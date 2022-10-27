ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

fox5dc.com

Man dead after shots fired into wooded area in Woodbridge: police

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Authorities say a man is dead after he was struck by gunfire after shots were fired into a wooded area behind a business in Prince William County. The shooting was reported Thursday around 10:23 p.m. in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway in Woodbridge. When they arrived...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Shore News Network

Woman killed, two serious in weekend crash in Ellicott City

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – One woman was killed and two others seriously injured in a late-night crash in Ellicott City Saturday night. According to police, at approximately 11:44 p.m., a 2020 Toyota RAV4 was traveling west on Rogers Avenue approaching Route 29 when it was struck by a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling east in the westbound lane. The adult female passenger in the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene by medical first responders. An adult male and a female were both rushed to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries. The driver and sole The post Woman killed, two serious in weekend crash in Ellicott City appeared first on Shore News Network.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
fox5dc.com

School bus crash in Charles County leaves several seriously injured

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - Two Charles County school buses were involved in two separate crashes on Thursday afternoon. According to Charles County Public Schools officials, the first incident happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Marshall Corner Road and Crain Highway in White Plains. Seven students were onboard, but...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Police Investigating Stabbing In Waldorf; Victim Flown Out

WALDORF, Md. — We are receiving reports of a stabbing that reportedly took place Saturday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital. At approximately 12:19 p.m. on October 29, first responders were called to the 2500 block of Regal Place for reports that someone was suffering from multiple stab wounds.
WALDORF, MD
Daily Voice

Suspicious Vehicle Investigation Leads To Drug, Weapon Charges For Waldorf Men: Sheriff

Two men are facing drug and weapon charges in Maryland after being busted during an investigation into a suspicious vehicle parked outside a Charles County convenience store. On Monday, Oct. 31, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced that Joshua Mykele Claiborne, 21, and Timothy Green, 33, both of Waldorf are facing charges following an incident last week.
WALDORF, MD
WUSA9

Police search for stolen car in DC kidnapping

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a car was reportedly stolen while a child was sleeping inside it in Northwest, D.C. Officials say the lime-colored 2014 Kia Soul with Virginia tags TVH-9942 was stolen with a child in it on Monday around 6:50 p.m. This all took place in the 1700 block of Columbia Road after the car was left unattended with the boy inside.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

14-year-old killed in shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a teenager was killed in a shooting in Southeast D.C. on Halloween night. According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Birney Place just before 8:45 p.m. Officials say a 14-year-old boy was...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Waldorf Teen Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Shooting Victim; Other Charges

LA PLATA, Md.—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, October 27, 2022, Quanel Love Brown, 17, of Waldorf, entered a guilty plea in Charles County Circuit Court to two counts of First-Degree Assault and one count of the Wear, Carry, and Transport of a Handgun Upon Their Person. Immediately after the plea, he was sentenced by the Honorable Judge William R. Greer, Jr. to 53 years, with all but 15 years suspended in prison. Upon release, Brown will be on supervised probation for a period of five years.
WALDORF, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Respond to Multiple Calls For Shots Fired Late Saturday Night; One Shot Goes Through House

Per Takoma Park Police: On October 29 at approximately 11:52 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to the area of 4th Avenue for multiple calls about hearing what sounded like several shots being fired. Officers canvassed the area on foot for suspects, potential victims and casings with negative results. On October 30, during daylight, officers returned to the area and found several shell casings indicative of a weapons discharge. Those shell casings were impounded. In addition, a resident reported that one of the shots fired went through their house; fortunately, no one was physically hurt. That bullet fragment was also impounded.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
WUSA9

WUSA9

