Gwen Stefani Sartorially Blossoms in Floral-print Alessandra Rich Dress and Judith Leiber’s Novelty Rose Bag at Matrix Awards

By Ayana Herndon
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RP4mN_0ipFoVGA00

Gwen Stefani embraced pastels and spring motifs when she arrived at the Matrix Awards in New York on Wednesday. Stefani, who was one of the honorees, wore a colorful floral-print minidress by Alessandra Rich . The ensemble featured romantic details like voluminous puffed sleeves and ruffled trim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OfuLH_0ipFoVGA00
Gwen Stefani attends the Matrix Awards on Oct. 26 in New York.

She coordinated with gold pointed-toe boots by Alexandre Vauthier and nude fishnet tights. Her accessories included a metallic pink rose purse by Judith Leiber and floral pink earrings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04R5pe_0ipFoVGA00
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the Matrix Awards on Oct. 26 in New York.

Stefani’s signature platinum blond hair was styled with loose curls in a half-up, half-down style. The star went for a glamorous makeup look, with dramatic lashes and a nude lip. Her husband, Blake Shelton, accompanied her to the awards, complementing her outfit with a classic black tuxedo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ER0S4_0ipFoVGA00
Gwen Stefani attends the Matrix Awards on Oct. 26 in New York.

The Grammy winner’s appearance continues her penchant for vibrant looks. For her appearance on “ Late Night With Seth Meyers” in September, Stefani wore a black strappy top with a triangle cutout in the center, blue fishnets, a bolero and a fringe skirt.

In February, Stefani ventured into the beauty industry, launching her own brand GXVE beauty which offers vegan and cruelty-free products, including liquid lipstick, eye pigment and gel liner.

