team report, Jeff Stahl finds some higher-than-expected Coachella Valley Water District monthly bills are still taking customers by surprise.  Many The post I-Team In-Depth: CVWD water fines cutting water waste as customers seek to conserve and save money appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Gallery: Bar Cecil Chef Gabriel Woo Serves Dinner Under The Date Palms

Chef Gabriel Woo left the comfy confines of his almost-impossible-to-get-a-reservation- at restaurant, Bar Cecil in Palm Springs, this week to serve an Outstanding in The Field dinner under the date palms at the Flying Disc Ranch in Thermal, California. Just as the temperatures are beginning to drop and the snowbird...
THERMAL, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella residents celebrate the completion of their new urban forest along Grapefruit boulevard

The city of Coachella has witnessed its very first Urban Forest Project. At today's ribbon cutting, many local officials, state representatives, and residents celebrated the 288 trees and over a thousand plants planted on Grapefruit Blvd. between Ninth Street and Leoco Lane. This project focuses on bringing shade to bicyclists and pedestrians. Mayor Steven Hernandez The post Coachella residents celebrate the completion of their new urban forest along Grapefruit boulevard appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
foxla.com

Evacuations lifted for San Jacinto chemical spill

SAN JACINTO, Calif. - Evacuations in San Jacinto in Riverside County have been lifted after several families were forced out of their homes over the weekend due to a chemical spill in the area. Fire officials in Riverside County reported a "strong chemical smell" near the 800 block of Shaver...
SAN JACINTO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

3 men shot in Desert Hot Springs

Desert Hot Springs Police said they were investigating an early Thursday morning shooting that left three men injured. Officers were called to the 12800 block of W. Arroyo Drive at 12:45 a.m.  They confirmed to KESQ News Channel 3 that the injuries suffered were considered non-life-threatening.  There was no immediate word on the injured men's The post 3 men shot in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy