US stock indexes end mixed as Facebook parent company slumps

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
 4 days ago
Wall Street delivered another mixed finish for stocks Thursday, as disappointing quarterly results from several big tech companies offset gains elsewhere in the market.

The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, with about 44% of stocks within the benchmark index losing ground. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%.

Facebook's parent company, Meta Platforms, plummeted 24.6% for the biggest drop in the S&P 500 after reporting a second straight quarter of revenue decline amid falling advertising sales and stiff competition from TikTok. It joined other tech and communications stocks, such as Google's parent company, Alphabet, and Microsoft, in reporting weak results and worrisome forecasts over advertising demand. Alphabet fell 2.9% and Microsoft slid 2%.

Amazon slid 19% in after-hours trading after the retail giant issued an estimate for sales in the last quarter of the year came in well below analysts' forecasts. The stock fell 4.1% in regular trading before the release of its latest quarterly results.

Construction equipment maker Caterpillar jumped 7.7% after it handily beat analysts’ third-quarter profit forecasts. The big gain helped boost the 30-company Dow.

Another pullback in long-term Treasury yields helped support stocks in companies that weren't reporting quarterly results. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, fell to 3.91% from 4.01% late Wednesday. The two-year yield fell to 4.30% from 4.42%.

“What you’re seeing is a little bit of relief,” said Megan Horneman, chief investment officer at Verdence Capital Advisors. “Earnings are not great but they’re not awful either.”

The S&P 500 fell 23.30 points to 3,807.30. The Dow rose 194.17 points to 32,033.28. The Nasdaq fell 178.32 points to 10,792.67.

Smaller company stocks held up better than the broader market. The Russell 2000 index added 1.99 points, or 0.1%, to 1,806.32.

Excluding the Nasdaq, the major indexes are on pace for weekly gains. And the S&P 500 remains solidly on track to end October in the green.

Earnings have been the big focus for Wall Street this week, but markets got some encouraging economic news Thursday as the government reported the U.S. economy returned to growth last quarter, expanding 2.6%. That marks a turnaround after the economy contracted during the first half of the year.

The economy has been under pressure from stubbornly hot inflation and the Federal Reserve's efforts to raise interest rates in order to cool prices. The central bank is trying to slow economic growth through rate increases, but the strategy risks going too far and brining on a recession.

The rising interest rates have made borrowing more difficult, particularly with mortgage rates. Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates topped 7% for the first time in more than two decades this week.

The latest economic data is being closely watched for any signs of a slowdown or that inflation might be easing as Wall Street tries to determine if and when the Fed might pull back on its interest rate increases.

The central bank is expected to raise interest rates another three-quarters of a percentage point at its upcoming meeting in November. But traders have grown more confident that it will dial down to a more modest increase of 0.50 percentage points in December, according to CME Group.

Central banks around the world have also been raising interest rates in an effort to tame inflation. The European Central Bank piled on another outsized interest rate hike on Thursday. Markets in Europe were mixed.

Wall Street has more earnings to review Friday, including Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Charter Communications.

Meanwhile, S&P Dow Jones Indices said Thursday that insurer Arch Capital Group will replace Twitter in the S&P 500 index before the opening of trading on Tuesday. The move comes ahead of Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter in a transaction expected to close Friday.

Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

KRMG

World shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

BANGKOK — (AP) — Hong Kong jumped more than 5% and other world markets also advanced after a survey of Chinese manufacturing showed activity has improved. U.S. futures and oil prices rose, while the euro gained but stayed below $1. The monthly manufacturing gauge from Caixin, a Chinese...
Benzinga

US Stocks On Track To Open Higher As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Spike With Hopes Pinned On Fed — Tesla, AMD, Pfizer, MicroStrategy, Chinese Stocks In Focus

U.S. index futures are pointing to higher open on Wall Street on Tuesday amid expectations that the Fed will slow down its pace of rate hikes and also use dovish language. On Monday, stocks pulled back as traders took some profit off the table after the past week’s strong advance. Notwithstanding the decline, the Dow recorded its best month since 1976.
KRMG

Biden paints oil firms as war profiteers, talks windfall tax

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday accused oil companies of “war profiteering” as he raised the possibility of imposing a windfall tax on energy companies if they don't boost domestic production. Biden in brief remarks criticized major oil companies for making record-setting profits...
KRMG

China launches 3rd and final space station component

BEIJING — (AP) — China's third and final module docked with its permanent space station Tuesday to further a more than decade-long effort to maintain a constant crewed presence in orbit, as its competition with the U.S. grows increasingly fierce. The Mengtian module arrived at the Tiangong station...
KRMG

Oil giant Saudi Aramco has $42.4B profit in third quarter

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Oil giant Saudi Aramco on Tuesday reported a $42.4 billion profit in the third quarter of this year, a 39% bump buoyed by the higher global energy prices that have filled the kingdom's coffers but helped fuel inflation worldwide. The oil...
KRMG

Cyclone, absences threaten to dull Hong Kong finance meeting

HONG KONG — (AP) — A tropic storm and absences of VIP guests have cast a shadow over a financial conference meant to help Hong Kong restore its image as a financial hub and destination for business travel. The first major conference since the city lifted COVID-19 quarantine...
KRMG

Australian cash rate rises for 7th straight month to 2.85%

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia’s central bank boosted its benchmark interest rate on Tuesday for a seventh consecutive month to a nine-year high of 2.85%. The Reserve Bank of Australia’s decided on a second consecutive quarter-percentage-point rise in the cash rate at its latest monthly board meeting following four consecutive half-percentage-point hikes.
KRMG

Shanghai Disney guests kept in closed park for virus testing

BEIJING — (AP) — Visitors to Shanghai Disneyland were temporarily blocked from leaving as part of virus testing that extended to more than 400,000 people, the city government announced Tuesday. The park closed Monday for testing of staff and visitors, Walt Disney Co. and the government said in...
KRMG

J&J to buy cardiovascular technology Abiomed in $16.6B deal

Johnson & Johnson will spend $16.6 billion to buy cardiovascular technology company Abiomed to strengthen its medical device division. The health care giant said Tuesday that it will pay $380 for each Biomed share and also provide another $35 per share in cash if some commercial and clinical milestones are met.
KRMG

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

