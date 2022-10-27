Read full article on original website
Land of Lincoln Credit Union Announces Promotions
Decatur, Illinois, October 28th, 2022– Land of Lincoln Credit Union (LLCU) announces the following recent managerial promotions: Jeff Drake is named Assistant Vice President of Mortgage Lending, Brittni Stout is named Assistant Vice President of Compliance, Lynda Bockewitz is named Assistant Vice President of Indirect Lending, Alicia Leonard is named Collections Manager, and Bethanie Hogan is named Mortgage Processing Manager.
McLean County and Illinois see weekly rise in COVID cases
COVID-related hospitalizations are at a near two-month high in McLean County. New cases also are up in the county and statewide. The McLean County Health Department (MCHD) on Friday reported the death of a man in his 70s. He is the county's 403rd COVID-related death since the start of the pandemic.
Masks Recommended in 5 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in five Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the following counties were all said to be at "high" community level...
Shelby Co. farmer volunteers produce harvest at county farm
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County Farm was once a Poor Farm and was left to grow into weeds last year. Local volunteers invested their time and fuel and produced a crop. Stuart Fox, a Shelby County farmer, offered to plant and care for the Shelby County Farm for a nominal $1. Many […]
Anti-violence group hosting alternate trick-or-treat event
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The traditional trick-or-treat format has children leaving their homes and going from house to house to collect candy. But a Champaign-Urbana-based anti-violence group is turning that around this Halloween. For the last three years and happening again this year, the Anti-Violence Collective is hosting an alternate trick-or-treat event where children stay […]
Champaign Public Library announces tech-focused expansion
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Public Library recently announced a new expansion project titled The Studio, set to be complete by the summer of 2023. Their Facebook page stated that the new 8,000 square feet space will include a makerspace, computer lab, recording studios, and a gaming area. The library plans to use this […]
Macon County sees write-in treasurer challenger while board incumbents battle
DECATUR — Macon County voters will see just one contested countywide race this election. But only one of those candidates’ names will be on voters’ ballots. Republican Macon County Treasurer John Jackson is officially running for his position on the ballot for the first time after being voted into the position by the Macon County Board last year following the resignation of Ed Yoder, a Republican, after more than 10 years leading the office.
Detention Center brings inmates back after increased staffing
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — The Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center in Urbana can once again house more inmates. It comes after staffing shortages caused them to send minors to other locations throughout the state for three months. Some were housed in Lake and Will counties in Northern Illinois, others in McLean county. Mike Williams, the […]
Champaign friends bake cake for Urbana first responders
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Champaign friends sent a cake to Urbana first responders on Friday. They spent three days backing and decorating this Halloween-themed cake. It made the perfect timing for First Responders Day on October 28.
Goats take part in Halloween event at Champaign farm
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — We are all used to getting our hands on some candy for Halloween, but how about a trip to the farm? Prairie Fruit Farms and Creamery hosted a Spooktackular Day on the farm. People were dressed in Halloween costumes and took pictures with goats. They also enjoyed a hayride and a […]
Champaign County Heating Cooling share tips to keep your home warm this season
Filters are probably the most neglected thing in your home. You can save nearly $20K in 20 years simply by choosing the correct filter and replacing it often. Ray Hughes, owner of Champaign County Heating Cooling does it all by himself, from the phone and the install to the repair etc.
Danville man convicted in 2019 murder trial
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man has been found guilty of two crimes in the 2019 murder of a Vermilion County man. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said Denzel Aldridge, 24, was found guilty on Friday of first-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. These crimes are punishable by up […]
Danville car show honoring late student
DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Danville Area Community College (DACC) normally hosts a car show in May. One automotive teacher at the school said it’s more common to see shows in the summertime because some car enthusiasts put their vehicles away for the winter. But, on Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people gathered together for a last-minute […]
“Nervous about walking around”: Students talk recent assaults
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two sexual assaults this weekend on the University of Illinois campus have some students on edge. One happened at a fraternity house in the early morning on Friday. Police didn’t say which one. The other happened around 3 AM on Sunday between Sherman and Allen Halls. Neither one of the victims […]
‘Keep your dogs secured;’ Coles Co. shelter’s request and warning
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Animal Shelter has a simple request for dog owners, but also warned of the consequences of failing to heed their request. On Facebook, the shelter requested that people secure their dogs ahead of the arrival of delivery workers. This comes after staff said two postal workers were either […]
