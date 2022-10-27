Read full article on original website
Why Shopify, Stripe, Alphabet, Meta, and McKinsey Sustainability are pledging to spend nearly $1 billion on carbon removal
Shopify, Stripe, Alphabet, Meta, and McKinsey Sustainability are committing to purchasing carbon removal from innovative companies. Here's why.
Feds unveil plan to grow wind power while sparing rare whale
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The federal government has outlined a strategy to try to protect an endangered species of whale while also developing offshore wind power off the East Coast. President Joe Biden’s administration has made a priority of encouraging offshore wind along the Atlantic coast as the U.S. pursues greater energy independence. Those waters are also home to the declining North Atlantic right whale, which numbers about 340 in the world. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Bureau of Ocean Energy Management released a draft plan this month to conserve the whales while also building wind projects.
Grocery store prices are up. Is this the year to dine out for Thanksgiving?
Wells Fargo found inflation is affecting food at home prices more drastically than restaurant prices, meaning eating out is a better value this year.
Jerome Powell's favorite bond-market gauge is on the verge of inverting, a sign of impending recession. That could mean a Fed pivot within months.
Jerome Powell's preferred bond-market gauge is on the verge of inverting. If that happens, it would signal an impending recession and a Fed pivot by the spring of 2024. The Fed chair touted the predictive power of the short end of the yield curve earlier this year. Jerome Powell's favorite...
Kicked to the curb? Mums are perennials you can hold onto
Signs of autumn are most apparent in colder climates, where fall foliage sets the landscape ablaze. But regardless of your location, chances are there’s one familiar seasonal sight each year: potted chrysanthemums perched on porches, hanging in baskets, temporarily planted into borders. And soon, they get kicked to the curb with decaying jack-o'-lanterns. Curious and frankly disturbed about the ritual carnage, I asked a few of my Long Island, N.Y., neighbors why they discard their mums. The universal response? They believed them to be annuals.
AP News Summary at 5:25 p.m. EDT
Crush kills at least 146 at Halloween festivities in Seoul. SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing at least 146 people and injuring 150 others in South Korea’s worst disaster in years. Emergency workers and pedestrians desperately performed CPR on people lying in the streets after the crush in the capital’s leisure district of Itaewon Saturday night. Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, said the death toll could rise further and that an unspecified number among the injured were in critical condition.
Liberal Rhode Island could send Republican to US House
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — In liberal Rhode Island, Republican Allan Fung stands a chance of flipping a U.S. House seat and possibly helping his party gain control of the chamber. U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is the one Republican in New England’s congressional delegation. Fung saw an opportunity to break the Democratic Party’s three-decade hold on a seat when longtime Rhode Island Democratic Rep. Jim Langevin announced his retirement this year. Many political observers say the race is either a tossup or think Fung may have a slight edge over Democrat Seth Magaziner. Democrats up for election nationally face headwinds because of inflation.
