ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

For Dolphins, the Tua-and-Tyreek show is starting to roll

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — It’s been nearly four decades since the Miami Dolphins finished a season with the highest-rated passer in the NFL. And they’ve never had a receiver lead the league in yards. Hello, Tua Tagovailoa. Hello, Tyreek Hill. There was a now-infamous video that...
WTOP

Saints ride Kamara’s 3 TDs, defense to 24-0 win over Raiders

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints running back Alvin Kamara has his teammates’ attention as he explores the bounds of his leadership in his first season wearing a captain’s “C” on his jersey. The sixth-year running back demanded better from everyone in a speech to the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WTOP

McCaffrey does it all, leads 49ers to another win over Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey became the 11th player in NFL history with a rushing touchdown, a passing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in one game, and the San Francisco 49ers extended their regular-season mastery over the Rams to four full years with a 31-14 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTOP

‘End of the road’ indeed as Steelers limp into bye reeling

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Boyz II Men classic “End of the Road” blared through the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room last week, a selection made by designated club deejay Marcus Allen, who frequently turns the speaker near his locker up to 11 after practice. Feel free to insert...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTOP

Broncos’ offense finally matches Denver’s clutch defense

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — What stood out as Nathaniel Hackett surveyed the damage of his dismal start in Denver was that there weren’t many standouts. At least not on offense, there weren’t. “We challenged the offense this whole week. We need to be able to make big-time...
DENVER, CO
WTOP

Rams can’t sustain offense in second half of loss to 49ers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — For one half, the Los Angeles Rams looked as if they had finally figured out the San Francisco 49ers, putting together two sustained touchdown drives. In the second half, the offense fell into the same rut that has defined what is now an eight-game losing...
WTOP

Cardinals running out of time to make move in NFC West

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — DeAndre Hopkins has provided the boost the offense needed, J.J. Watt is having productive games on defense, and quarterback Kyler Murray continues to put up big numbers. Yet the Arizona Cardinals are still a mediocre football team. At this point, they’re running out of chances...
WTOP

Today in Sports History-Denny McLain wins AL Cy Young

1913 — Notre Dame meets Army for the first time and comes away with a 35-13 win behind Gus Dorias’ 14-of-17 passing for 243 yards. 1938 — George Woolf, riding for regular jockey Red Pollard, leads Seabiscuit to a four-length victory over the heavily favored U.S. Triple Crown champion, War Admiral, in the Pimlico Special match race at Baltimore. A crowd of 40,000 spectators turn out for the winner-take-all match race with a purse of $15,000.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WTOP

Commanders’ Chase Young set to return to practice on Wednesday

Young set to return to Commanders’ practice on Wednesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Washington Commanders pass rusher Chase Young is expected to return to practice this week, head coach Ron Rivera told local media via Zoom on Monday. “Now, for all intents and purposes, we’re going to...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. GREEN BAY PACKERS at BUFFALO BILLS — GREEN BAY: WR Allen Lazard, CB Shemar Jean-Charles, LB Jonathan Garvin, OL Elgton Jenkins, OL Luke Tenuta, DL Jonathan Ford. BUFFALO: WR Isaiah Hodgins, LB Baylon Spector, OL Spencer Brown, TE Tommy Sweeney, DT Brandin Bryant.
WTOP

Giants not good enough to overcome mistakes vs. Seattle

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — While they finished the first half of the season with a very unexpected 6-2 record, the New York Giants showed in their loss to Seattle their margin of error is slim. The Giants are not one of those teams so deep in talent it...
SEATTLE, WA
WTOP

Moore, Piñeiro blame themselves for Carolina’s OT loss

ATLANTA (AP) — D.J. Moore sat on the bench alone after the game was over, still trying to process what had happened to the Carolina Panthers. “What would’ve happened if I didn’t take my helmet off?” Moore said after the Panthers’ 37-34 overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. “I went back to what happened. That’s about it.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WTOP

MLS Playoff Glance

Salt Lake 2, Austin 2, Austin wins 3-1 on penalty kicks. Minnesota 1, Dallas 1, Dallas wins 5-4 on penalty kicks. Philadelphia at Los Angeles FC, 4 p.m. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
MINNESOTA STATE
WTOP

Frederik Gaudreau lift Wild past Blackhawks, 4-3 in shootout

CHICAGO (AP) — Frederik Gaudreau scored on a backhander in the third round of a shootout to give the Minnesota Wild a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night. Kirill Kaprizov scored for the Wild in the second round. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped Chicago’s Jonathan Toews and Patrick...
CHICAGO, IL
WTOP

Jack Eichel scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Jets 2-1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored with seven seconds left in overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Sunday night to improve to 8-2-0. With the victory, the Golden Knights are tied with Boston for an NHL-high 16 points as they head out for their first extended road trip of the season.
WASHINGTON STATE
WTOP

Varsho, Arozarena, Gonsolin make MLB arbitration cutoff

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Arizona catcher Daulton Varsho was the last of 30 players who made the cutoff for salary arbitration, which was set at 2 years, 128 days of major league service, up from 2 years, 116 days last offseason. Varsho hit .235 with 27 homers and 74 RBIs...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy