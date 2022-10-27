Read full article on original website
Deanna Dal Gesso-Jones
3d ago
How about leave teachers alone to just teach what the children need to succeed ! The scores are at the very least ……. Shameful! Ask any teacher who will tell you their hands are tied ! They are forced to do what the government and union tells them .
State rejects Red Clay’s $265 million request
Delaware’s Department of Education has denied Red Clay Consolidated School District’s request for $265 million to address maintenance costs and improvement needs in 27 buildings. “With anticipated available funding, the focus of the public education capital budget for Fiscal Year 2024 is funding previously authorized projects, including market pressure funding for increased construction costs and statewide minor capital improvements and ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
YMCA of Delaware hires new CEO
The YMCA of Delaware has hired a new CEO. There’s now a new leader at the helm of the YMCA of Delaware. Jarrett Royster has been hired to take the reins. Royster comes to Delaware from Boston with more than 34 years of YMCA experience. He most recently served...
Seaford hires two constables to ensure school safety
Seaford School District has hired two constables to patrol its schools and help keep students safe, it announced Monday. The system was inspired to take extra security measures partly as a response to school shootings in the last year, including the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, said Gary Zoll, director of student services at Seaford. ... Read More
WMDT.com
MD NAACP Chapter seeks to boost registration ahead of election day
SALISBURY, Md- The Maryland Chapter of the NAACP is working to register young voters, as early voting is already underway in the state. Members tell 47ABC that turnout is often lower for midterm elections compared to a presidential, and they are hoping to let young people know why they should vote.
Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Oct. 30, 2022
Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines History favors Ramone, numbers favor Burns in Pike Creek race Who’s running? Nov. 8 Delaware general election Benefits Committee extends retiree health plans for 1 year Report: Delaware math, reading scores drop tops state lists Culture Firefly ’23 canceled to ‘recharge lights,’ whatever that ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Pink Affair benefits Cancer Support Community
A sell-out crowd attended Cancer Support Community Delaware’s Pink Affair Oct. 21 at Lewes Yacht Club, and they were generous with their support, as the event raised $20,000. For the past 26 years, the group has ensured that no one has to face cancer alone by providing support groups,...
WMDT.com
Increased rent prices are on the top of voters mind ahead of the midterm election
DELMARVA – Election day for the November midterms is right around the corner. We’re told that politicians are finally going to have to answer to voters. Rental prices have jumped tremendously impacting you no matter what side of the table you sit on. It’s not a question on this year’s ballot, but voters definitely want their elected officials to consider this concern.
WMDT.com
Deadlines to request mail-in ballots quickly approaching in Md.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The deadlines for Marylanders to request mail-in ballots for the 2022 General Election are quickly approaching. Tomorrow, November 1st, is the deadline to request a mail-in ballot to be ent by the U.S. Mail. This Friday, November 4th, is the deadline to request a mail-in ballot by sent via email.
WMDT.com
Pinehurst Elementary PTA hosts booth at Third Friday
SALISBURY, Md. – Pinehurst Elementary School’s PTA hosted a booth at this month’s Third Friday in Downtown Salisbury. At the booth, they offered treats, face painting, and pictures with the Pinehurst Panther. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
Library lockers in Wicomico County open for use
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – If you notice blue lockers around Wicomico County there’s a good reason for them. Wicomico County Public Libraries has set up lockers in four locations for you to access resources closer to home. Through the lockers, users can return and retrieve library materials. Library...
DSU announces largest enrollment in school history
After months of teasing a record enrollment, Delaware State University announced Friday exactly what it was. DSU has 6,200 students enrolled, a growth of 33% over the last five years – right through the COVID-19 pandemic, a school press release said Friday. In August, DSU welcomed more than 1,400 first-year students to campus, which is its largest freshman class ever. ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Kids from Delaware Autism trick or treat at Cape Gazette
Kids from Delaware Autism got in on the fun of Halloween trick-or-treating in making their way to the Cape Gazette offices. Taking part in the festivities are (l-r) Esha Akemba, Rachel McKelvey, Kevin Williams, Candice Noel, Sam Kelly, Rohan Patel, Brad Rankin and Bradley Williams.
delawarepublic.org
Races to Watch: 9th House District
The next race we’re focusing on as part of Delaware Public Media’s 2022 Election coverage is the 9th House District. Incumbent Republican Kevin Hensley faces Democratic challenger, Terrell Williams. It's the fourth election in a row Hensley's faced a challenge. Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick takes a closer...
WMDT.com
Jeff Hilovsky discusses campaign for State Rep. District 4
DOVER, Del. – Election Day is fast approaching and we got the chance to speak with the Republican candidate for the newly formed 4th State Representative District, Jeff Hilovsky. Hilovsky is a doctor and veteran whose service spans over 38 years. He is a retired Air Force Reservist who...
Centre Daily
70-year-old claims two big Delaware lottery prizes in a day. ‘Absolute insanity’
A 70-year-old lottery player in Delaware was already celebrating a big win when she got lucky again. The anonymous woman recently won a $100,000 top prize with the Ultimate Cash instant game tickets she purchased at the Speedy Gas in Newark, according to an Oct. 25 news release from Delaware lottery officials.
WBOC
Lewes Church to Host Emergency Shelter This Winter
LEWES, Del. - St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church will host a winter emergency shelter for men from December 1 through March 15, 2023. According to the church, they are partnering with Code Purple of Sussex County to help with providing shelter to men who need it this winter. St. Jude already has engagement with the homeless community, providing things like food and clothing to local charities.
WMDT.com
Volunteers paint pallet homes for the homeless in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md- A splash of color is being added to the Anne street pallet home village for the homeless in Salisbury. Over 20 volunteers painted the homes in vibrant colors, making them pleasant places to be and look at for residents and neighbors. Salisbury Homeless Services Manager Brett Sanders says...
WMDT.com
Del. school libraries getting $1 million statewide investment
DELAWARE – First State students will soon have better access to learning materials and resources in their school libraries. That’s thanks to a $1 million state investment between the state, and the Delaware Library Consortium. The funding is being added to the Delaware Division of Libraries for the...
WMDT.com
SU to host trick-or-treating event for community
SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury University will host a fun trick-or-treating event at the University houses on Camden Avenue. The event will be free to all members of the community and will be held rain or shine. Candy will be passed out to everyone who is in costume or SU gear and the event will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Halloween night.
WBOC
Coyotes Cause Chaos in Delaware
DELAWARE- Coyotes have been causing some chaos in Delaware, and local farmers say the wild canines are showing up more than ever before. In 2014, Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control established a statewide hunting and trapping season for coyotes. A year-round depredation order allows landowners to hunt...
