Houston Chronicle

Video: Astros icons Craig Biggio, Jeff Bagwell team up for first pitch

The 2022 Houston Astros are one of the more talented teams of the century, led by likely future Hall of Famers Justin Verlander and Jose Altuve alongside young stars Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Peña. Another pair of impressive Astros joined the team on the field before Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday.
