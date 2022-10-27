Read full article on original website
Nolan Arenado makes huge decision on Cardinals future
Nolan Arenado will reportedly opt-in to his player option and exercise the remainder of his 5-year, $144 million contract with the St. Louis Cardinals, per The Athletic’s Katie Woo. Arenado is fresh off of a tremendous 2022 campaign and will be St. Louis’ third baseman of the future. Nolan Arenado performed admirably throughout the 2022 […] The post Nolan Arenado makes huge decision on Cardinals future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots’ Bill Belichick drops Derek Jeter praise that will make Red Sox, Yankees look twice
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was recently asked who his favorite MLB shortstop of all-time is. The famed head coach offered an answer that will catch both Yankees and Red Sox fans’ attention, per Talkin’ Yanks on Twitter. “There was a lot of good ones,” Belichick said. “Have to go with (Derek) Jeter […] The post Patriots’ Bill Belichick drops Derek Jeter praise that will make Red Sox, Yankees look twice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Phillies-Astros World Series Game 3 postponed due to weather, makeup date scheduled
The Philadelphia Phillies were set to host the Houston Astros for Game 3 of the World Series on Monday, but unfortunately, weather got in the way. Game 3 of the World Series has officially been postponed due to the rain in Philadelphia, according to Bob Nightengale. With rain on the...
2 reasons World Series Game 3 postponement favors Phillies over Astros
Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros has officially been canceled and rescheduled to Tuesday night. At face value, it seems like a standard MLB game cancellation. Under the surface, the decision could be one that favors the Phillies. Here’s why. 2 Reasons...
Marlins: 3 best free agents Miami must target after missing 2022 MLB playoffs
The Miami Marlins finished the 2022 season with a 69-93 record. Excluding the pandemic-shortened season, the last time the Marlins finished above .500 in a full season was in 2010. They haven’t made the postseason in a full season since 2003. Miami decided major changes were in order for...
Justin Verlander hilariously flips the bird at Phillies fans taunting Astros
Philadelphia Phillies’ fans are expected to give the Houston Astros all they can handle in Game 3 of the World Series. But Justin Verlander isn’t afraid to give it right back. The right-hander hilariously flipped the bird at taunting Phillies fans ahead of Game 3, per Starting 9 on Twitter. Justin Verlander giving Phillies fans […] The post Justin Verlander hilariously flips the bird at Phillies fans taunting Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Phillies-Astros Game 3 cancellation continues bizarre World Series streak dating back to 1993
Game 3 of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies will have to wait longer, as the contest has already been called off Monday night and pushed back to Tuesday. Via Jeff Passan of ESPN: “Game 3 of the World Series has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will […] The post Phillies-Astros Game 3 cancellation continues bizarre World Series streak dating back to 1993 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Phillies shuffle pitching rotation after World Series Game 3 postponement
Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies has been officially postponed. Rain has put the Fall Classic, tied at a game apiece, on hold, but that’s not the only thing the weather has done. It has also prompted Phillies manager Rob Thomson to shuffle his pitching rotation, as some expected.
Philadelphia sports fans blessed with miracle that has only happened six times before
What a time to be alive and be a Philadelphia sports fan. On Thursday, fans of the city’s pro sports teams will savor an absolute treat as they will be able to watch both a World Series game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros and an NFL showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans.
NBA drops tampering hammer on Sixers by taking 2nd-round picks
The NBA announced Monday that the Philadelphia 76ers have been docked 2023 and 2024 second-round draft picks after a tampering investigation into the signings of P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. this past free agency. The investigation found that the Sixers “engaged in free agency discussions involving two players prior to the date when such […] The post NBA drops tampering hammer on Sixers by taking 2nd-round picks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
