ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

6 teens arrested for vehicle larcenies in Kent Co.

GAINES, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office arrested six teenagers over the weekend for vehicle larcenies around the county. Deputies say they received a call about juveniles wearing ski masks trying to open car doors in the 6500 block of Madison Avenue SE in Gaines Township on Saturday around 11 p.m.
KENT COUNTY, MI
wgvunews.org

Stabbing another incident of violence near GVSU housing over the weekend

For the second weekend in a row, Ottawa County law enforcement responded to a violent incident near Grand Valley State University in Allendale. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s office, detectives are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning at an student living-apartment complex near GVSU. Authorities say....
ALLENDALE, MI
WWMTCw

Mobile home blocks Salem Township road, deputies say

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Allegan County drivers will need to find another way around 30th Street. Allegan County shooting: One dead after shooting involving driver, Allegan County deputy. A mobile home blocked off 136th and 137th Avenues in Salem Township, according to Allegan County Sheriff's Office. Allendale crash: Allendale...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Walker Police Department acquires drone for high-risk cases

WALKER, Mich. — The Walker Police Department has a new drone team that it hopes will help keep its officers safe and better protect and serve the community. If you live in the City of Walker and happen to see an orange and black drone flying around, the police department is likely on a case.
WWMT

Grand Rapids woman killed in crash, 2 more injured

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 28-year-old woman is dead and two others are injured following a crash Sunday morning. The crash happened around 3 a.m. at the intersection of E. Beltline Ave. and Reeds Lake Blvd., according to Michigan State Police. A Grand Rapids woman was driving without headlights...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

1 killed, 2 hurt in early Sunday morning crash

GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One woman was killed and two others were hurt in an early Sunday morning crash. It happened in Grand Rapids Charter Township on East Beltline Avenue and Reeds Lake Boulevard around 3 a.m. Michigan State Police said a 2010 Ford Focus driven by a 28-year-old woman from Grand […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy