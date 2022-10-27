Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
No, I wouldn't let my children buy candies during my time in Los Angeles: What about you?Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away three million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Related
CD14 residents initiate new bid to recall Kevin de León
A small group of Council District 14 residents have taken the first step to initiate a new recall of embattled councilmember Kevin de León, City News Service reported this week. The City Clerk’s office confirmed that a notice of intent to recall was filed on Thursday by five district...
Rick Caruso: to deal with gentrification, LA needs a mayor who knows how to build
Rick Caruso said that he is not looking to be a career politician and that what Los Angeles needs as its next mayor is an executive who can manage, not a legislator like the incumbent or his opponent. The mayoral candidate also said that Boyle Heights needs to be cleaner and safer, and addressed issues of gentrification, drug abuse and homelessness during a Zoom interview with Boyle Heights Beat student journalists on Wednesday.
Mobilizing the Eastside: InnerCity Struggle hosts a voter carnival
Vive, vota y lucha. That was the slogan at the center of InnerCity Struggle’s campaign to mobilize Eastside voters in the upcoming elections with door-to-door registration, online guides and fun engagement events like Wednesday’s Lucha Carnival. Latinos are almost half of the general population of Los Angeles. Getting...
‘Semillas de Amor’ blossom at Calavera LGBTQ Festival in Boyle Heights
Bright orange marigolds, colorful papel picado and papier-mâché calaveras shimmered along the southern edge of Clarence St. Saturday night as the Latino Equality Alliance (LEA) hosted its seventh annual Calavera LGBTQ Festival in Boyle Heights. The intersectional festival’s theme this year revolved around “Semillas de Amor” (Seeds of...
In TV interviews, Kevin de León says he won’t resign City Council seat. Bonin Calls remarks ‘gaslighting’
Despite growing calls for his resignation, L.A.. Councilmember Kevin de León, who was involved in a racist conversation that leaked last week, said he will not step down from office in an interview with KCAL9 Wednesday . “We need to heal as a city, and we need to come...
PERSPECTIVE: It’s time for the community to make Its public officials accountable for their actions and their rogue behavior
In light of the recent unsettling and disturbing LA City Council fiasco, which involves three city council members and a labor union leader spewing racial hate and homophobic remarks in a secret recording made public by the Los Angeles Times, it is finally time for the public and community leaders to take a stand against rogue public servants that violate and hurt the public trust.
Calavera LGBTQ Festival takes to the streets, without de León sponsorship
The Latino Equality Alliance (LEA) says it is rejecting the sponsorship of City Councilmember Kevin de León for the seventh annual Calavera LGBTQ Festival taking place Saturday in Boyle Heights. An intergenerational Día de los Muertos celebration of community focused on honoring departed loved ones, the event will be...
LA City Council meeting canceled as pressure on Cedillo and de León to resign grows
Two city council members at the center of scandal over a leaked racist conversation face building pressure to resign. Mitch O’Farrell, now acting City Council president following Nury Martinez’s resignation, canceled Friday’s scheduled Los Angeles city council meeting. He said he thought there was a good chance...
Karen Bass: heartbroken over Kevin de León’s refusal to resign
Karen Bass said that Councilmember Kevin de León broke her heart over racist comments he and other civic leaders made on a leaked audio recording and his refusal so far to resign from office. “I hope that he comes to grips with reality,” she said. Bass also accused her adversary Rick Caruso of lying about her acceptance of a scholarship at USC. “My opponent, who has spent $72 million, can do and say anything,” she complained.
The making of an ‘Artivista’: How Martha Gonzalez became the latest MacArthur genius grant winner
This is how the MacArthur Foundation describes Martha Gonzalez on its awards page: “musician, cultural theorist, and activist developing collaborative methods of artistic expression that build community and advance social justice principles.”. Gonzalez says that leaves out a lot. “I am a Chicana Artivista, musician, feminist music theorist, academic,...
Prop 28: Art and Music K-12 Education Funding Initiative
School districts currently have significant flexibility on how to distribute their funding, and many administrators say that arts education is the first area to be cut when the budget is tight. This proposition will require a percentage of annual public education funding to go specifically to music and arts education.
After recording of racist remarks is released, calls grow for LA City Council president Nury Martinez to resign
Nury Martinez announced her resignation this morning from her post as Los Angeles City Council President following the release on Sunday of recordings of racist remarks she made in a meeting last October during a conversation between two other Latino councilmembers and the L.A. Labor Federation president. Here’s her full...
will.i.am: Friday’s Classic is a celebration of ‘the culture of East LA, the real Angelenos’
Throughout all the years of global success as the founding and lead member of the Black Eyed Peas, what will.i.am. remembers and values the most is his youth growing up in Estrada Courts, a public housing development in Boyle Heights. “I would not be who I am today if it...
José Huízar’s brother says he lied to the FBI about taking cash from the councilmember
Former Los Angeles councilmember José Huízar allegedly used his older brother to launder some of the money he received as part of a City Hall corruption scheme, and now the sibling could face time in prison for lying to federal authorities about his participation in the politician’s scheme.
Man shot to death on corner of Fickett & Cincinnati Streets
A 50-year-old man was fatally shot the night of Oct. 12 in Boyle Heights, according to a spokesperson from the LAPD. The victim was standing in a crowd on the corner of Fickett & Cincinnati Streets when four suspects, identified only as three males and one female, pulled up next to the crowd inside a vehicle.
CicLAvia returns to Boyle Heights with route through 6th Street Bridge & Mariachi Plaza
The car-free festival known as CicLAvia is set to return this Sunday for its 41st event – 7 miles of open streets from Downtown LA to Boyle Heights. During the event, streets along the route will be shut down to vehicle traffic from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. to allow the public stop bike, walk, roll and skate to see and experience the “Heart of LA” through a car-free lens.
Massive fire tears through former bank building on Soto Street in Boyle Heights
Thick black smoke filled the air Tuesday afternoon after a massive fire tore through a former Bank of America building in Boyle Heights. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the fire at the vacant structure at 1308 Soto Street shortly after it was reported at around 1:26 p.m. A...
Boyle Heights Beat
Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
524
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT
Boyle Heights Beat offers a unique brand of community journalism, built around neighborhood meetings that youth reporters lead each quarter to solicit ideas and hear concerns.https://boyleheightsbeat.com/
Comments / 0