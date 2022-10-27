ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPLC TV

SWLA fire departments issue reminders about outdoor burning

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Though we have seen some rain over the past few days, most of SWLA is still under a burn ban. Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Jeff Davis and Vernon Parishes remain under burn bans as of Oct. 31, but some fire departments are relaxing their restrictions. The...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Reed’s Metals seeking nominations for a recipient of a free roof

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - This holiday season, Reed’s Metals will be donating a free metal roof to one Sulphur family in need as part of the Covering the Community program. Submissions are recommended to write a compelling story and provide photos of the damaged roof. All submissions will be...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles native turns event center into a haunted house

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Just in time for Halloween, a Lake Charles native returned from his new home in San Diego, Calif., and turned an old building on Broad Street into a haunted house. Carl Abram returned to the Lake Area to bring a good scare to the community...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Coffee:30 and Lake Street Liquor hosting community coat drive

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Coffee:30 and Lake Street Liquor are partnering to host a community coat drive on November 13. The coat drive will begin at 10:00 a.m. and will last until 2:00 p.m. Coats are being collected starting Monday, October 31 during normal business hours. Coats can be...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Real Men Wear Pink of SWLA hosts Pinkwood Derby race

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Real Men Wear Pink of SWLA continued their fight against breast cancer by hosting a Pinkwood Derby race at American Legion Post 1. The fun included carnival games, baked goods and of course the derby car race!. Reed Smart, 7, of Lake Charles was...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Coats for Kids Spooktacular brings in thousands of donations

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Kiwanis Club of Lake Charles partnered with Crying Eagle Brewery to hold their 34th annual Coats for Kids Spooktacular. People in the lake area community donated new and used coats that will be given to 10 local charities. Anyone who donated a coat was given...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Fall Harvest Festival brings Halloween to life

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Children and parents were in Halloween spirit at the Fall Harvest Festival in Lake Charles. The event had it all. Food, music, photo booths and plenty of candy for trick-or-treaters. The main attraction were the costumes. Face painter Susie Q, said that’s what the holiday...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Green Coast Enterprises redeveloping historic Lake Charles building

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Real estate developer Green Coast Enterprises is investing $16 million into the redevelopment of a historic building in downtown Lake Charles. The three-story, 40,000 square foot building residing in the 700 block of Ryan Street used to be home to Luna Live and Zephyrs. The...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Fastwyre expanding fiber-optic network in SWLA

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Fastwyre is expanding its fiber-optic broadband network to nine new markets across the country, including three southwest Louisiana communities. The areas receiving high-speed internet are DeRidder, Leesville and Oakdale. “We are dedicated to a future of partnering with communities to provide affordable, accessible, fast and reliable...
OAKDALE, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 29, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 29, 2022. Fernando Montez, 25, Lake Charles: Home invasion; simple battery; flight from an officer; federal detainer. Jon Mark Maxie, 36, Sulphur: Interfering with emergency communication; domestic abuse battery. Immanuel Joseph Friddle, 35, Lake Charles: Child endangerment. Jamie...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Three Allen Parish tax renewals on Nov. 8 ballot

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC)- There are three tax renewals on the Nov. 8 ballot for Allen Parish voters, including a parish-wide continuance of a courthouse and jail maintenance tax. For more information about the Nov. 8 election, including what’s on your ballot and where to vote, click HERE. For...
ALLEN PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Louisiana Right to Life defends state’s abortion law

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ben Clapper, Spokesperson for Louisiana Right to Life, played a significant role in drafting our state’s current abortion law. He spent Monday, Oct. 31, defending it. “I would just like to address that our laws are very clear. They’ve always been aimed at protecting...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers Tuesday afternoon, otherwise warmer weather ahead

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With our Halloween evening filled with great weather for the trick-or-treaters, look for temperatures throughout the evening to continue dropping through the 60s and eventually 50s for lows first thing Tuesday morning with another round of fog possible in spots. The rain chances hold off this evening despite some clouds from time to time that will continue.
TEXAS STATE
KPLC TV

McNeese returns to practice with a change at quarterback

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys were back on the practice field Monday coming off of a 1 point loss to Southeastern Louisiana. Today the team really focused on self discipline as Head Coach Gary Goff preached for his team to remain detail oriented. After practice ended he made it clear that he felt like his team was on the right track stating,” these guys have been working extremely hard the staff has been working extremely hard...To show some improvement to have some success to end the season would be great...This team has had a lot of adversity this season it’s just part of the game and we’re going to be better for it in the long run, but having some success at the end of the season would mean a lot to everyone”.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy