Jacksonville City Council Meeting Appoints New Municipal Judge and Gives Updates on Projects

Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department has shared the weekly stats for the dates of 10/23/2022 -10/30/2022. There were a total of 256 answered calls for service. There were 46 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were two felony arrests made and 19 misdemeanor arrests. There were 13 traffic accidents, 78 traffic stops, and 28 citations/written warnings issued. There were eight warrants served. The Jacksonville Police Department is also open 24/7. You can call them at 256-435-6448. They are located at 911 Public Safety Dr. SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Chief Marcus Wood also encourages residents to reach out with concerns by calling, emailing, or visiting the Jacksonville Police Facebook Page.

JACKSONVILLE, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO