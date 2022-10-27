Read full article on original website
Remains identified as those of Pennsylvania girl missing since 1969
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Remains found a decade ago have been identified as those of a teenager girl who went missing in northeastern Pennsylvania more than a half-century ago, state police said.State police in Wilkes-Barre said Tuesday that the remains were identified as those of 14-year-old Joan Marie Dymond of Wilkes-Barre, who vanished from the Andover Street Park in June 1969."We never stopped pursuing answers, and this investigation remains very active," Capt. Patrick Dougherty, commanding officer of PSP Troop P, said in a statement. "After 53 years, the family of Joan Marie Dymond very much deserves closure. We will do...
Woman found guilty after killing pregnant mom, cutting out her unborn baby
A jury in Bowie County has found Taylor Parker guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping and murder of her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage Hancock.
Florida inmate died of broken neck after being tackled by correctional officers
Florida guards broke an inmate’s neck and denied him treatment for five days, before he died a month later, according to a new report.Craig Ridley, 62, died as a result of injuries he sustained when he was tackled down to the ground by Captain William Jerrels on 8 September 2017, The Miami Herald reported. Video recorded by guards and obtained by the Herald shows Mr Ridley, an army veteran, telling officers that he believed his neck was broken. “Your blood pressure and all is fine. You ain’t paralysed,” an officer can be heard saying. Mr Ridley’s injuries at Reception...
Florida man kidnapped girlfriend's 1-year-old at gunpoint and used the child as a human shield at McDonald's, police say
A Florida man was arrested after kidnapping his girlfriend's 1-year-old boy and leading police on a chase before using the child as a human shield outside of a McDonald's last week, according to police. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Bunker Lane in Palm Coast, about...
Convicted Killer Sentenced to Life Behind Bars for Murdering Co-worker, Dismembering Body with Chainsaw
A man who was charged with murdering his co-worker has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, said the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia. “On the October 06, 2022 Plea negotiation was held in Morgan County Superior Court, Georgia within the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit,” deputies wrote about the malice murder case against Christopher Collin Demmon, 34.
Akron woman sentenced to life in prison for fatal stabbing of rival
An Akron woman was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after being convicted by a Summit County jury in the stabbing death of a woman who was her romantic rival. Rochelle Paul, who was convicted of murder, will be eligible for parole after 15 years. She plans to appeal. Joe...
Debbie Collier live updates — Mystery deepens as cops reveal chilling clue — suspect yet to be named in brutal murder
POLICE who are investigating the death of missing Georgia mom Debbie Collier have released a chilling clue as they hunt for a murder suspect. Officials revealed a traffic camera photo of Collier's vehicle as it was driving just a few miles north of where her body was found. Less than...
Third arrest made in ‘Lucky 777s’ drug trafficking operation
Third arrest made in "Lucky 777s" drug trafficking operation from California to Northeast Florida.Getty Images. A third arrest was made Friday in Jacksonville associated with the major drug trafficking operation from California to Florida, dubbed “Operation Lucky 777s.”
2 killed at St. Paul sober house identified, suspect faces murder charges
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two men killed at a sober house in St. Paul last week have been identified. Meanwhile, the 32-year-old suspect is in custody charged with murder.According to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office, the victims in the double homicide on the 1100 block of Lawson Avenue East are 40-year-old Jason Murphy and 56-year-old Jon Wentz, both from St. Paul. Joseph Sandoval, 32, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder for allegedly killing both men last Thursday afternoon. Both victims, one a handyman doing work at the property and the other a resident, appeared to die from...
Biker gang member gets 50 years in prison for fatal Sansom Park stabbing
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A member of an outlaw biker gang was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Wednesday after he was found guilty of murder and other charges in relation to a fatal stabbing in Sansom Park.Nathaniel David McCurdy, 37, a member of the Pagans biker gang, was convicted of killing Christopher Johnson, 29, at a Sansom Park bar in Oct. 2020. McCurdy mistakenly believed that Johnson was a member of the Hell's Angels, a rival gang.McCurdy was given the following sentences by District Judge Elizabeth Beach:Three counts of engaging in organized crime; one 50-year sentence, two 20-year sentencesMurder;...
Mystikal Pleads For Judge To Allow Him To Bond Out Of Jail As He Awaits Trial
Mystikal is pleading with a judge to allow him to bond out of jail while he awaits trial for an alleged rape at his home in Ascension Parish, near Baton Rouge, La. according to WBRZ. This comes after the rapper pleaded not guilty to first-degree rape, strangulation, simple criminal damage...
A man accused of kidnapping and killing a family of 4 in central California terrorized another family 17 years ago: 'My heart is shattered for this family'
A woman named Kathy and her daughter told the LA Times the murder suspect robbed them at gunpoint in their garage in 2005.
The family of an Alabama inmate killed in prison found out he was dead when a fellow inmate texted them, explaining there was 'no security' around during the attack, lawyer says
Other inmates were "hollering for the police to get him to the infirmary but the officers was nowhere to be found," one text read.
White Illinois Woman Gets Probation After Confrontation With Black Bicyclists
A white woman has been sentenced to probation following a confrontation with a group of Black men at a suburban Chicago beach in 2020. Irene Donoshaytis, who had been previously charged with a felony hate crime charge, pled down to a lesser charge Wednesday in an agreement with Cook County.
Woman Admits To Killing 2 Boyfriends At Her Farm — But Did She Kill More Men?
Sheila LaBarre forced her boyfriends to admit to crimes they never committed — then murdered them. Born Sheila Kaye Bailey in Fort Payne, Alabama in 1958, she was the youngest of six children, but it was not a happy home she grew up in. Her father was allegedly a violent alcoholic. Her sister, Lynn Noojin, later testified she witnessed Sheila being sexually abused as a child, according to New Hampshire’s Portsmouth Herald newspaper.
Georgia sheriff is found guilty of violating the rights of detainees by strapping them into restraint chairs
ATLANTA — A federal jury on Wednesday returned a guilty verdict on six of seven charges against a suspended Georgia sheriff accused of violating the constitutional rights of people in his custody by unnecessarily strapping them into restraint chairs. Prosecutors said Victor Hill, who was suspended as Clayton County...
Prison Guard Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Pregnant Prison Guard Girlfriend by Shooting Her and Leaving Her Dead at Home
A 38-year-old Virginia man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly killing his 35-year-old girlfriend — a woman who was also pregnant with his child. Dustin Barret Owens was taken into custody early Sunday morning and charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Amber Dawn Compton, authorities announced.
Educators Testify In Trial Of Ex-NYPD Cop Accused Of Son's Freezing Death: 'He Told Me His Heart Was Pounding'
Michael Valva is accused of making his 8-year-old son undress before hosing him down and forcing him to sleep in an unheated garage as temperatures dipped down to 19 degrees. Witnesses continue to testify about the alleged inaction of county officials who failed to save a child that was allegedly being abused by his father, a former New York Police Department cop.
Robert Solis sentenced to death in killing of Texas agency's 1st Sikh deputy
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Robert Solis, the man convicted of capital murder in the fatal 2019 shooting of Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, was sentenced to death. Dhaliwal was the first Sikh deputy in his Texas agency. He was remembered for his compassion, warm smile and for a life marked by service to others. After joining the force in 2009, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez's predecessor as sheriff, Adrian Garcia, implemented a religious accommodation policy that allowed Dhaliwal to wear the traditional turban and beard of the Sikh religion.Authorities said the 42-year-old Dhaliwal was shot multiple times from behind after he...
