Brooklyn affordable apartments as low as $770 per month, includes heat and hot waterBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Brand-new apartments now available in The Bronx as low as $397 a monthWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Chinese Nationals Caught at Porsche Dealership of Bergen County Using Fake/Stolen Documents to Buy CarBridget MulroyEnglewood, NJ
‘Electrical Malfunction’ Cause of Blaze that Killed 4 in Bronx?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
See Staten Island’s new painted Sanitation truck: A tribute to DSNY essential workers
New York, N.Y. -- Artists were challenged to showcase cleanliness, sustainability and New York’s Strongest --the 7,500 uniformed men and women who keep New York City clean, safe and healthy -- for the city Department of Sanitation’s newest Trucks of Art project. “Our collection trucks are a part...
Halloween with an Armenian and Russian twist in Midland Beach
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Flight attendants and inmates belted out “Sweet Caroline,” Billy Joel and Armenian tunes at Lilya’s Restaurant and Grill-Cafe Gourmand, as the Midland Beach restaurant kicked up its karaoke game with Halloween and called it “Scaryoke.”. “It was crazy and fun!” said...
Staten Island students strive to make beaches a ‘safe haven’ through trash clean-ups | In Class column
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Ever since Elliot Zakursky was growing up, he viewed the beach as a safe haven — a place to enjoy the sand, water, sun, and a feeling of freedom.
Former crew members claim rats, asbestos fill S.I. Ferry purchased by Davidson and Jost, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Pete Davidson and Colin Jost may be in over their heads, according to ex-crew of the Staten Island Ferry vessel purchased by the SNL comedians and borough natives, the Daily News reported. The duo joined an investor group that purchased the retired boat from the city...
As violin music plays, names of Staten Island Hurricane Sandy victims are read in remembrance ceremony
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams joined Borough President Vito Fossella on Saturday morning at Miller Field in New Dorp to mark 10 years since Hurricane Sandy devastated the borough and 24 residents lost their lives. Several dozen attendees, including many of the Island’s elected officials, gathered in...
Where’s the best grandma pie in NYC? Right here on Staten Island | Brother’s Pizzeria wins Bracket Buster challenge
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “The pizza speaks for itself.”. That’s what Filippo Giove, owner of Brother’s Pizzeria, had to say when his storied joint was tabbed as having the borough’s best grandma pie in the Advance/SILive.com’s final Best of Staten Island Bracket Buster challenge of the year.
Will Staten Island amusement park, go-kart track slated for former Safari Golf site ever be complete?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In 2016, the New York City Parks Department promised Staten Island a miniature golf course, bumper car pavilion, go-kart track and more. Scheduled to be constructed at the corner of Arthur Kill Road and Richmond Avenue, the expansive project was planned as a replacement for the former Safari Golf Amusement Park and Val’s Pizzeria, which had long ago fell into decay. Six years later, borough residents are still waiting.
New York Trains Now Have Ability To Fire ‘Industry-leading’ Lasers
Metro-North is now using "industry-leading laser trains." For a good reason. Metro-North confirmed officials will be using new laser technology to help keep tracks clear this fall and help cut down on delays. Metro-North To Use Lasers To Clean Tracks In New York. Metro-North is using laser trains to help...
Entire street in this N.J. city gets decked out for Halloween and it’s back after 3 year hiatus
Frank Rios and Pat Patrizio of Bordentown must be magicians because each year around Halloween they make their house on Thompson Street disappear. Giant black cloth draping the entire front façade serves as a blank canvas for an elaborate set design based on a theme that changes each year.
A decade after Sandy, Manhattan’s flood barrier is finally in sight — sort of
When Superstorm Sandy made landfall on October 29, 2012, it pushed 13 feet of storm surge into New York City's harbor, sweeping across the Brooklyn and Queens waterfronts and wiping entire neighborhoods off the map in Staten Island. Flooding knocked out power in Lower Manhattan, plunging downtown into near-total darkness as water rushed through the streets. The storm caused $19 billion in damages in the city alone, and it was clear that future storms could be even worse unless something changed.
Former NYC Transit President Sarah Feinburg assaulted in Manhattan: Reports
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sarah Feinburg, former NYC Transit president, was assaulted on a New York City street last Thursday. The attack was random and unprovoked, police said. The incident occurred on the corner of W. 21st Street and Sixth Avenue in Chelsea at 1:15 p.m. last Thursday while she was waiting to cross the street.
The Jewish Press
NYC Issues ‘Halal Guide” Featuring Terror Mosques
Fore the 21st anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, New York City issued an official “Halal Guide” to its landmarks and tourist attractions. The guide, featuring Muslim women in hijabs in front of skyscrapers, informs us that Muslims are “making an indelible mark on the City” and boasts of the “over 275 mosques spread across all five boroughs—more than any other metro area in the US”. That’s almost one mosque for every 9 people murdered in and around the World Trade Center by Islamic terrorists.
Light the Shore Vigil at Midland Beach remembers 24 Staten Islanders lost to Hurricane Sandy
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Despite the frigid temperature Saturday evening, dozens gathered for the Light the Shore Vigil, a candlelight ceremony in Midland Beach held to honor the lives lost to Hurricane Sandy 10 years after the storm changed Staten Island forever. The event, hosted by the Staten Island...
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] The Secrets of New York City's Fake Buildings
Why does New York City have so many fake buildings? What’s their purpose? We looked into it. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff. Something wrong with...
Homeowner dresses Pa. home in massive spotted lanternflies to celebrate Halloween (and raise awareness)
A Pennsylvania homeowner, in an effort to raise awareness about an invasive species that Staten Islanders know all too well, has decorated his Mechanicsburg house in giant spotted lanternflies for Halloween. Furthermore, as our sister site, PennLive.com reports, the homeowner John Lamb wants folks to make work of lanternfly eggs...
Best public middle schools in New York, according to Niche. See how Staten Island ranked.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Niche, a platform that connects students with colleges and schools, recently published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings — including rankings for elementary, middle and high schools. Niche’s rankings combine user input — ratings from current students, alumni and parents — with...
stupiddope.com
Uncle Budd NYC Launches Last Mile Weed Delivery Service For New York City
New York City has experienced a real economic boom as a result of the legalization of recreational cannabis. There was a time in the past when people sold cannabis as a matter of economic necessity. The profits from the business were reinvested back into the community, funding schools, health-food restaurants, and other businesses that served the community. As a result, it was us who were criminally and adversely affected by illegal marijuana. The very thing which used to be the reason for our marginalization and persecution has now turned into the source of our prosperity as well asthe opportunity to create wealth for future generations.
Former NYC Transit president Sarah Feinberg punched while standing at Chelsea intersection
Sarah Feinberg, former interim NYC Transit president, was randomly attacked while standing at an intersection in Chelsea.
NBC New York
3 Shot at Busy NYC Intersection in Middle of Afternoon
A corner store in Queens is at the center of a police investigation after three people were shot Sunday afternoon. The sound of gunfire erupted at the busy Jamaica intersection, in proximity to a number of transit stops for the subway, Long Island Rail Road and AirTrain that services John F. Kennedy Airport.
In aftermath of Tottenville HS shooting, head of the NYPD School Safety division details plan to protect Staten Island kids
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the aftermath of the shooting outside Tottenville High School which left a 14-year-old student wounded, calls for a more robust police presence around borough schools have only intensified as well as ways to better protect students and staff. As police continue their search for...
