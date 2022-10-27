ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Pedestrian killed in crash on US 41 in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed Sunday night after being hit by a driver in Sarasota, the sheriff's office wrote in a release. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on southbound U.S. 41 at Upper Glencoe Avenue. The Florida Highway Patrol says a 35-year-old man was walking...
SARASOTA, FL
hernandosun.com

Hernando drone team makes rescues, assesses hurricane damage in DeSoto County

FL-UAS 4 a joint drone team composed of personnel from the Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) and the Hernando Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) helped authorities in DeSoto County search for victims, assess road, bridge and flooding damage and create disaster area maps in the days following Hurricane Ian. Known as FL-UAS 4, the deployment was the joint regional drone team’s first assignment since it was established and recognized by the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) in May.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Bradenton man riding bicycle dies following traffic crash

BRADENTON, Fla. - A 27-year-old man passed away two days after a traffic crash occurred in Bradenton, troopers said. The crash occurred Saturday around 9:17 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A vehicle was heading north in the center lane of U.S. Highway 41, south of 50th Avenue Plaza West.
BRADENTON, FL
WESH

Horrific Florida crash leaves 5 dead, including 1-year-old

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a devastating crash that left five people dead in Hillsborough County. Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, troopers responded to a collision involving an SUV, a pickup truck and a semi-truck in the...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
NBC 2

Arcadia crash leaves Motorcyclist dead

ARCADIA, Fla. — A crash involving a motorcycle and a car on US 17 Northbound left one person dead. The accident took place south of Daniel St. in Desoto County at around 2 a.m. Saturday. The victim, who has not been identified, was approaching the intersection before a car...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

19-year-old charged with giving LSD to 11-year-old Sarasota girl

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 19-year-old Sarasota man is in jail for allegedly giving LSD to an 11-year-old girl, authorities said. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says deputies got involved in the case July 29 after paramedics were called to a home after the girl was going in and out of consciousness. Paramedics determined the child was experiencing effects of LSD.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton apartment fire victim, 2 children need help

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The victims of a a fire at a Bradenton apartment building have started a gofundme to help replace lost items. The family of Yolanda Trapp has started to crowdsource to help her and her two children. Her mother tells ABC7 that she is a hardworking single mother.
BRADENTON, FL
wild941.com

Helicopter crashed On Road In Florida

Reports tell us that a small helicopter crashed on State Road 72 in Sarasota County. Both people in the plane are ok and did not suffer any injuries. The FAA are investigating and the story is still developing.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
fox4now.com

After Ian: Updates for Sunday, Oct. 30

Information we receive about important recovery efforts, relief hotlines and more will be posted here. Scripps Howard Fund Hurricane Ian relief drive: Text STORM to 50155 or click here to make a contribution. FDEM Crisis Cleanup at 1-800-451-1954. Operation Blue Roof: Call 888-766-3258 or visit Blueroof.us. FEMA Assistance Hotline: 1-800-621-3362...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County dropping fares for MCAT buses

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting Nov. 1, Manatee County bus riders can get from here to there for free. The Manatee County Area Transit is starting an 18-month pilot program of fare-free transportation, in hopes of encouraging the use of mass transit and reducing operational costs. Fares will still be...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Sarasota County continues cleanup one month after Hurricane Ian

VENICE, Fla. - One month after Hurricane Ian devastated parts of the Tampa Bay area, the cleanup continues in Sarasota County, with several communities still waiting for working electricity and water. At Ramblers Rest RV Resort in Venice, which sits on the edge of the Myakka River, some residents recently...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port works to make streets safe for trick-or-treaters post Ian

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Halloween is looking a bit different this year in North Port. Since Hurricane Ian left many neighborhoods filled with debris, some trick-or-treaters will be having to dodge those piles in order to get from house to house. According to the North Port Police Department, they’ll...
NORTH PORT, FL

