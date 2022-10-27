ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nolan Arenado makes huge decision on Cardinals future

Nolan Arenado will reportedly opt-in to his player option and exercise the remainder of his 5-year, $144 million contract with the St. Louis Cardinals, per The Athletic’s Katie Woo. Arenado is fresh off of a tremendous 2022 campaign and will be St. Louis’ third baseman of the future. Nolan Arenado performed admirably throughout the 2022 […] The post Nolan Arenado makes huge decision on Cardinals future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots’ Bill Belichick drops Derek Jeter praise that will make Red Sox, Yankees look twice

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was recently asked who his favorite MLB shortstop of all-time is. The famed head coach offered an answer that will catch both Yankees and Red Sox fans’ attention, per Talkin’ Yanks on Twitter. “There was a lot of good ones,” Belichick said. “Have to go with (Derek) Jeter […] The post Patriots’ Bill Belichick drops Derek Jeter praise that will make Red Sox, Yankees look twice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Verlander hilariously flips the bird at Phillies fans taunting Astros

Philadelphia Phillies’ fans are expected to give the Houston Astros all they can handle in Game 3 of the World Series. But Justin Verlander isn’t afraid to give it right back. The right-hander hilariously flipped the bird at taunting Phillies fans ahead of Game 3, per Starting 9 on Twitter. Justin Verlander giving Phillies fans […] The post Justin Verlander hilariously flips the bird at Phillies fans taunting Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Phillies-Astros Game 3 cancellation continues bizarre World Series streak dating back to 1993

Game 3 of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies will have to wait longer, as the contest has already been called off Monday night and pushed back to Tuesday. Via Jeff Passan of ESPN: “Game 3 of the World Series has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will […] The post Phillies-Astros Game 3 cancellation continues bizarre World Series streak dating back to 1993 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA drops tampering hammer on Sixers by taking 2nd-round picks

The NBA announced Monday that the Philadelphia 76ers have been docked 2023 and 2024 second-round draft picks after a tampering investigation into the signings of P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. this past free agency. The investigation found that the Sixers “engaged in free agency discussions involving two players prior to the date when such […] The post NBA drops tampering hammer on Sixers by taking 2nd-round picks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

