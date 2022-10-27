ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WRAL

Video released of Shaw University traffic stop

Video released by both the Spartanbug County and the Cherokee County sheriff's offices shows that one drug dog was asked to sniff around the bus and found donuts, but nothing else. Video released by both the Spartanbug County and the Cherokee County sheriff's offices shows that one drug dog was...
WRAL

20-year-old charged with firing shots at Duplin County football game

TEACHEY, N.C. — Duplin County Sheriff deputies arrested a man on Sunday they believe is responsible for firing shots at a high school football game. Rajon Jarmel Faison, from Warsaw, was charged with discharging a firearm, inciting a riot, carrying a concealed firearm on school property and disorderly conduct.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Southern Pines woman facing heroin charge

Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department arrested a woman from Southern Pines on alleged drug charges following a traffic stop in Pinebluff on Thursday. “On October 27, 2022, Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the 400 block of Pinebluff Cemetery Road in Pinebluff,” said Fields in a news advisory.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
WRAL

3 young people injured, 2 seriously, in northeast Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — Three young people were shot Monday night and transported to the hospital. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a shooting at Torquay Crossing and Sumner Boulevard around 9 p.m., near the River Birch at Town Center apartment complex off Old Wake Forest Road. Officers...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville man found, arrested after removing monitoring device

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A Fayetteville man was found and arrested after removing a monitoring device, according to police. Police previously said that Austin Randall removed the device in the area of the 2500 block of Bel Aire Street. According to police, he was on “electronic monitoring for pre-trial release for...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Fraud Alert: Sampson County Sheriff warns citizens

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton is warning residents of scam phone calls. Sheriff Thornton said the sheriff’s office has received several complaints that citizens are receiving phone calls notifying them of court summons or that they have missed a court date and are required to pay a fine.
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Crash Seriously Injures I-95 Driver

FOUR OAKS – One person was seriously hurt in a two vehicle accident Saturday night on Interstate 95 just south of Four Oaks. A Jeep was traveling southbound when the driver reportedly tried to pass another vehicle by veering onto the shoulder. As he did, he clipped the bumper of the southbound car in front of him, lost control, and flipped over the center median guardrail.
FOUR OAKS, NC
cbs17

1 dead, 1 injured in Franklin County crash, NCSHP says

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and another is injured after a car crash Saturday night in Franklin County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At 7:57 p.m., troopers said a Nissan car was traveling at a high rate of speed on John Mitchell Road...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

DEPUTIES: roommate arrested for Wayne County homicide

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Sheriff’s Office in Eastern Carolina has arrested a man and charged him with his roommate’s murder. Wayne County deputies charged Julio Cesar Espenoza, 48, with the murder of Maynor Perez Vazquez. Detectives say they responded to a call about a shooting at 112...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC

