Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Person dies in crash on I-465 on Indianapolis' northwest side
One person died and two others were sent to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 465 on Indianapolis' northwest side, police say.
WISH-TV
Overturned bus at I-465 causing three left lanes be blocked
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There is an overturned bus between Old US 31 at South East Street and South Meridian Street, according to the Indianapolis Department of Transportation. At 8:38 a.m. Sunday, INDOT reported three left lanes are blocked for the next two hours. This story will be updated with...
Trick-or-Treat Times in Central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS— The air is cooler, the leaves are changing, and eerie decorations are making their way out. That’s right Halloween time is here. With Halloween, of course comes trick-or-treating. Check out the list below to find out what time trick-or-treating takes place in your area this year. Unless noted, all times are on Halloween, […]
cbs4indy.com
Halloween normals and records in Indianapolis
Goblins, ghouls, and trick-or-treaters take notes! This Halloween forecast has a few treats and a few tricks! If you are trick-or-treating early in the afternoon or into this evening, keep an umbrella handy and a jacket too!. What have we seen in the past?. Well, it certainly won’t be our...
Carmel PD: Have you seen this package thief?
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing multiple packages from outside condominiums. According to the Carmel Police Department, the suspect captured in the surveillance footage photographs below stole multiple packages on Oct. 27, at approximately 3 p.m., from outside condos and apartments located near […]
cbs4indy.com
Indy Snow Force prepares for winter weather
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis residents have already seen their first glimpse of snow, and the city is working to ensure that the next snowfall commute goes smoothly. Indy Snow Force drivers are participating in their annual mock snow fight Tuesday and Wednesday. During these days, the drivers will test their routes to ensure everything is ready to battle the winter elements.
Indiana man dead after car hits tree, catches on fire
HANCOCK CO., Ind – A Knightstown man is dead after officials say he crashed through a fence, hit a large tree, which caused his vehicle to catch on fire. Saturday morning around 2:00 am, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and Greenfield Police Department were called to the area of Hancock County Road 400 East and […]
IFD: East side fire displaces 2 adults, 7 children
INDIANAPOLIS – A Saturday afternoon fire on the east side drove several people out of their home. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews responded after 2 p.m. to a home in the 3100 block of North Riley Avenue. IFD said a fire broke out in a bedroom. Crews had it under control in about […]
WISH-TV
Man found dead in vehicle is ruled as homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot inside his vehicle and was in critical condition Saturday and died early Sunday morning. His death has been ruled as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 6000 block...
fox32chicago.com
Silver Alert issued for missing Indiana man believed to be in 'extreme danger'
GREENFIELD, Ind. - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued in Indiana for a man who has been missing since Sunday night and may be in "extreme danger." Jeffrey Stratton, 36, was last seen around 7:35 p.m. in Greenfield, Indiana, which is roughly 25 miles east of Indianapolis, state officials said.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car on near west side
INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car on the near west side of Indy. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called around 7:40 p.m. to the intersection of W. 16th Street and Sharon Avenue on report of a person struck. IMPD officers arrived to the area and […]
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: New Castle Annex
Shining the spotlight on another Indiana community, we take you to New Castle where there’s a push to save an important piece of the city’s history. Around INdiana Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more.
Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana
You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
Woman hit by gunfire while sitting in her home
INDIANAPOLIS – A woman sitting in her home ended up in the hospital after being hit by a gunshot early Saturday morning on the near east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, it happened around 2:40 a.m. in the 4600 block of E. 16th Street. A woman was sitting inside her home when […]
a-z-animals.com
The Absolute Best Camping Near Indianapolis
Over 6.6 million people call Indiana, commonly known as the Hoosier State, home. A fantastic site for those wishing to enjoy nature, the state preserves 4.7 million acres of forestland and 4.6 million acres of timberland. For the most part, Indiana’s fantastic campgrounds are located less than 100 miles from Indianapolis. You’re in luck if you’re anywhere close to Indiana.
Current Publishing
Namaste Cat Café eyes 2023 opening in Hamilton County
For years, Jenni Beesley has volunteered her time through the Paws on my Heart nonprofit to help adoptable cats and kittens find a home, but she wanted to do more. So, the Carmel resident is working to open one of Hamilton County’s first cat cafes, which would provide space for customers to enjoy freshly prepared food and beverages in an attached lounge filled with free-roaming felines looking for a home (Smitten Kitten Cat Cafe is set to open later this year in Fishers).
1 dead in I-465 crash
INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a crash on Interstate 465 in Indianapolis claimed one man’s life on Monday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, troopers were called out to I-465 northbound near mile marker 20, just north of the I-65 interchange on Indy’s northwest side, on reports of a serious two-vehicle crash. State police reported […]
Juvenile shot in incident on near northwest side, police say
INDIANAPOLIS – A juvenile was shot Saturday afternoon in what police believe was an accident on the near northwest side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded around 4:15 p.m. to the 1000 block of Eugene Street for a reported shooting. They found the victim suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim, a juvenile, was […]
Video shows 213 mph drive along Indy highway; Suspended driver still behind the wheel
INDIANAPOLIS — In a town known as the Racing Capital of the World, it’s commonplace to see speeds exceeding 200 miles per hour inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. But Indiana State Police say they were caught off guard to discover a car racing that fast on the city’s busiest highway.
Police investigating homicide on east side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a homicide on East Washington Street that happened Oct. 26. Officers were called to an area near East Washington Street and I-70 around 8 a.m. on a report of a person down. Arriving officers found an injured man and he was pronounced dead at...
