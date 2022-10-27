Read full article on original website
Suspects crash into Metro bus after armed robbery police pursuit in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A crash involving police, a suspect vehicle and a Metro bus that led to road closures Monday was allegedly the result of an armed robbery investigation in Montgomery County. Just after 2:40 p.m., officers responded to the 9300 block of Piney Branch Road for a...
School bus driver with revoked license crashed bus and injured nine children while intoxicated
A D.C. area school bus driver has been charged with driving while intoxicated after he crashed into a ditch resulting in nine children suffering injuries on their way back from a field trip, police said.
fox5dc.com
Man dead after shots fired into wooded area in Woodbridge: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Authorities say a man is dead after he was struck by gunfire after shots were fired into a wooded area behind a business in Prince William County. The shooting was reported Thursday around 10:23 p.m. in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway in Woodbridge. When they arrived...
Police: Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A 31-year-old pedestrian was killed Friday night after being hit by the driver of a car in Prince William County, leading to an investigation. Officers with the Prince William Police Department responded to the area of Dumfries Road and Greentree Lane in Dumfries, around 9:45 p.m., to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.
Woman killed, two serious in weekend crash in Ellicott City
ELLICOTT CITY, MD – One woman was killed and two others seriously injured in a late-night crash in Ellicott City Saturday night. According to police, at approximately 11:44 p.m., a 2020 Toyota RAV4 was traveling west on Rogers Avenue approaching Route 29 when it was struck by a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling east in the westbound lane. The adult female passenger in the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene by medical first responders. An adult male and a female were both rushed to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries. The driver and sole The post Woman killed, two serious in weekend crash in Ellicott City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Maryland Police Offer Reward After Brutal Parking Lot Stabbing Kills One
Detectives are offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection to a fatal stabbing in Upper Marlboro over the weekend, authorities say. Ian Persaud, 34, was killed in a stabbing attack in a parking lot in the 5000 block of Brown Station Road around 3:30 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.
PHOTOS: Police say 3 persons of interest on the run after Fairfax Co. apartment shooting leaves man dead
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police officers are now searching for three men they say were seen running from a third-story Fairfax County apartment Sunday after a man was shot dead. The man was found in the 5500 block of Seminary Road at the Skyline Towers apartment around 2:45 p.m....
WJLA
Cause of death for 3 men found dead outside Hyattsville apartment revealed: Police
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — A mix of fentanyl and alcohol intoxication was revealed as the cause of death for three men found unconscious outside a Hyattsville apartment building in August, according to the Hyattsville Police Department. Autopsy results show Julian Martinez Aguirrez, 45, and Walter Cáceres Fuentes, 37, died...
fox5dc.com
School bus crash in Charles County leaves several seriously injured
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - Two Charles County school buses were involved in two separate crashes on Thursday afternoon. According to Charles County Public Schools officials, the first incident happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Marshall Corner Road and Crain Highway in White Plains. Seven students were onboard, but...
Bay Net
Police Investigating Stabbing In Waldorf; Victim Flown Out
WALDORF, Md. — We are receiving reports of a stabbing that reportedly took place Saturday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital. At approximately 12:19 p.m. on October 29, first responders were called to the 2500 block of Regal Place for reports that someone was suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Suspicious Vehicle Investigation Leads To Drug, Weapon Charges For Waldorf Men: Sheriff
Two men are facing drug and weapon charges in Maryland after being busted during an investigation into a suspicious vehicle parked outside a Charles County convenience store. On Monday, Oct. 31, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced that Joshua Mykele Claiborne, 21, and Timothy Green, 33, both of Waldorf are facing charges following an incident last week.
Police search for stolen car in DC kidnapping
WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a car was reportedly stolen while a child was sleeping inside it in Northwest, D.C. Officials say the lime-colored 2014 Kia Soul with Virginia tags TVH-9942 was stolen with a child in it on Monday around 6:50 p.m. This all took place in the 1700 block of Columbia Road after the car was left unattended with the boy inside.
Bus driver arrested for driving drunk, DCPS says bus company failed to protect students
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Dr. Lewis Ferebee said Friday he considers bus company Rome Charters, LLC in "breach" of its contract with the district after one of Rome Charters bus drivers was arrested for driving drunk while transporting more than 40 kindergarteners home from a field trip the day before.
14-year-old killed in shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a teenager was killed in a shooting in Southeast D.C. on Halloween night. According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Birney Place just before 8:45 p.m. Officials say a 14-year-old boy was...
DWI Bus Driver Slapped With 18 Safety Violations In Pumpkin Patch Field Trip Crash
What started off as a fun holiday outing for a group of students in Virginia led to a host of charges for their bus driver, who is in hot trouble with the law for allegedly driving drunk and crashing on the way back from a pumpkin patch, police say. Maryland...
Maryland Woman Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Man During Argument, Charged With Murder
A woman has been charged with first-degree murder after reportedly stabbing a man during an argument in Baltimore, authorities say. Annette Hicks, 61, is accused of stabbing a 62-year-old man during an argument in the 2900 block of Reisterstown Road on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 29, according to Baltimore police.
Bay Net
Waldorf Teen Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Shooting Victim; Other Charges
LA PLATA, Md.—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, October 27, 2022, Quanel Love Brown, 17, of Waldorf, entered a guilty plea in Charles County Circuit Court to two counts of First-Degree Assault and one count of the Wear, Carry, and Transport of a Handgun Upon Their Person. Immediately after the plea, he was sentenced by the Honorable Judge William R. Greer, Jr. to 53 years, with all but 15 years suspended in prison. Upon release, Brown will be on supervised probation for a period of five years.
Police warn of skimming devices in Prince George’s County convenience stores
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince George’s County are warning residents about skimming devices on card readers found in several stores in the area. Within the last week, PGPD said they’ve recovered 3 skimming devices at convenience stores. “I think it’s terrible, people out here scamming and trying to get […]
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Multiple Calls For Shots Fired Late Saturday Night; One Shot Goes Through House
Per Takoma Park Police: On October 29 at approximately 11:52 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to the area of 4th Avenue for multiple calls about hearing what sounded like several shots being fired. Officers canvassed the area on foot for suspects, potential victims and casings with negative results. On October 30, during daylight, officers returned to the area and found several shell casings indicative of a weapons discharge. Those shell casings were impounded. In addition, a resident reported that one of the shots fired went through their house; fortunately, no one was physically hurt. That bullet fragment was also impounded.
Montgomery County police investigating 2 fatal car crashes on the same road hours apart
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Two drivers were killed in sperate two-car crashes that occurred Monday morning in Montgomery County, according to police. The other drivers involved in both incidents were injured. The first incident happened in the area of E. Randolph and Lurie Drive around 7:17 a.m. Officers of the...
WUSA9
