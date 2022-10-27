ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Sky, MT

XL Country 100.7

Hard Work Paid Off! So Grateful This Famous Montana Road Is Open

It's been a long wait, but it has finally come together and we couldn't be happier!. Yellowstone National Park announced on the 30th of October that the North Entrance in Gardiner and the road between that entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs, also known as Old Gardiner Road, will be open for regular visitor traffic. With crews working continuously to get the road repaired as soon as possible, their hard work paid off.
GARDINER, MT
MY 103.5

Officials Concerned About Use of Fentanyl Surging in Montana

The sale and use of fentanyl have increased drastically in Montana, and law enforcement officials are doing their part to crack down on criminals attempting to bring the deadly drug into the state. Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester says that law enforcement is seizing record amounts of fentanyl, a deadly...
BOZEMAN, MT
explorebigsky.com

Couple takes to airwaves in ongoing water fight with Bozeman

City denies harming a critical trout spawning habitat, says it has to put the community’s water supply before one family’s wishes. A couple that has been fighting for years with the city of Bozeman over water rights is now going to spend large sums on ads aimed at winning over the city’s residents.
BOZEMAN, MT
discoveringmontana.com

The American Computer and Robotic Museum, Bozeman

The American Computer and Robotic Museum is located in Bozeman, Montana, and has been described in the past as ‘the best museum in the world’. The museum certainly qualifies as the oldest of its kind, devoted entirely to the progression of the information age and inspiring visitors young and old to dig into the past.
BOZEMAN, MT
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Montana State receives $10 million gift for agriculture programs

Montana State University has announced a $10 million gift from an anonymous donor in support of programs that promote precision agriculture, youth development, agriculture scholarships, and the state’s farm and ranch heritage. The gift will establish several endowments focused on programs based in the MSU College of Agriculture and...
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Big Changes At Montana Hospital—What’s Going on?

Bozeman Health recently announced that they will be ending their relationship with their current CEO and President John Hill effective on October 31st. Hill was hired in 2016 when the previous CEO and President, Kevin Pitzer, was fired when information regarding his past conduct was brought to the board's attention. This information was NOT shared during the time of his hiring.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

Rapid reaction: No. 5 Weber State 24, No. 11 Montana 21

OGDEN, Utah — Montana’s offense sputtered in a 24-21 Big Sky Conference loss Saturday at Weber State, which was the Grizzlies' third consecutive defeat. No. 11-ranked UM was without starting quarterback Lucas Johnson, who suffered a head injury during last Saturday’s loss at Sacramento State and was held out of the lineup this week. Backup Kris Brown threw for 72 yards and rushed for a touchdown, but the Griz managed just 42 yards on the ground and 10 total first downs.
OGDEN, UT
NBCMontana

Helena man sentenced for trafficking meth in Bozeman

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Helena man was sentenced to five years in prison for trafficking meth in Bozeman. Asa Sembe Goudiaby, 34, pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Goudiaby now faces five years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. The Department of Justice...
BOZEMAN, MT

