Jacksonville City Council Meeting Appoints New Municipal Judge and Gives Updates on Projects
Jacksonville, AL – The city of Jacksonville heels a regularly scheduled city council meeting.
- Call to order.
- Invocation: Rev. Velma Thomas St. Paul C.M.E. Church
- Pledge of Allegiance.
- Roll call.
- Tony Taylor – Present
- Sherry Laster – Present
- Coty Galloway – Present
- Andy Green – Present
- Terry Wilson – Present
- Adoption of minutes. – Unanimously Approved
- Adoption of agenda. – Unanimously Approved with notes changes
- Consent Agenda
- Increase Account No. 10-07-6602-00-70320 in the amount of $13,800.00 to cut danger areas along Chief Ladiga Trail.
- Proclamation. – None
- Public comments concerning agenda items.
- Marita Watson wanted to thank the council for the sidewalk project. She has addressed the council many times and she really is excited and wanted to thank the council.
- Consideration of Resolution No. R-2151-23 Approving the City of Jacksonville’s Participation in the State of Alabama Sales and Use Tax Holiday as Authorized by Alabama Act NO. 2012-256 for the Year 2023 Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday. – Unanimously Approved
- Consider action to accept the Bid Report for Bid No. 23-02 and approve Resolution No. R-2152- 23 Awarding Bid No. 23-02, Custodial Support, Public Safety Complex to Dunn’s Professional Services. – Unanimously Approved
- Consideration of Resolution R-2153-23 Granting a Tax Abatement to M&J Shipping Supplies, LLC and authorizing the Mayor to sign the Tax Abatement Agreement with M & J Shipping Suppliers, LLC for same. – Unanimously Approved
- Consideration of Resolution R-2154-23 Appointing a Municipal Judge in the City of Jacksonville, Alabama – Unanimously Approved
- The new judge will be Jason Odom was chosen between four applicants. Mr. Odom thanked the council for the opportunity.
- Consider action to authorize the Mayor to sign the Traffic Enforcement Agreement with East Central Alabama Highway Safety Office for the period 10/1/2022 through 9/30/2023, per the attached. – Unanimously Approved
- Consider action to authorize the Mayor to sign the 3-year agreement with BriefCam for the purpose of Transforming Video Surveillance into Actionable Intelligence, per the attached. – Unanimously Approved
- Consider action to authorize the Mayor to sign the contract with B & H Tree Service for removal of trees on Chief Ladiga Trail, per the attached. – Unanimously Approved
- Consider action to approve JPWP #23-111, Sidewalk Improvement Project Along George Douthit Drive, SW and James Hopkins Road, SW, per the attached. – Unanimously Approved
- Consider action to approve the Charged Off Accounts for the Water Works, Gas and Sewer Board, per the attached. – Unanimously Approved
- Consider action to rescind the resignation of Franklin Cinto, Corrections Officer, at his request and upon the recommendation of Police Chief Marcus Wood. – Unanimously Approved
- Consider action to approve the new job description for court clerical assistant, Range 7 per the attached. – Unanimously Approved
- Consider action to approve the employment of the following: – Unanimously Approved
- Jeri DeShannon Husley, Library Specialist Range 8, effective upon compliance with Ordnance No. 273 due to the resignation of Santana Harmon
- Kyle Aaron Knight, Police Officer, Range 18, effective upon compliance with Ordnance No. 273 due to the resignation of Joseph Buckland to SRO (authorize payment mandated by APOST rule 36-21-7)
- Consent Agenda – Unanimously Approved
- Budget Amendments.
- Purchases over $7,500.00.
- Requests to attend Conference/Training Session with Costs Exceeding $1,000.00.
- Disposition of Surplus Property.
- Records Disposal.
- Public comments for general items. –
- Marita Watson, President of the JSC BOE for the placement of an addition SRO in the city schools and for financial supporting the security of the school system.
- Nancy Gillespie – President of the Jacksonville Arts Council wanted to thank the city for supporting the council and noted the upcoming Christmas Village.
- Jakob Williamson with the Chamber of Commerce wanted to share a few events that will be happening in the area.
- Council Member Remarks.
- Councilman Green reminded all about the Veterans Program on Veterans day at 11:00 am.
- The Saturday is a home game and there will be a large number of visitors coming to the city.
- Mayor’s report.
- The Mayor thanked all for participating in the selection of the new Municipal judge.
- Saturday 10/29/2022 is the district IV Volleyball Tournament, 9am JCC and the Hocus Pocus Movie night on the square at 7:00 pm.
- Thursday, October 27th from 3:30 – 5:30 pm. A Hocus Pocus Spooktacular
- Friday, 10/28/2022 at 9pm the Haunted Jacksonville Walking Tour
- Friday November 4th Slam (Wrestling) on the Square at 5:30 pm
- Saturday, November 5th the Volleyboo Invitational Tournament 9:00 am.
- Update of the demolition to showcase that there have been a lot of changes and work is being done.
- Any Other Business.
- Consider action to adjourn into an Executive Session under the provisions of the Code of Alabama Section 36-25A-7(a)(1) to discuss the general reputation and character, physical condition, professional competence or mental health of any public employee and 36-25-A-7(a)(6) to discuss consideration for the purchase, sale or lease of real property. – Unanimously Approved
