Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Overturned bus at I-465 causing three left lanes be blocked

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There is an overturned bus between Old US 31 at South East Street and South Meridian Street, according to the Indianapolis Department of Transportation. At 8:38 a.m. Sunday, INDOT reported three left lanes are blocked for the next two hours. This story will be updated with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
106.7 WTLC

Trick-or-Treat Times in Central Indiana

  INDIANAPOLIS— The air is cooler, the leaves are changing, and eerie decorations are making their way out. That’s right Halloween time is here. With Halloween, of course comes trick-or-treating. Check out the list below to find out what time trick-or-treating takes place in your area this year. Unless noted, all times are on Halloween, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Halloween normals and records in Indianapolis

Goblins, ghouls, and trick-or-treaters take notes! This Halloween forecast has a few treats and a few tricks! If you are trick-or-treating early in the afternoon or into this evening, keep an umbrella handy and a jacket too!. What have we seen in the past?. Well, it certainly won’t be our...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Carmel PD: Have you seen this package thief?

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing multiple packages from outside condominiums. According to the Carmel Police Department, the suspect captured in the surveillance footage photographs below stole multiple packages on Oct. 27, at approximately 3 p.m., from outside condos and apartments located near […]
CARMEL, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy Snow Force prepares for winter weather

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis residents have already seen their first glimpse of snow, and the city is working to ensure that the next snowfall commute goes smoothly. Indy Snow Force drivers are participating in their annual mock snow fight Tuesday and Wednesday. During these days, the drivers will test their routes to ensure everything is ready to battle the winter elements.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana man dead after car hits tree, catches on fire

HANCOCK CO., Ind – A Knightstown man is dead after officials say he crashed through a fence, hit a large tree, which caused his vehicle to catch on fire. Saturday morning around 2:00 am, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and Greenfield Police Department were called to the area of Hancock County Road 400 East and […]
GREENFIELD, IN
FOX59

IFD: East side fire displaces 2 adults, 7 children

INDIANAPOLIS – A Saturday afternoon fire on the east side drove several people out of their home. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews responded after 2 p.m. to a home in the 3100 block of North Riley Avenue. IFD said a fire broke out in a bedroom. Crews had it under control in about […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man found dead in vehicle is ruled as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot inside his vehicle and was in critical condition Saturday and died early Sunday morning. His death has been ruled as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 6000 block...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Pedestrian killed after being hit by car on near west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car on the near west side of Indy. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called around 7:40 p.m. to the intersection of W. 16th Street and Sharon Avenue on report of a person struck. IMPD officers arrived to the area and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Endangered INdiana: New Castle Annex

Shining the spotlight on another Indiana community, we take you to New Castle where there’s a push to save an important piece of the city’s history. Around INdiana Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more.
NEW CASTLE, IN
KISS 106

Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana

You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Woman hit by gunfire while sitting in her home

INDIANAPOLIS – A woman sitting in her home ended up in the hospital after being hit by a gunshot early Saturday morning on the near east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, it happened around 2:40 a.m. in the 4600 block of E. 16th Street. A woman was sitting inside her home when […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
a-z-animals.com

The Absolute Best Camping Near Indianapolis

Over 6.6 million people call Indiana, commonly known as the Hoosier State, home. A fantastic site for those wishing to enjoy nature, the state preserves 4.7 million acres of forestland and 4.6 million acres of timberland. For the most part, Indiana’s fantastic campgrounds are located less than 100 miles from Indianapolis. You’re in luck if you’re anywhere close to Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Namaste Cat Café eyes 2023 opening in Hamilton County

For years, Jenni Beesley has volunteered her time through the Paws on my Heart nonprofit to help adoptable cats and kittens find a home, but she wanted to do more. So, the Carmel resident is working to open one of Hamilton County’s first cat cafes, which would provide space for customers to enjoy freshly prepared food and beverages in an attached lounge filled with free-roaming felines looking for a home (Smitten Kitten Cat Cafe is set to open later this year in Fishers).
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

1 dead in I-465 crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a crash on Interstate 465 in Indianapolis claimed one man’s life on Monday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, troopers were called out to I-465 northbound near mile marker 20, just north of the I-65 interchange on Indy’s northwest side, on reports of a serious two-vehicle crash. State police reported […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Juvenile shot in incident on near northwest side, police say

INDIANAPOLIS – A juvenile was shot Saturday afternoon in what police believe was an accident on the near northwest side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded around 4:15 p.m. to the 1000 block of Eugene Street for a reported shooting. They found the victim suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim, a juvenile, was […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

