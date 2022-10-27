ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WJTV 12

College GameDay bus arrives at Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – ESPN’s College GameDay Bus will arrive at Jackson State University’s (JSU) campus on Thursday, October 27. The bus is expected to arrive on campus at 5:00 p.m. All JSU faculty, staff, students, alums and fans are asked to rally together to support the arrival of the bus. Fans are asked to […]
JACKSON, MS
bookriot.com

The Neglected Tale of the Tougaloo Nine and their 1961 Read-In

On March 27, 1961, nine students from Tougaloo College visited a Jackson, Mississippi library for Black residents, the George Washington Carver Library, and requested books that they needed for school assignments that they knew the library wouldn’t have available. The students then went to the main Jackson Public Library,...
JACKSON, MS
Terry Mansfield

Dangerous Areas in Jackson, MS

Jackson, Mississippi, is a relatively safe city. However, it has been plagued by crime in some areas for many years. A steady increase in crime has made Jackson one of America's most dangerous cities. If you're planning on visiting or moving to Jackson, there are some hazardous areas you should avoid.
JACKSON, MS
Alabama Now

Black teen dies at Alabama hospital after Mississippi cop shot him in head

A Black teenager in Mississippi has died days after Gulfport police shot him in the head outside a discount store, and his relatives are questioning officers’ actions. Jaheim McMillan, 15, was shot Thursday. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed to the Sun Herald that the Gulfport High School freshman died Saturday after he was taken off life support at USA University Hospital in Mobile, Alabama. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Switzer said.
GULFPORT, MS
familydestinationsguide.com

37 Best Weekend Getaways in Mississippi — Quick Trips!

Want to take a memorable and pleasant trip to the Deep South?. Then, indulge in a refreshing and exciting weekend escape in Mississippi. From small, charming towns to big, lively cities, the Magnolia State has plenty of fun places for weekend travelers. In Mississippi, you may fill your weekends, soaking...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

