Game 3 of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies will have to wait longer, as the contest has already been called off Monday night and pushed back to Tuesday. Via Jeff Passan of ESPN: “Game 3 of the World Series has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will […] The post Phillies-Astros Game 3 cancellation continues bizarre World Series streak dating back to 1993 appeared first on ClutchPoints.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO