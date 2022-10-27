ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

atozsports.com

Kirby Smart gives his thoughts on the Tennessee Vols offense

The Tennessee Vols easily handled the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium and the Georgia Bulldogs took care of business against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville. That means we get a massive showdown between Tennessee and Georgia next Saturday in Athens. On Saturday, after the Bulldogs’ win over...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Georgia just gave the Tennessee Vols some bulletin board material

There’s been no shortage of bulletin board material for the Tennessee Vols this season. We’ve seen a Florida defensive back say he didn’t view Tennessee as a challenge. There was LSU head coach Brian Kelly suggesting that the Vols “can’t do much” because of their tempo.
ATHENS, GA
atozsports.com

There’s something Vols fans need to understand about the current Tennessee coaching staff

There’s something that Tennessee Vols fans need to understand about the current UT football coaching staff. These guys have swagger. And a lot of confidence. But they’re not arrogant. They let the results on the field do their talking, instead of trashing other teams’ approaches in the media (like Kentucky essentially did all of last week before getting blown out by the Vols).
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS News

Skydiver dies in hard landing before Tennessee high school football game

A skydiver has died after his hard landing from a pregame jump at a Tennessee high school football stadium on Friday, officials said. In a statement, Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd said the diver jumped at the David Crockett High School football stadium in the northeastern Tennessee town of Jonesborough. David Crockett was facing Daniel Boone High School from nearby Gray.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
atozsports.com

The latest sign that Billy Napier won’t last at Florida

It’s probably too early to start suggesting that Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier isn’t going to last in Gainesville, but sometimes you just have a feeling. And when it comes to college football coaches, that feeling usually isn’t wrong. Napier is 4-4 through his first eight...
GAINESVILLE, FL
atozsports.com

Ravens throw a wrench in the Saints’ plan for Week 9 matchup

The New Orleans Saints will look to continue their strong play next weekend against the Baltimore Ravens. Unfortunately for them, the Ravens just got a massive upgrade for their defense. They just made a deal to acquire star linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears. Accordingly, the Saints’ offense will...
BALTIMORE, MD
atozsports.com

Lane Kiffin sounded like a big hypocrite after win against Texas A&M

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin went full hypocrite on Saturday night after his team’s win against the Texas A&M Aggies. After the 31-28 win in College Stadion, Kiffin spoke to reporters and he brought up the Aggies’ frequent injury timeouts. “You guys saw it, whatever it...
OXFORD, MS
Athlon Sports

Paul Finebaum Names 'Coach To Watch' For The Auburn Job

After several weeks of speculation, the Auburn Tigers officially fired head coach Bryan Harsin this morning.  Speaking Sunday on an ESPN college football show on YouTube, Paul Finebaum noted that one name is ahead of the pack when it comes to who will be the next head football coach for the ...
AUBURN, AL
atozsports.com

Raiders’ owner makes a guarantee that fans may not like

With all of the turmoil now surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders after their absurd loss to the New Orleans Saints, fans are calling for decisions to be made. A successful season isn’t always a Super Bowl, a playoff win, or even a winning season. Every team has different goals. Now, whether those teams achieve the goals they have in place, is on them.
NBC Sports

How to watch No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Georgia

Who’s ready for a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown between the hedges?. The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs look like a team determined to win a second straight national title. While they were expected to be in the running to repeat this season, their next opponent has taken college football by storm while becoming a contender.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

SEC Football World Reacts To Gary Danielson's Performance Tonight

Gary Danielson was on the call for this afternoon's SEC matchup between the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and unranked Florida Gators. Georgia fans are not typically fans of Danielson — especially considering his often pro-Alabama rhetoric. The rest of the SEC world also took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with the veteran broadcaster.
ATHENS, GA

