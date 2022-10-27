ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Poses in Chic Blue Suit with Patrick Mahomes on Date Night

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their second baby in early 2023 Brittany Mahomes is having fun with her maternity fashion. On Monday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared a series of photos on Instagram from her date night with husband Patrick Mahomes. "Thank God for giving me you🤍," she captioned a set of photos where she poses with the NFL quarterback, who wears distressed jeans and a t-shirt. Brittany poses in a two-piece printed Fendi blue suit, smiling widely at the camera in the first photo and sharing...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
atozsports.com

Kirby Smart gives his thoughts on the Tennessee Vols offense

The Tennessee Vols easily handled the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium and the Georgia Bulldogs took care of business against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville. That means we get a massive showdown between Tennessee and Georgia next Saturday in Athens. On Saturday, after the Bulldogs’ win over...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

A new development could spell trouble for the Eagles vs Steelers

The Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) look to improve upon their flawless record as they host their in-state rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5). Though these two teams have had contrasting seasons up to this point, the Eagles could be in for a rude awakening with the latest news coming out of Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
atozsports.com

Cowboys: Latest news gives massive opportunity for dynamic player

Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard provide the Dallas Cowboys with one of the best rushing one-two punches in football. Elliott is the physical bruiser, while Pollard is the dynamic and explosive playmaker. The two complement each other very well. And with Dak Prescott becoming healthier, the Cowboys have the chance...
The Tennessean

How Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel evaluated QB Malik Willis after first start

HOUSTON − Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel had mixed reviews for rookie quarterback Malik Willis after the third-round pick's first start Sunday. Willis led the Titans to a 17-10 win over the Texans, extending the winning streak to five games for the Titans (5-2). But Willis was hardly the reason the Titans won. Willis was 6-for-10 with 55 yards and an interception and ran four times for 13 yards. He attempted only one pass in the second half, a throw he heaved out of bounds under pressure.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Lane Kiffin sounded like a big hypocrite after win against Texas A&M

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin went full hypocrite on Saturday night after his team’s win against the Texas A&M Aggies. After the 31-28 win in College Stadion, Kiffin spoke to reporters and he brought up the Aggies’ frequent injury timeouts. “You guys saw it, whatever it...
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy