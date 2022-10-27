ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Arizona Senator calls for Salton Sea funding to be withheld over California’s Colorado River use

By Associated Press
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lcqo1_0ipFinz600

By JONATHAN J. COOPER AND KATHLEEN RONAYNE

PHOENIX (AP) — California communities exposed to hazardous dust by a drying lake bed have found themselves at the center of tensions between Arizona and California over how to conserve water along the overtaxed Colorado River.

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat facing reelection, wants the federal government to withhold money for environmental cleanup at the Salton Sea until California agrees to use less of its share of the river. He also faulted the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for not being clear about when and how it will act if the seven Western states that rely on the river fail to significantly lower their use.

“We are out of time,” Kelly wrote Tuesday in a letter to the U.S. Department of the Interior. “The longer the Department waits to press for an agreement ... the more difficult this crisis will be to solve, leading only to tougher choices and litigation.”

Federal officials in June said the states must dramatically cut usage as key reservoirs risk dropping so low they can’t produce hydropower or supply water users. But the states blew through an August deadline without a plan. Congress has dedicated up to $4 billion in part to pay farmers and cities to use less water, but its impact remains unclear.

Check out: House passes bill that could see $250M for Salton Sea projects

Much attention is on California, the largest holder of the river’s water and the last to lose in times of shortage. The state’s users said recently they would cut use up to 9% contingent on federal money and a plan to clean up toxic dust around the Salton Sea.

The lake formed in 1905 when the river overflowe d and is mainly fed by runoff from southeast California farms. As it dries, wind kicks up particles that worsen air quality . When the farms use less river water, less excess flows into the sea.

California officials and the community group Alianza Coachella Valley were surprised by Kelly’s letter. They said it’s unfair to use communities exposed to environmental harms as a bargaining chip.

“The Colorado River system is in crisis, what we need is less finger pointing and more actual water conserved,” Wade Crowfoot, secretary of California’s Natural Resources Agency, said.

Kelly’s letter comes amid a tough reelection bid against Republican Blake Masters, a contest that will help determine control of the U.S. Senate.

As farmers and cities across the West face diminishing water supplies, anxiety about Arizona’s future water access has become a major issue particularly in cities like Phoenix and Tucson.

Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, Wyoming and Colorado, tribes and Mexico also hold rights to the river’s water. It helps supply drinking water to an estimated 40 million people plus countless farms that grow vegetables and crops for the nation.

Latest federal projections show that the dam at Lake Powell — a critical reservoir on the Arizona-Utah border — won’t be able to produce power by the end of next year if rain and snowfall is minimal.

Already, Arizona, Nevada and Mexico have endured mandatory supply cuts. California eventually would be looped in to those cuts if Lake Powell and Lake Mead continue to drop as projected.

As farmers and cities across the West face diminishing water supplies, anxiety about Arizona’s future water access has become a major issue particularly in cities like Phoenix and Tucson.

Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, Wyoming and Colorado, tribes and Mexico also hold rights to the river’s water. It helps supply drinking water to an estimated 40 million people plus countless farms that grow vegetables and crops for the nation.

Latest federal projections show that the dam at Lake Powell — a critical reservoir on the Arizona-Utah border — won’t be able to produce power by the end of next year if rain and snowfall is minimal.

Already, Arizona, Nevada and Mexico have endured mandatory supply cuts. California eventually would be looped in to those cuts if Lake Powell and Lake Mead continue to drop as projected.

“I’m not going to let California get away with that,” Kelly said after a campaign stop in Phoenix. “You can’t hold the Colorado River hostage with funding for something else. Doesn’t matter what it is. I mean, this is water we’re talking about.”

Kelly also wants specifics about when California will be limited from taking out water it stores in the lake.

The Interior Department declined to comment on Kelly’s letter, spokesman Tyler Cherry said.

Masters, Kelly’s Republican rival, calls for an even more aggressive confrontation with California, saying during a recent debate, “we can solve this problem with technology and sharp elbows.”

“Why is California even putting its straw into the Colorado River?” Masters said, suggesting the state instead should be removing salt from ocean water to increase its supply.

___

Ronayne reported from Sacramento, California. Associated Press writer Felicia Fonseca in Flagstaff, Arizona, contributed.

___

News Channel 3 and anchor Angela Chen has been covering the issues surrounding the Salton Sea for years, including the environmental and health aspects of the looming ecological disaster.

