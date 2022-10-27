Florida guards broke an inmate’s neck and denied him treatment for five days, before he died a month later, according to a new report.Craig Ridley, 62, died as a result of injuries he sustained when he was tackled down to the ground by Captain William Jerrels on 8 September 2017, The Miami Herald reported. Video recorded by guards and obtained by the Herald shows Mr Ridley, an army veteran, telling officers that he believed his neck was broken. “Your blood pressure and all is fine. You ain’t paralysed,” an officer can be heard saying. Mr Ridley’s injuries at Reception...

LAKE BUTLER, FL ・ 17 DAYS AGO