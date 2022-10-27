ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Project Roomkey demobilization is on schedule, according to LAHSA

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ro5st_0ipFlrRp00

Two of the three remaining sites for Project Roomkey — a housing program in Los Angeles created during the pandemic — have exited all participants as the program winds down, officials with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority told the City Council’s Homelessness and Poverty Committee Thursday.

The remaining residents at Highland Gardens in Hollywood and Airtel Plaza Hotel in Van Nuys — both of which will close to Project Roomkey participants at the end of the month — have exited to permanent or interim housing. A few have been placed into hospitals or long-term care facilities, Nathaniel VerGow, deputy chief of systems at LAHSA, told the committee.

That leaves the Grand Hotel downtown as the only remaining Project Roomkey location. There are 291 participants living at the Grand Hotel, which VerGow said is ahead of schedule in demobilizing. It is scheduled to shutter at the end of January.

During the demobilization period, 29 people at Highland Gardens were exited into permanent housing and 17 into interim housing. At the Airtel Plaza Hotel, 26 were placed into permanent housing and 128 into interim housing. According to VerGow, the large number of interim housing placements at Airtel was consistent with the demobilization plan.

So far at the Grand Hotel, 30 participants have exited into permanent housing and 63 are in interim housing.

VerGow told the committee that LAHSA was focused on increasing the flow of Project Roomkey participants into permanent housing, with several housing placement events taking place at the Grand Hotel.

LAHSA has been sharing data on a weekly basis with council offices that have Project Roomkey sites, as well as the mayor’s office on a biweekly basis, according to VerGow.

Project Roomkey was established during the pandemic to provide temporary emergency housing. It was funded by both the city and the county, but the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency provided full reimbursements through July. There were 37 hotels and motels contracted through the program at its height, with 4,000 rooms available.

The program provided shelter for more than 10,200 people experiencing homelessness over the past two years. Residents received meals, medical screenings and security services. More than 4,100 Project Roomkey participants found permanent housing as of March, according to LAHSA.

In August, the City Council authorized $2.9 million in additional funding for the demobilization of Project Roomkey, after previously authorizing $2.5 million to provide housing navigation services to program participants.

Doug Guthrie, president and CEO of the Housing Authority of the city of Los Angeles, told the committee in August that it’s been taking between 45 and 60 days for a voucher to be approved once a recipient finds a matching residence, which is longer than the 30 days that most landlords would typically hold spaces. He noted that Los Angeles is seeing unprecedented demand for housing, and people relying on vouchers face a particularly uphill climb.

Comments / 4

Pablo Ayala
3d ago

lahsa is a waste of tax money they were caught dumping bag lunches they were supposed to pass out in their dumpster...what is really needed is drug treatment and mental treatment live in centers...

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beverlypress.com

O’Farrell offers constituents help with rent

Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell launched a new program on Oct. 24 that will provide $3 million in rental aid for eligible residents in the 13th District. “My rental aid program will help renters in the 13th District stay housed, and that’s my top priority,” O’Farrell said. “I’ve been a renter for most of my life and my family repeatedly faced eviction when I was a child, so I know firsthand the burdens faced by some renters. That’s why we’ve worked so hard during the pandemic to provide relief to people affected by COVID19.” The rental aid program will accept applications through Nov. 4. Eligible tenants and small mom and pop landlords can apply by visiting cd13.com/rentalaid. If a tenant or landlord does not have access to a computer, applications can be submitted by calling (855)490-3481 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Friday. O’Farrell’s District Office, located at 1722 Sunset Blvd. in Echo Park, is also accepting residents who prefer to complete an application in person.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Barger motion aims to provide support for Cali Lake RV Park tenants

Residents of RV park in Agua Dulce fear displacement as deadline for park owner to meet compliance looms closer. Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, 5th District, is scheduled to introduce a motion Tuesday to initiate support for the residents of Cali Lake RV Resort, who fear being displaced from their community starting next year due to permit, health and safety issues.
AGUA DULCE, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [10-29-2022]

78 degrees, limitless sunshine, and lots to do. Just another Saturday in the city of angels, right?. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (October 29) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Promise fills the day. Hope you make it a good one!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Talon Marks

Imajah Wandix isn’t feeling California

The golden state is losing its value rapidly and Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, talks about it.California the Golden State where dreams are made possible for anyone, anyone who’s anyone goes to California for a better life. Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, doesn’t agree with California anymore....
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Why the leaked LA City Council tapes unearthed a painful childhood memory

I took the bus almost every day as a freshman in high school. That bus was usually packed with 40 Mexican kids and myself. These rides were some of the worst days of my life. Every day someone would yell out “pinche negro” or hit me in the back of the head with textbooks. Eventually I learned to sit in the very back so I could see attacks coming.
LOS ANGELES, CA
matadornetwork.com

These 9 Neighborhoods Prove You Don’t Need a Car To Enjoy Los Angeles

When most people think about planning a trip to Los Angeles, they think they need to shell out extra money toward renting a car to get around, which they’ll then spend most of their free time stuck in, driving the notoriously crowded and busy streets while fighting for paid parking opportunities. But here’s a little-known secret about LA — carry $3.50 for a day pass on the LA Metro and there’s no need to worry about parking or driving.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Housing opportunity in Palmdale

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale and other local agencies are exploring opportunities to facilitate a shovel-ready housing development for approximately 13 acres of land owned by both the city and Palmdale School District, with the goal of accelerating housing production and addressing local housing needs. The project site includes 45 parcels and is generally located at East Avenue R-12 and 27th Street East in Palmdale.
PALMDALE, CA
sac.media

California indigenous tribe able to get land back

Recently the Gabrielino-Tongva Tribe that originates from Southern California was able to gain access and ownership of land that was once theirs. It has been a 200-year battle for the Tongva people to get some of their ancestral land back in the San Gabriel Valley region of Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ca.gov

California Awards Eight Communities $48 Million to Help People Living in Encampments Transition to Housing

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency awarded $48 million in grants to eight California communities to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts that will serve 1,361 unsheltered people living in encampments and support their pathway to safe and stable housing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Food Beast

15 Must-Try Taco Joints in Los Angeles

One thing Los Angeles is famous for is top-notch tacos. The history runs deep, thanks to a rich Mexican and Latino culinary heritage supported by countless restaurants, trucks and stands, some nearly 100 years old. In honor of this hand-held classic, we felt it was only right to put together...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Protesters kept waiting outside LA City Council meeting

The Los Angeles City Council held its meeting Friday without interruption from protesters, as people who had gathered outside City Hall demanding that Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo resign for their role in City Hall racism scandal were not allowed in due to what officials claimed was the chamber reaching capacity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in California

If you live in California and you also love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy