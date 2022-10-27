ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boyle Heights Beat

Rick Caruso: to deal with gentrification, LA needs a mayor who knows how to build

Rick Caruso said that he is not looking to be a career politician and that what Los Angeles needs as its next mayor is an executive who can manage, not a legislator like the incumbent or his opponent. The mayoral candidate also said that Boyle Heights needs to be cleaner and safer, and addressed issues of gentrification, drug abuse and homelessness during a Zoom interview with Boyle Heights Beat student journalists on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boyle Heights Beat

PERSPECTIVE: It’s time for the community to make Its public officials accountable for their actions and their rogue behavior

In light of the recent unsettling and disturbing LA City Council fiasco, which involves three city council members and a labor union leader spewing racial hate and homophobic remarks in a secret recording made public by the Los Angeles Times, it is finally time for the public and community leaders to take a stand against rogue public servants that violate and hurt the public trust.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Boyle Heights Beat

Karen Bass: heartbroken over Kevin de León’s refusal to resign

Karen Bass said that Councilmember Kevin de León broke her heart over racist comments he and other civic leaders made on a leaked audio recording and his refusal so far to resign from office. “I hope that he comes to grips with reality,” she said. Bass also accused her adversary Rick Caruso of lying about her acceptance of a scholarship at USC. “My opponent, who has spent $72 million, can do and say anything,” she complained.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boyle Heights Beat

The making of an ‘Artivista’: How Martha Gonzalez became the latest MacArthur genius grant winner

This is how the MacArthur Foundation describes Martha Gonzalez on its awards page: “musician, cultural theorist, and activist developing collaborative methods of artistic expression that build community and advance social justice principles.”. Gonzalez says that leaves out a lot. “I am a Chicana Artivista, musician, feminist music theorist, academic,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boyle Heights Beat

CicLAvia returns to Boyle Heights with route through 6th Street Bridge & Mariachi Plaza

The car-free festival known as CicLAvia is set to return this Sunday for its 41st event – 7 miles of open streets from Downtown LA to Boyle Heights. During the event, streets along the route will be shut down to vehicle traffic from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. to allow the public stop bike, walk, roll and skate to see and experience the “Heart of LA” through a car-free lens.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boyle Heights Beat

Boyle Heights Beat

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
524
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

Boyle Heights Beat offers a unique brand of community journalism, built around neighborhood meetings that youth reporters lead each quarter to solicit ideas and hear concerns.

 https://boyleheightsbeat.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy