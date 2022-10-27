Read full article on original website
WRAL
Video released of Shaw University traffic stop
Video released by both the Spartanbug County and the Cherokee County sheriff's offices shows that one drug dog was asked to sniff around the bus and found donuts, but nothing else. Video released by both the Spartanbug County and the Cherokee County sheriff's offices shows that one drug dog was...
cbs17
Woman, 4 men sought after thefts at Lowe’s store in Southern Pines, police say
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Moore County are looking for five suspects they say are involved in thefts from a home improvement store. Southern Pines police released seven photos Monday of four men and a woman who police said were involved in larcenies. The photos also included...
Shots fired at Robeson County deputies during pursuit linked to series of store alarms
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — At least one sheriff’s office vehicle was hit by gunfire early Monday morning in a residential area before Robeson County deputies called off a pursuit that started while they were investigating a series of alarm calls at stores in the southern part of the county, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office said. […]
WRAL
20-year-old charged with firing shots at Duplin County football game
TEACHEY, N.C. — Duplin County Sheriff deputies arrested a man on Sunday they believe is responsible for firing shots at a high school football game. Rajon Jarmel Faison, from Warsaw, was charged with discharging a firearm, inciting a riot, carrying a concealed firearm on school property and disorderly conduct.
cbs17
Teen driver charged in deadly hit-and-run crash in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenage driver has been charged after police said she hit and killed a man who was walking across a Fayetteville parking lot Friday afternoon. The incident happened around 1:35 p.m. in the 3500 block of Carlson Bay Circle, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.
NC deputy, facing assault charge, hired at second sheriff's office then fired within a week
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff's deputy, accused of assault, was fired days after being sworn in for a job at a second sheriff's office. Michael Hal Shaw II, 39, from Elizabethtown, worked as a deputy with the Bladen County Sheriff's Office last year before he resigned after allegations that he assaulted a man during an arrest.
Woman charged with hit-and-run in fatal Fayetteville pedestrian crash
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A woman was charged with felony hit-and-run after a pedestrian was killed in a crash in Fayetteville on Friday afternoon. At approximately 1:35 p.m., Fayetteville police officers arrived to a pedestrian hit call at along the 3500 block of Carlson Bay Circle. Officers found Mark E....
sandhillssentinel.com
Southern Pines woman facing heroin charge
Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department arrested a woman from Southern Pines on alleged drug charges following a traffic stop in Pinebluff on Thursday. “On October 27, 2022, Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the 400 block of Pinebluff Cemetery Road in Pinebluff,” said Fields in a news advisory.
Driver found with gunshot after Cary officers respond to car crash: Police
Cary police said the crash around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at O'Kelly Chapel and Parkside Main.
WRAL
3 young people injured, 2 seriously, in northeast Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Three young people were shot Monday night and transported to the hospital. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a shooting at Torquay Crossing and Sumner Boulevard around 9 p.m., near the River Birch at Town Center apartment complex off Old Wake Forest Road. Officers...
Durham police identify 2 passengers killed after driver runs off road, hits tree
A preliminary investigation reveals that speed could be a factor in this crash, Durham police said.
cbs17
Fayetteville man found, arrested after removing monitoring device
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A Fayetteville man was found and arrested after removing a monitoring device, according to police. Police previously said that Austin Randall removed the device in the area of the 2500 block of Bel Aire Street. According to police, he was on “electronic monitoring for pre-trial release for...
cbs17
Fraud Alert: Sampson County Sheriff warns citizens
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton is warning residents of scam phone calls. Sheriff Thornton said the sheriff’s office has received several complaints that citizens are receiving phone calls notifying them of court summons or that they have missed a court date and are required to pay a fine.
cbs17
Woman dead after ‘running into traffic’, being hit by 2 cars in Goldsboro, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman has died after ‘running out into traffic’ and being hit by two different cars on a road in Goldsboro Saturday night, police say. At about 6:45 p.m., officers said Sherry Aldridge Goff, of Goldsboro, was attempting to run across Wayne Memorial Drive near Country Day Road when she was hit by a car traveling southbound.
jocoreport.com
Crash Seriously Injures I-95 Driver
FOUR OAKS – One person was seriously hurt in a two vehicle accident Saturday night on Interstate 95 just south of Four Oaks. A Jeep was traveling southbound when the driver reportedly tried to pass another vehicle by veering onto the shoulder. As he did, he clipped the bumper of the southbound car in front of him, lost control, and flipped over the center median guardrail.
cbs17
I-95 south reopens about 2 miles north of I-40 interchange in Johnston County
FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 95 South was closed again Sunday afternoon for about 90 minutes in Johnston County after the highway was closed in the same area late Saturday night for at least an hour. The crash on Sunday was reported around 2:35 p.m. about two miles...
cbs17
1 dead, 1 injured in Franklin County crash, NCSHP says
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and another is injured after a car crash Saturday night in Franklin County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At 7:57 p.m., troopers said a Nissan car was traveling at a high rate of speed on John Mitchell Road...
cbs17
Driver flips car while distracted by cellphone in North Raleigh neighborhood, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man flipped the car he was driving in a North Raleigh neighborhood Saturday night while he was distracted by a cellphone, Raleigh police said. The incident was reported just before 7:10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Thorpshire Drive, which is in a neighborhood off Harps Mill Road near Litchford Road, according to Raleigh police.
cbs17
5 hurt, including 4 children, in serious Johnston County crash, fire officials say
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire officials say they’re investigating a serious car crash Sunday morning involving five people. At about 9:31 a.m., North Side Fire & Rescue officials said they were called to the 14600 block of Buffalo Road regarding a motor vehicle crash. After arriving, officials said...
WITN
DEPUTIES: roommate arrested for Wayne County homicide
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Sheriff’s Office in Eastern Carolina has arrested a man and charged him with his roommate’s murder. Wayne County deputies charged Julio Cesar Espenoza, 48, with the murder of Maynor Perez Vazquez. Detectives say they responded to a call about a shooting at 112...
