Manatee County bicyclist dies after being hit by SUV
A Manatee County bicyclist died two days after he was struck by an SUV, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Pedestrian killed in crash on US 41 in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed Sunday night after being hit by a driver in Sarasota, the sheriff's office wrote in a release. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on southbound U.S. 41 at Upper Glencoe Avenue. The Florida Highway Patrol says a 35-year-old man was walking...
Hernando drone team makes rescues, assesses hurricane damage in DeSoto County
FL-UAS 4 a joint drone team composed of personnel from the Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) and the Hernando Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) helped authorities in DeSoto County search for victims, assess road, bridge and flooding damage and create disaster area maps in the days following Hurricane Ian. Known as FL-UAS 4, the deployment was the joint regional drone team’s first assignment since it was established and recognized by the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) in May.
Bradenton man riding bicycle dies following traffic crash
BRADENTON, Fla. - A 27-year-old man passed away two days after a traffic crash occurred in Bradenton, troopers said. The crash occurred Saturday around 9:17 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A vehicle was heading north in the center lane of U.S. Highway 41, south of 50th Avenue Plaza West.
DeSoto County fatal motorcycle crash
A 65-year-old Arcadia man is dead following a crash on US-17 in DeSoto County on Friday, October 28, 2022.
Florida troopers investigating deadly I-4 crash in Tampa involving semi-truck
TAMPA, Fla. - At least one person is dead following a traffic crash that occurred early Tuesday morning along a major highway in Tampa. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the deadly crash occurred around 1 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 4 near the Interstate 75 interchange. Only...
Horrific Florida crash leaves 5 dead, including 1-year-old
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a devastating crash that left five people dead in Hillsborough County. Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, troopers responded to a collision involving an SUV, a pickup truck and a semi-truck in the...
FHP: Bicyclist critically injured after being struck by car in Manatee County
A bicyclist was critically injured after being struck by a car on Saturday night.
Arcadia crash leaves Motorcyclist dead
ARCADIA, Fla. — A crash involving a motorcycle and a car on US 17 Northbound left one person dead. The accident took place south of Daniel St. in Desoto County at around 2 a.m. Saturday. The victim, who has not been identified, was approaching the intersection before a car...
19-year-old charged with giving LSD to 11-year-old Sarasota girl
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 19-year-old Sarasota man is in jail for allegedly giving LSD to an 11-year-old girl, authorities said. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says deputies got involved in the case July 29 after paramedics were called to a home after the girl was going in and out of consciousness. Paramedics determined the child was experiencing effects of LSD.
Bradenton apartment fire victim, 2 children need help
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The victims of a a fire at a Bradenton apartment building have started a gofundme to help replace lost items. The family of Yolanda Trapp has started to crowdsource to help her and her two children. Her mother tells ABC7 that she is a hardworking single mother.
Red tide found in water samples from Southwest Florida
FWC said red tide has been found in water samples taken from Southwest Florida, including Charlotte, Collier and Lee Counties
Helicopter crashed On Road In Florida
Reports tell us that a small helicopter crashed on State Road 72 in Sarasota County. Both people in the plane are ok and did not suffer any injuries. The FAA are investigating and the story is still developing.
Sarasota County's approval to develop in a rural area draws environmental concerns
Sarasota County commissioners voted Tuesday to allow a change that could mean 5,000 homes would arise in the county's northeast corner. But many residents believe it would alter the area's rural nature. Commissioners voted unanimously to change the county's long-range master growth plan. It extends the urban boundary into 4,000...
After Ian: Updates for Sunday, Oct. 30
Information we receive about important recovery efforts, relief hotlines and more will be posted here. Scripps Howard Fund Hurricane Ian relief drive: Text STORM to 50155 or click here to make a contribution. FDEM Crisis Cleanup at 1-800-451-1954. Operation Blue Roof: Call 888-766-3258 or visit Blueroof.us. FEMA Assistance Hotline: 1-800-621-3362...
Manatee County dropping fares for MCAT buses
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting Nov. 1, Manatee County bus riders can get from here to there for free. The Manatee County Area Transit is starting an 18-month pilot program of fare-free transportation, in hopes of encouraging the use of mass transit and reducing operational costs. Fares will still be...
Sarasota County continues cleanup one month after Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. - One month after Hurricane Ian devastated parts of the Tampa Bay area, the cleanup continues in Sarasota County, with several communities still waiting for working electricity and water. At Ramblers Rest RV Resort in Venice, which sits on the edge of the Myakka River, some residents recently...
North Port works to make streets safe for trick-or-treaters post Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Halloween is looking a bit different this year in North Port. Since Hurricane Ian left many neighborhoods filled with debris, some trick-or-treaters will be having to dodge those piles in order to get from house to house. According to the North Port Police Department, they’ll...
Wrong-way driver arrested for DUI after crashing into semi-truck on I-4, troopers say
THONOTSASSA, Fla. - A Temple Terrace man was arrested for DUI after driving in the wrong direction on a major highway and crashing nearly head-on with a tractor-trailer, troopers said. According to Florida Highway Patrol, 58-year-old Larry McComsey was heading west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 4. Meanwhile, the...
Traffic moving normally on US 41 NB near Sarasota Memorial Hospital
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There is a serious accident reported on US 41 northbound near Sarasota Memorial Hospital. The crash is north of the intersection with Hillview Street. Multiple units are responding. Avoid the area if possible.
