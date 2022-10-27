ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vansant, VA

CBS Pittsburgh

Remains identified as those of Pennsylvania girl missing since 1969

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Remains found a decade ago have been identified as those of a teenager girl who went missing in northeastern Pennsylvania more than a half-century ago, state police said.State police in Wilkes-Barre said Tuesday that the remains were identified as those of 14-year-old Joan Marie Dymond of Wilkes-Barre, who vanished from the Andover Street Park in June 1969."We never stopped pursuing answers, and this investigation remains very active," Capt. Patrick Dougherty, commanding officer of PSP Troop P, said in a statement. "After 53 years, the family of Joan Marie Dymond very much deserves closure. We will do...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
The Independent

Florida inmate died of broken neck after being tackled by correctional officers

Florida guards broke an inmate’s neck and denied him treatment for five days, before he died a month later, according to a new report.Craig Ridley, 62, died as a result of injuries he sustained when he was tackled down to the ground by Captain William Jerrels on 8 September 2017, The Miami Herald reported. Video recorded by guards and obtained by the Herald shows Mr Ridley, an army veteran, telling officers that he believed his neck was broken. “Your blood pressure and all is fine. You ain’t paralysed,” an officer can be heard saying. Mr Ridley’s injuries at Reception...
LAKE BUTLER, FL
Law & Crime

Convicted Killer Sentenced to Life Behind Bars for Murdering Co-worker, Dismembering Body with Chainsaw

A man who was charged with murdering his co-worker has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, said the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia. “On the October 06, 2022 Plea negotiation was held in Morgan County Superior Court, Georgia within the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit,” deputies wrote about the malice murder case against Christopher Collin Demmon, 34.
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
CBS Minnesota

2 killed at St. Paul sober house identified, suspect faces murder charges

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two men killed at a sober house in St. Paul last week have been identified. Meanwhile, the 32-year-old suspect is in custody charged with murder.According to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office, the victims in the double homicide on the 1100 block of Lawson Avenue East are 40-year-old Jason Murphy and 56-year-old Jon Wentz, both from St. Paul. Joseph Sandoval, 32, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder for allegedly killing both men last Thursday afternoon. Both victims, one a handyman doing work at the property and the other a resident, appeared to die from...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS DFW

Biker gang member gets 50 years in prison for fatal Sansom Park stabbing

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A member of an outlaw biker gang was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Wednesday after he was found guilty of murder and other charges in relation to a fatal stabbing in Sansom Park.Nathaniel David McCurdy, 37, a member of the Pagans biker gang, was convicted of killing Christopher Johnson, 29, at a Sansom Park bar in Oct. 2020. McCurdy mistakenly believed that Johnson was a member of the Hell's Angels, a rival gang.McCurdy was given the following sentences by District Judge Elizabeth Beach:Three counts of engaging in organized crime; one 50-year sentence, two 20-year sentencesMurder;...
SANSOM PARK, TX
Oxygen

Woman Admits To Killing 2 Boyfriends At Her Farm — But Did She Kill More Men?

Sheila LaBarre forced her boyfriends to admit to crimes they never committed — then murdered them. Born Sheila Kaye Bailey in Fort Payne, Alabama in 1958, she was the youngest of six children, but it was not a happy home she grew up in. Her father was allegedly a violent alcoholic. Her sister, Lynn Noojin, later testified she witnessed Sheila being sexually abused as a child, according to New Hampshire’s Portsmouth Herald newspaper.
FORT PAYNE, AL
Law & Crime

Prison Guard Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Pregnant Prison Guard Girlfriend by Shooting Her and Leaving Her Dead at Home

A 38-year-old Virginia man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly killing his 35-year-old girlfriend — a woman who was also pregnant with his child. Dustin Barret Owens was taken into custody early Sunday morning and charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Amber Dawn Compton, authorities announced.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
Oxygen

Educators Testify In Trial Of Ex-NYPD Cop Accused Of Son's Freezing Death: 'He Told Me His Heart Was Pounding'

Michael Valva is accused of making his 8-year-old son undress before hosing him down and forcing him to sleep in an unheated garage as temperatures dipped down to 19 degrees. Witnesses continue to testify about the alleged inaction of county officials who failed to save a child that was allegedly being abused by his father, a former New York Police Department cop.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS DFW

Robert Solis sentenced to death in killing of Texas agency's 1st Sikh deputy

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Robert Solis, the man convicted of capital murder in the fatal 2019 shooting of Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, was sentenced to death. Dhaliwal was the first Sikh deputy in his Texas agency. He was remembered for his compassion, warm smile and for a life marked by service to others. After joining the force in 2009, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez's predecessor as sheriff, Adrian Garcia, implemented a religious accommodation policy that allowed Dhaliwal to wear the traditional turban and beard of the Sikh religion.Authorities said the 42-year-old Dhaliwal was shot multiple times from behind after he...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
