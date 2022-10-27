Rick Caruso said that he is not looking to be a career politician and that what Los Angeles needs as its next mayor is an executive who can manage, not a legislator like the incumbent or his opponent. The mayoral candidate also said that Boyle Heights needs to be cleaner and safer, and addressed issues of gentrification, drug abuse and homelessness during a Zoom interview with Boyle Heights Beat student journalists on Wednesday.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO