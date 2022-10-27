NTSB issues urgent safety recommendation for floatplane operators following deadly crash

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. – The National Transportation Safety Board is issuing an urgent aviation safety recommendation following September’s deadly floatplane crash near Mutiny Bay.

Investigators say all floatplane operators need to check the horizontal actuator lock ring to make sure it is securely clamped down to the barrel it is supposed to connect to.

They say when they inspected the crashed plane’s parts, they found that part came unscrewed. As a result, the pilot could no longer control the plane.

The tragic crash killed 10 people, including Carl Maxey Center Executive Director Sandy Williams and her partner, Pat Hicks.

NTSB investigators recovered most of the plane in Puget Sound in the past few weeks.

READ: Report: Equipment malfunction may have caused deadly floatplane crash

