DECATUR — Macon County voters will see just one contested countywide race this election. But only one of those candidates’ names will be on voters’ ballots. Republican Macon County Treasurer John Jackson is officially running for his position on the ballot for the first time after being voted into the position by the Macon County Board last year following the resignation of Ed Yoder, a Republican, after more than 10 years leading the office.

MACON COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO