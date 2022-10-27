Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys were back on the practice field Monday coming off of a 1 point loss to Southeastern Louisiana. Today the team really focused on self discipline as Head Coach Gary Goff preached for his team to remain detail oriented. After practice ended he made it clear that he felt like his team was on the right track stating,” these guys have been working extremely hard the staff has been working extremely hard...To show some improvement to have some success to end the season would be great...This team has had a lot of adversity this season it’s just part of the game and we’re going to be better for it in the long run, but having some success at the end of the season would mean a lot to everyone”.

