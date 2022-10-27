Read full article on original website
College GameDay bus arrives at Jackson State University
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – ESPN’s College GameDay Bus will arrive at Jackson State University’s (JSU) campus on Thursday, October 27. The bus is expected to arrive on campus at 5:00 p.m. All JSU faculty, staff, students, alums and fans are asked to rally together to support the arrival of the bus. Fans are asked to […]
A Louisiana 11-year-old discovered a Mississippi River shipwreck. Now it's named after him.
Imagine if, as a sixth grader, you happened to find a shipwreck — and, after the general tumble of emotions, all you could think about was getting to school the next day to tell your friends. Such was the situation for 11-year-old Aaron Bencaz. The sixth grader from Mayfair...
The Neglected Tale of the Tougaloo Nine and their 1961 Read-In
On March 27, 1961, nine students from Tougaloo College visited a Jackson, Mississippi library for Black residents, the George Washington Carver Library, and requested books that they needed for school assignments that they knew the library wouldn’t have available. The students then went to the main Jackson Public Library,...
Dangerous Areas in Jackson, MS
Jackson, Mississippi, is a relatively safe city. However, it has been plagued by crime in some areas for many years. A steady increase in crime has made Jackson one of America's most dangerous cities. If you're planning on visiting or moving to Jackson, there are some hazardous areas you should avoid.
Missing man’s remains found after nearly 40 years submerged in Alabama river
An Alabama man’s skeletal remains were found last week inside a 1980 Ford Bronco submerged in an Alabama river, nearly 40 years after he went missing. The bizarre tale started in April 1983 when Alan Douglas Livingston, 25, of Rainbow City, Alabama, went missing. Shortly after Livingston was reported...
Black teen dies at Alabama hospital after Mississippi cop shot him in head
A Black teenager in Mississippi has died days after Gulfport police shot him in the head outside a discount store, and his relatives are questioning officers’ actions. Jaheim McMillan, 15, was shot Thursday. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed to the Sun Herald that the Gulfport High School freshman died Saturday after he was taken off life support at USA University Hospital in Mobile, Alabama. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Switzer said.
37 Best Weekend Getaways in Mississippi — Quick Trips!
Want to take a memorable and pleasant trip to the Deep South?. Then, indulge in a refreshing and exciting weekend escape in Mississippi. From small, charming towns to big, lively cities, the Magnolia State has plenty of fun places for weekend travelers. In Mississippi, you may fill your weekends, soaking...
Angel Project in Sumrall getting facelift this holiday season
Rashida Marshall, a librarian at Grace Christian Elementary School, is now adding her own book to the shelf. Marshall, who has been an educator for 12 years, hopes to raise awareness through her first children’s book.
Mississippi high school football playoff bracket, MHSAA first-round schedule
The Mississippi high school football playoff brackets have been released. Here is the MHSAA first-round schedule for Class 2A, 3A and 4A. Playoff seeding for Class 1A, 5A and 6A will be finalized on Nov. 4. Here are the MHSAA football brackets for the three classifications that have been finalized.