Check out the Emmy award-winning Troubled Waters: The Salton Sea Project

  • Part 1: Paradise Lost - Angela looks back at the history of the Salton Sea. Find out its connection to Spanish explorers, and how it went from one of the most popular destinations to abandoned and on the verge of disaster
  • Check Out Part 2- Toxic Exposure: Angela goes in-depth on the history of toxic outbreaks at the Salton Sea and its connection to the current health issues of those who live near the lake
  • Part 3: A Lake Languished - Angela look at the millions spent over the years to save the Salton Sea and why there is so little progress to show for it

Part 4: Salton Sea Plea - There are massive environmental problems at the Salton Sea, but after decades of neglect, could the lake's unique location be part of the solution in saving it? Angela highlights the movement happening to save the lake

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Arizona Senator calls for Salton Sea funding to be withheld over California’s Colorado River use appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 30

Lavonda Hunt
3d ago

the REAL QUESTION is, why isn't anyone pushing for closing the valves from the Colorado to the saudis aquaphor and mexico

Reply
8
SuperM
4d ago

The big question is why Salton Sea has not been cleaned up...Arsenic Dust has and will continue to be released into the air.

Reply(3)
5
The 928 Critic
3d ago

Lmfao Kelly has done nothing but line his own pockets for 2 years. now that he has 1 foot on the grave he wants to act concerned for AZ?

Reply
5
Related
kjzz.org

Voters to decide on rural groundwater in southeastern Arizona

As Arizona and other states throughout the Southwest have tried to manage water supplies throughout a historic drought, the Colorado River has gotten the bulk of the attention. But rural Arizonans are concerned about groundwater. In many rural areas, groundwater is the only source of water available. But it’s unregulated,...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Arizona property taxes will see No. 3 greatest 5-year increase

You may think your property taxes are low—or high—but what will Arizona property taxes look like one, five, or 10 years from now? In Arizona, those increases taxes in property may be larger than expected. HomeAdvisor recently determined what the projected yearly property taxes will be in every...
ARIZONA STATE
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com

How to Grow an Evergreen Arizona Cypress

Arizona Cypress has the same cultural needs as most other cypress species. A valid Arizona native growing naturally at the 3,500- to 6,000-foot elevation, the Arizona Cypress, is collected by conifer lovers around the globe. It is an exceptional choice for xeriscape and desert landscaping for its toughness in dry, windy climates. Often used as a living Christmas tree through the holiday season, the tree grows at a moderate two-foot pace every season, growing 25’ H x 12’ W in most yards. Groves of Arizona Cypress can be found on Prescott’s backside, standing 40’ tall with age.
ARIZONA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in California

If you live in California and you also love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mother Jones

How a Big Lie Activist Could Win a Deep Blue Seat in 2022’s Biggest Battleground

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In a deep blue Arizona district, a conservative group is spending big bucks to boost the write-in campaign of a Republican activist who led the push for Arizona’s notorious 2021 election “audit”—without telling voters which party he actually belongs to or mentioning his Big Lie advocacy.
ARIZONA STATE
Columbia Insight

Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest

Climate change means larger atmospheric rivers could lead to billions of dollars in damages. But how good are the predictions? The post Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest appeared first on Columbia Insight. Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest was first posted on October 27, 2022 at 7:47 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Greater Idaho organizers face a new foe: Growing apathy

Your browser does not support the audio element. In the same place where thousands of voters once affirmed one of Greater Idaho’s first electoral victories, Mike McCarter wondered why more people weren’t continuing to show up to voice their support. Two years ago, Union County voters approved a...
IDAHO STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

2022 Greater Palm Springs Economic Report highlights local economy

Despite gains in employment over the past two years, the 2022 Greater Palm Springs economic report shows other challenges still affecting the Coachella Valley, including income inequality. However – the report says the possibility of a recession in the near future is unlikely. Experts presented the findings today at a summit organized by the Coachella Valley The post 2022 Greater Palm Springs Economic Report highlights local economy appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Planned Parenthood resuming abortions in Arizona

PHOENIX - Planned Parenthood Arizona has announced it will resume abortion services across the state. Arizona's largest abortion provider made the announcement during a news conference on Oct. 27. Since October, only Planned Parenthood clinics in Tucson were offering abortion services. "In court, we continue to oppose extremist, anti-abortion politicians...
PHOENIX, AZ
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy