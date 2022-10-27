Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ex-Grand Rapids officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya will stand trial for murder
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The ex-Grand Rapids police officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya will stand trial on murder charges. Christopher Schurr was charged in June with second-degree murder after shooting Lyoya in the back of the head, killing him, during a traffic stop on April 4. “There is...
Deputies arrest 6 Grand Rapids teens accused of stealing from vehicles
Police say six Grand Rapids teens were arrested over the weekend for stealing items out of vehicles.
Officer charged in fatal shooting of unarmed Black man will go to trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids police officer charged with second-degree murder of Patrick Lyoya will go to trial. Christopher Schurr, a seven-year veteran of the Grand Rapids Police Department, has pleaded not guilty. Judge Nicholas Ayoub reviewed evidence presented in Schurr's preliminary hearing last week. Lyoya, a...
6 teens arrested for vehicle larcenies in Kent Co.
GAINES, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office arrested six teenagers over the weekend for vehicle larcenies around the county. Deputies say they received a call about juveniles wearing ski masks trying to open car doors in the 6500 block of Madison Avenue SE in Gaines Township on Saturday around 11 p.m.
wgvunews.org
Stabbing another incident of violence near GVSU housing over the weekend
For the second weekend in a row, Ottawa County law enforcement responded to a violent incident near Grand Valley State University in Allendale. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s office, detectives are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning at an student living-apartment complex near GVSU. Authorities say....
5 takeaways from key hearing for officer accused in Patrick Lyoya killing during traffic stop
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A judge is expected to decide Monday if a former Grand Rapids police officer will stand trial in the shooting death of Congolese immigrant Patrick Lyoya after a traffic stop. Grand Rapids District Court Judge Nichola Ayoub listened to testimony over two days, ending Friday, as...
NAACP leader on judge ordering officer to murder trial: ‘A day the community has been asking for’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A judge’s ruling to order a trial for the Grand Rapids police officer accused in Patrick Lyoya’s shooting is “a day the community has been asking for,” a local NAACP leader said. Cle Jackson, president of the Greater Grand Rapids NAACP, was...
wtvbam.com
Battle Creek Police identify woman murdered on W. Fountain Street on October 23
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek police have released the name of a woman found murdered a week ago on Saturday, October 22. Authorities say 81-year-old Betty Smith was found to have suffered stab wounds when they responded to her home in the 100 block of West Fountain Street around 5:45 p.m. that day.
wincountry.com
Teen victim of Barry County fatal crash identified; Driver of vehicle suspected of operating while intoxicated
HASTINGS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan State Police have released the name of a teenager who died in a crash in Barry County’s Baltimore Township last week on Wednesday, October 26. The victim is identified as 17-year-old Zacharee Mason of Hastings who was found to have been ejected...
WWMTCw
Former police officer accused of laundering millions of COVID relief money
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former Georgia police officer Andre Jackson was convicted of attempting to launder $500,000 in fraudulently obtained COVID-19 relief funds, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Monday. Jackson is expected to face up to 10 years in prison, according to Totten. Probation: No jail time for former...
Kalamazoo Township release report leading up to termination of fire chief
A 19-year-old firefighter claims she was the target of racial harassment and assault while on the job from June 2019 through fall 2021.
WWMTCw
Mobile home blocks Salem Township road, deputies say
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Allegan County drivers will need to find another way around 30th Street. Allegan County shooting: One dead after shooting involving driver, Allegan County deputy. A mobile home blocked off 136th and 137th Avenues in Salem Township, according to Allegan County Sheriff's Office. Allendale crash: Allendale...
Grandville police investigate shooting in the Rivertown Mall parking lot
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The Grandville Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened in a parking lot at Rivertown Mall Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred just after 2 p.m., and police say two cars had exchanged gunfire at the lower north parking lot. The cars had fled by the...
Crash involving Kent ISD school bus in Walker results in minor injuries
WALKER, Mich. — A car crashed into a Kent Intermediate School District bus Monday morning. The collision happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. near the corner of 3 Mile and Alpine Avenue in Walker. Walker Police told 13 ON YOUR SIDE a car turned left in front of the bus...
Walker Police Department acquires drone for high-risk cases
WALKER, Mich. — The Walker Police Department has a new drone team that it hopes will help keep its officers safe and better protect and serve the community. If you live in the City of Walker and happen to see an orange and black drone flying around, the police department is likely on a case.
WWMT
Grand Rapids woman killed in crash, 2 more injured
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 28-year-old woman is dead and two others are injured following a crash Sunday morning. The crash happened around 3 a.m. at the intersection of E. Beltline Ave. and Reeds Lake Blvd., according to Michigan State Police. A Grand Rapids woman was driving without headlights...
Police: 81-year-old Battle Creek woman was stabbed to death
Police say a woman who was found dead in her Battle Creek home was stabbed multiple times.
Fox17
Grandville PD: 2 vehicles involved in shooting at Rivertown Crossings mall parking lot
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Police responded to reports of a shooting at Rivertown Crossings mall Saturday afternoon. The Grandville Police Department (GPD) says occupants in two vehicles fire shots at one another in the mall’s parking lot. They tell us it happened on the north side at around 2 p.m.
1 killed, 2 hurt in early Sunday morning crash
GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One woman was killed and two others were hurt in an early Sunday morning crash. It happened in Grand Rapids Charter Township on East Beltline Avenue and Reeds Lake Boulevard around 3 a.m. Michigan State Police said a 2010 Ford Focus driven by a 28-year-old woman from Grand […]
GRPD: Man hospitalized after shooting at party
Grand Rapids Police are investigating what led up to a shooting that sent one man to the hospital early Saturday morning.
