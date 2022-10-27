Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Huge Herd of Elk Cross Montana Road
Hard Work Paid Off! So Grateful This Famous Montana Road Is Open
It's been a long wait, but it has finally come together and we couldn't be happier!. Yellowstone National Park announced on the 30th of October that the North Entrance in Gardiner and the road between that entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs, also known as Old Gardiner Road, will be open for regular visitor traffic. With crews working continuously to get the road repaired as soon as possible, their hard work paid off.
Officials Concerned About Use of Fentanyl Surging in Montana
The sale and use of fentanyl have increased drastically in Montana, and law enforcement officials are doing their part to crack down on criminals attempting to bring the deadly drug into the state. Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester says that law enforcement is seizing record amounts of fentanyl, a deadly...
Couple takes to airwaves in ongoing water fight with Bozeman
City denies harming a critical trout spawning habitat, says it has to put the community’s water supply before one family’s wishes. A couple that has been fighting for years with the city of Bozeman over water rights is now going to spend large sums on ads aimed at winning over the city’s residents.
The American Computer and Robotic Museum, Bozeman
The American Computer and Robotic Museum is located in Bozeman, Montana, and has been described in the past as ‘the best museum in the world’. The museum certainly qualifies as the oldest of its kind, devoted entirely to the progression of the information age and inspiring visitors young and old to dig into the past.
Murdered Montana Woman’s Family Still Hopes For Answers In Case
This year marked year 22 of a missing mother of two from Livingston, Montana. But the question is still lingering through the community and the state, "What happened to Sheila Jordan"?. Some may not be familiar with the quaint little town of Livingston, but it is a tight-knit Montana community....
Two Montana Towns Ranked Among Most Beautiful Winter Destinations
Much of western Montana recently saw the first significant snowfall of the season, which means that winter is just around the corner. Of course, for many Montanans, winter is full of fun and adventure. From skiing to snowmobiling, there is plenty to do here in Big Sky Country. In fact,...
Montana State receives $10 million gift for agriculture programs
Montana State University has announced a $10 million gift from an anonymous donor in support of programs that promote precision agriculture, youth development, agriculture scholarships, and the state’s farm and ranch heritage. The gift will establish several endowments focused on programs based in the MSU College of Agriculture and...
2 killed in I90 crash Thursday night near Belgrade
Two people are dead following a crash Thursday night on Interstate 90 near Belgrade. One driver reportedly driving wrong way
Big Changes At Montana Hospital—What’s Going on?
Bozeman Health recently announced that they will be ending their relationship with their current CEO and President John Hill effective on October 31st. Hill was hired in 2016 when the previous CEO and President, Kevin Pitzer, was fired when information regarding his past conduct was brought to the board's attention. This information was NOT shared during the time of his hiring.
Rapid reaction: No. 5 Weber State 24, No. 11 Montana 21
OGDEN, Utah — Montana’s offense sputtered in a 24-21 Big Sky Conference loss Saturday at Weber State, which was the Grizzlies' third consecutive defeat. No. 11-ranked UM was without starting quarterback Lucas Johnson, who suffered a head injury during last Saturday’s loss at Sacramento State and was held out of the lineup this week. Backup Kris Brown threw for 72 yards and rushed for a touchdown, but the Griz managed just 42 yards on the ground and 10 total first downs.
Experts Say This Is The Best Burger Joint In Montana. Do You Agree?
This is a hard one for me. I am a burger snob, so when polls come out that claim to have found the "best" burger, I often wonder if they have even been here or tried our local favorites. How do the "experts" come up with the "winners" for each...
Helena man sentenced for trafficking meth in Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Helena man was sentenced to five years in prison for trafficking meth in Bozeman. Asa Sembe Goudiaby, 34, pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Goudiaby now faces five years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. The Department of Justice...
Bozeman man sentenced to prison for stealing government benefits
A Bozeman man who admitted to stealing over $57,000 in government benefits from an elderly relative for whom he was the fiduciary was sentenced to prison.
‘How about the guys that are playing?’: ‘Cats keep rolling despite injuries
You have to forgive the media, and fans, sometimes. Most of the time when injuries occur in sports the expectation is that there’s going to be a drop off. In some cases, it’s a sky-is-falling feeling where the thought of someone else filling that role is impossible to wrap your head around.
