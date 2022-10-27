Former President Barack Obama endorsed Karen Bass for mayor of Los Angeles Saturday. "I am asking Los Angeles to vote for Karen Bass for mayor,'' Obama said in a video released by the Bass campaign. "I know Karen, she was with me in supporting my campaign from the beginning, and Karen Bass will deliver results. ... Karen has always been on the right side of the issues we care so deeply about. She has devoted her life to serving her community, from working in the emergency room, to saving California from a budget crisis, to delivering relief during the COVID pandemic as a member of Congress.''

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO