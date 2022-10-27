Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPLC TV
SWLA fire departments issue reminders about outdoor burning
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Though we have seen some rain over the past few days, most of SWLA is still under a burn ban. Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Jeff Davis and Vernon Parishes remain under burn bans as of Oct. 31, but some fire departments are relaxing their restrictions. The...
KPLC TV
Thousands of trick-or-treaters fill the mall for the Boo-Tastic Bash
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles Parks and Recreation department teamed up with the Prien Lake Mall and Healthy Blue for the Boo-Tastic Bash. Little Halloween ghouls and goblins made their way through the mall of the event dressed in costumes. Kids were welcomed to the...
KPLC TV
Reed’s Metals seeking nominations for a recipient of a free roof
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - This holiday season, Reed’s Metals will be donating a free metal roof to one Sulphur family in need as part of the Covering the Community program. Submissions are recommended to write a compelling story and provide photos of the damaged roof. All submissions will be...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles native turns event center into a haunted house
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Just in time for Halloween, a Lake Charles native returned from his new home in San Diego, Calif., and turned an old building on Broad Street into a haunted house. Carl Abram returned to the Lake Area to bring a good scare to the community...
KPLC TV
Coffee:30 and Lake Street Liquor hosting community coat drive
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Coffee:30 and Lake Street Liquor are partnering to host a community coat drive on November 13. The coat drive will begin at 10:00 a.m. and will last until 2:00 p.m. Coats are being collected starting Monday, October 31 during normal business hours. Coats can be...
KPLC TV
Real Men Wear Pink of SWLA hosts Pinkwood Derby race
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Real Men Wear Pink of SWLA continued their fight against breast cancer by hosting a Pinkwood Derby race at American Legion Post 1. The fun included carnival games, baked goods and of course the derby car race!. Reed Smart, 7, of Lake Charles was...
KPLC TV
Coats for Kids Spooktacular brings in thousands of donations
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Kiwanis Club of Lake Charles partnered with Crying Eagle Brewery to hold their 34th annual Coats for Kids Spooktacular. People in the lake area community donated new and used coats that will be given to 10 local charities. Anyone who donated a coat was given...
KPLC TV
Fall Harvest Festival brings Halloween to life
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Children and parents were in Halloween spirit at the Fall Harvest Festival in Lake Charles. The event had it all. Food, music, photo booths and plenty of candy for trick-or-treaters. The main attraction were the costumes. Face painter Susie Q, said that’s what the holiday...
KPLC TV
Green Coast Enterprises redeveloping historic Lake Charles building
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Real estate developer Green Coast Enterprises is investing $16 million into the redevelopment of a historic building in downtown Lake Charles. The three-story, 40,000 square foot building residing in the 700 block of Ryan Street used to be home to Luna Live and Zephyrs. The...
KPLC TV
Fastwyre expanding fiber-optic network in SWLA
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Fastwyre is expanding its fiber-optic broadband network to nine new markets across the country, including three southwest Louisiana communities. The areas receiving high-speed internet are DeRidder, Leesville and Oakdale. “We are dedicated to a future of partnering with communities to provide affordable, accessible, fast and reliable...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 29, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 29, 2022. Fernando Montez, 25, Lake Charles: Home invasion; simple battery; flight from an officer; federal detainer. Jon Mark Maxie, 36, Sulphur: Interfering with emergency communication; domestic abuse battery. Immanuel Joseph Friddle, 35, Lake Charles: Child endangerment. Jamie...
KPLC TV
Three Allen Parish tax renewals on Nov. 8 ballot
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC)- There are three tax renewals on the Nov. 8 ballot for Allen Parish voters, including a parish-wide continuance of a courthouse and jail maintenance tax. For more information about the Nov. 8 election, including what’s on your ballot and where to vote, click HERE. For...
KPLC TV
Man found guilty of killing Lake Charles man at Seattle homeless camp in 2021
Seattle, Wash. (KPLC) - A guilty verdict was returned last week in the death of 31-year-old Bradley Arabie, a Lake Charles native who was killed at a homeless camp at a Seattle Park in June 2021. Michael Sendejo, 51, was found guilty by a jury in a King County court...
KPLC TV
Health Headlines: Software helps surgeons perform more precise knee replacements
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Knees are one of the most abused, broken and damaged joints in the body, and a new technique is helping surgeons replace them better than ever before. Each year, more than 800,000 people undergo knee replacement surgery in the U.S. Today, 90 percent of all...
KPLC TV
Louisiana Right to Life defends state’s abortion law
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ben Clapper, Spokesperson for Louisiana Right to Life, played a significant role in drafting our state’s current abortion law. He spent Monday, Oct. 31, defending it. “I would just like to address that our laws are very clear. They’ve always been aimed at protecting...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers Tuesday afternoon, otherwise warmer weather ahead
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With our Halloween evening filled with great weather for the trick-or-treaters, look for temperatures throughout the evening to continue dropping through the 60s and eventually 50s for lows first thing Tuesday morning with another round of fog possible in spots. The rain chances hold off this evening despite some clouds from time to time that will continue.
KPLC TV
McNeese returns to practice with a change at quarterback
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys were back on the practice field Monday coming off of a 1 point loss to Southeastern Louisiana. Today the team really focused on self discipline as Head Coach Gary Goff preached for his team to remain detail oriented. After practice ended he made it clear that he felt like his team was on the right track stating,” these guys have been working extremely hard the staff has been working extremely hard...To show some improvement to have some success to end the season would be great...This team has had a lot of adversity this season it’s just part of the game and we’re going to be better for it in the long run, but having some success at the end of the season would mean a lot to everyone”.
Comments / 0