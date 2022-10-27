City of Boise: Be mindful of terrain, foliage when traversing Kathryn Albertson Park

BOISE — Ren Rodriguez and Desiree Ingland walked through Kathryn Albertson Park on a cold, Tuesday afternoon. Occasionally, Ingland would wander off the paved path and into the thick foliage for a photo.

At 36 weeks pregnant, Ingland said she was interested in shooting pictures at Kathryn Albertson because of the many open areas available to the public.

”I just love nature. Even though there’s people here it doesn’t feel crowded. It’s just quiet,” Ingland said. “There’s definitely a lot of open areas to take pictures like, you know, the trees are near the water so it makes it very easy to take the photos.”

There are more than 92 park sites in Boise, and during the fall season, those parks are filled with photographers capturing people’s happy moments, on and off the paved paths.

Unfortunately, with heavy traffic and photoshoots, Director of Boise Parks and Recreation Doug Holloway said the park is facing some challenges. Sometimes, people like Ingland and Rodriguez wander off the path and into the vegetation, unaware of the damage walking off trail can cause.

”The traffic off of the trails to take photos is having an impact on the actual vegetation. And that is a problem,” Holloway said. “It’s destroying the vegetation. So, now it is dead vegetation and is not available for the different insects that rely on it for the pollinator perspective. It’s not available for some of the wildlife that either uses it for food purposes or is using it for, you know, cover while they’re in the park.”

Holloway said one of the more popular locations for photo shoots is at Kathryn Albertson Park.

”Kathryn Albertson is the most photogenic park that we have in our inventory,” Holloway said. “This time of year is a really good time of year to take pictures in just about every park we have. And even if you just go along the greenbelt, there are a lot of locations along the greenbelt that are next to the river that have some great vegetation that make for great photo opportunities.”

Holloway said Kathryn Albertson is a nature preserve in the heart of downtown Boise, meant to be a wildlife sanctuary. The photo opportunities are a bonus — and those opportunities are well used. On any given day, several photographers can be seen looking at nature through their camera lens or posing people for a shot.

Holloway said Boise Parks and Recreation has just started to notice this problem and is hoping that educating the public will stop the plant trampling.

”We always want to go to education first, because a lot of times our users aren’t even aware of what they’re doing,” Holloway said. “If we still continue to have these problems, then we will look at other possible mitigating opportunities that would help us again, continue to educate and warn and make sure that we keep people out of those areas.”

The park’s renovation in 2021 added more pathways, Holloway said, creating more opportunities for unique photos without having to go off the path. One of the renovations included removing almost all the turf, Holloway said.

”We replaced all of that with more pollinator plants, all native to Idaho and a lot specific to Boise. And so we created really kind of a meadow concept,” Holloway said.

The meadow concept is something Pat Koleini has appreciated. Koleini has one of her photographs of the park on display at Boise’s Gem Center for the Arts. She’s been coming to the park for years.

“There’s lots of beautiful spots,” she said. “I like the wild look of it.”

Before the park’s renovation, people like Koleini walked through the field to get to ideal photo locations. Now, instead of being able to walk through a field of turf to get photos, people are faced with two options: walk on the paved path or trudge through the plants.

If enough people trample the plants, Boise Parks and Recreation crews have to perform restoration efforts to bring back the plants around the trails, Holloway said. These restoration efforts are something that could be happening at Kathryn Albertson Park in the short term, Holloway said.

”The system that’s in place that creates access from one end of the park to the other is more than ample in providing those photo opportunities,” he said. “Please stay within those pathways systems.”

Another problem facing the park is litter left behind from photo shoots, particularly gender reveals.

”We strongly discourage glitter and streamers — things like that will be impossible for you to pick up every tiny bit of, but yet our park and rec team will have to be out there doing that because we can’t leave any invasive or foreign materials that are brought in. We can’t leave them there,” Holloway said. “If you bring props of some sort with you, keep them with you on the pathway system and then make sure that you take them out with you as well.”

For Kathryn Albertson Park to remain a good place to take photos, Holloway said, it’s important for people to leave no trace behind when they leave.