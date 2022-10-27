Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food TrucksMarilyn JohnsonCamden, NJ
Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing DateMarilyn JohnsonWest Chester, PA
Old City's Panorama Now Open for Dinner on Tuesdays; 50% Off Pasta and Wine FlightsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered LandmarkCJ CoombsPhiladelphia, PA
For Dolphins, the Tua-and-Tyreek show is starting to roll
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — It’s been nearly four decades since the Miami Dolphins finished a season with the highest-rated passer in the NFL. And they’ve never had a receiver lead the league in yards. Hello, Tua Tagovailoa. Hello, Tyreek Hill. There was a now-infamous video that...
Saints ride Kamara’s 3 TDs, defense to 24-0 win over Raiders
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints running back Alvin Kamara has his teammates’ attention as he explores the bounds of his leadership in his first season wearing a captain’s “C” on his jersey. The sixth-year running back demanded better from everyone in a speech to the...
McCaffrey does it all, leads 49ers to another win over Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey became the 11th player in NFL history with a rushing touchdown, a passing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in one game, and the San Francisco 49ers extended their regular-season mastery over the Rams to four full years with a 31-14 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday.
‘End of the road’ indeed as Steelers limp into bye reeling
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Boyz II Men classic “End of the Road” blared through the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room last week, a selection made by designated club deejay Marcus Allen, who frequently turns the speaker near his locker up to 11 after practice. Feel free to insert...
Broncos’ offense finally matches Denver’s clutch defense
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — What stood out as Nathaniel Hackett surveyed the damage of his dismal start in Denver was that there weren’t many standouts. At least not on offense, there weren’t. “We challenged the offense this whole week. We need to be able to make big-time...
‘That dude’: Terry McLaurin’s last catch vs. Colts was one of his best grabs yet
Terry McLaurin's last catch in Indy was one of his best grabs yet originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Nine plays, 89 yards, two minutes and 17 seconds. Those are the numbers behind the drive that could represent a turning point in Washington’s 2022 campaign. But one of those...
Rams can’t sustain offense in second half of loss to 49ers
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — For one half, the Los Angeles Rams looked as if they had finally figured out the San Francisco 49ers, putting together two sustained touchdown drives. In the second half, the offense fell into the same rut that has defined what is now an eight-game losing...
Cardinals running out of time to make move in NFC West
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — DeAndre Hopkins has provided the boost the offense needed, J.J. Watt is having productive games on defense, and quarterback Kyler Murray continues to put up big numbers. Yet the Arizona Cardinals are still a mediocre football team. At this point, they’re running out of chances...
Today in Sports History-Denny McLain wins AL Cy Young
1913 — Notre Dame meets Army for the first time and comes away with a 35-13 win behind Gus Dorias’ 14-of-17 passing for 243 yards. 1938 — George Woolf, riding for regular jockey Red Pollard, leads Seabiscuit to a four-length victory over the heavily favored U.S. Triple Crown champion, War Admiral, in the Pimlico Special match race at Baltimore. A crowd of 40,000 spectators turn out for the winner-take-all match race with a purse of $15,000.
Commanders’ Chase Young set to return to practice on Wednesday
Young set to return to Commanders’ practice on Wednesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Washington Commanders pass rusher Chase Young is expected to return to practice this week, head coach Ron Rivera told local media via Zoom on Monday. “Now, for all intents and purposes, we’re going to...
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. GREEN BAY PACKERS at BUFFALO BILLS — GREEN BAY: WR Allen Lazard, CB Shemar Jean-Charles, LB Jonathan Garvin, OL Elgton Jenkins, OL Luke Tenuta, DL Jonathan Ford. BUFFALO: WR Isaiah Hodgins, LB Baylon Spector, OL Spencer Brown, TE Tommy Sweeney, DT Brandin Bryant.
Giants not good enough to overcome mistakes vs. Seattle
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — While they finished the first half of the season with a very unexpected 6-2 record, the New York Giants showed in their loss to Seattle their margin of error is slim. The Giants are not one of those teams so deep in talent it...
Moore, Piñeiro blame themselves for Carolina’s OT loss
ATLANTA (AP) — D.J. Moore sat on the bench alone after the game was over, still trying to process what had happened to the Carolina Panthers. “What would’ve happened if I didn’t take my helmet off?” Moore said after the Panthers’ 37-34 overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. “I went back to what happened. That’s about it.”
MLS Playoff Glance
Salt Lake 2, Austin 2, Austin wins 3-1 on penalty kicks. Minnesota 1, Dallas 1, Dallas wins 5-4 on penalty kicks. Philadelphia at Los Angeles FC, 4 p.m. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Fans courtside send message to Kyrie Irving as Nets coach Steve Nash seeks 'growth'
BROOKLYN -- The Pacers beat the Nets on Saturday, but the most notable national story didn't come on the court. Nets guard Kyrie Irving had caused controversy days earlier by tweeting a link to an anti-Semitic documentary. After the game, he didn't apologize. “Did I do anything illegal?" Irving said. "Did I hurt...
Frederik Gaudreau lift Wild past Blackhawks, 4-3 in shootout
CHICAGO (AP) — Frederik Gaudreau scored on a backhander in the third round of a shootout to give the Minnesota Wild a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night. Kirill Kaprizov scored for the Wild in the second round. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped Chicago’s Jonathan Toews and Patrick...
Jack Eichel scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Jets 2-1
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored with seven seconds left in overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Sunday night to improve to 8-2-0. With the victory, the Golden Knights are tied with Boston for an NHL-high 16 points as they head out for their first extended road trip of the season.
Varsho, Arozarena, Gonsolin make MLB arbitration cutoff
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Arizona catcher Daulton Varsho was the last of 30 players who made the cutoff for salary arbitration, which was set at 2 years, 128 days of major league service, up from 2 years, 116 days last offseason. Varsho hit .235 with 27 homers and 74 RBIs...
