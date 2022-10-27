Read full article on original website
Kristin Jewell and Jacob Douglas “Jake” Sowder
Kristin Jewell Sowder, 38 of Brandenburg, passed away on Thursday (10/27) from injuries sustained in an accident. She is survived by her husband: Mike Sowder; five children: Devon, Dylan and Kaitlyn Henley, Addisyn Perkins and Raylee Sowder; a step-daughter, Shelby Sowder; one granddaughter a sister, Jessica Albin; her two grandmothers, Nanny Hoover and Betty Albin.
Two Killed In Wreck Near Brandenburg
BRANDENBURG (10/28/22) – Kentucky State Police said two people were killed in an accident near Brandenburg around 3:45 Eastern time Friday afternoon. A preliminary investigation indicates a 2002 Mazda driven by 38-year-old Kristin Sowder of Brandenburg was traveling south on Kentucky 79 near the intersection with Kentucky 313 when it crossed the centerline and collided with a Mack truck driven by 49-year-old Robert Stidham of Mauckport, Indiana. Sowder’s vehicle then left the roadway and overturned. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Meade County Coroner. A 4-year-old passenger in her vehicle died later at Kosair Children’s Hospital in Louisville. The accident remains under investigation.
Trick Or Treat Times
UNDATED (10/31/22) — Here are “trick or treat” hours for the incorporated cities in the county…
Man Killed Friday Afternoon Wreck On South 259
WESTVIEW (10/28/22) – A one-vehicle accident near Westview just after four Friday afternoon left one man dead. According to the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office, an SUV headed southbound on Kentucky 259 in the seven-thousand block suffered a tire malfunction, causing the vehicle to run off the road and overturned several times, causing 63-year-old Nathan Wright of Westview to be ejected from the vehicle.
