FOUR OAKS – One person was seriously hurt in a two vehicle accident Saturday night on Interstate 95 just south of Four Oaks. A Jeep was traveling southbound when the driver reportedly tried to pass another vehicle by veering onto the shoulder. As he did, he clipped the bumper of the southbound car in front of him, lost control, and flipped over the center median guardrail.

FOUR OAKS, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO