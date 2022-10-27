Read full article on original website
Denver Post Issues Urgent Appeal To Voters About GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert
"We grieve that this is who represents our great state in Congress," the newspaper's editorial board wrote in its blistering condemnation of the far-right Republican.
Daily Beast
Atlanta Preacher Gives Herschel Walker the Business in Fiery Sunday Sermon
“Y’all ain’t ready for me today.” That’s how the raucous crowd listening to Atlanta-area pastor Jamal Bryant knew he was on one during his fiery sermon on Sunday, one in which he did not exactly practice pure separation between church and state. Instead, Bryant told the faithful at Newbirth Missionary Baptist what he thought about GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker. “Ladies and gentlemen, when the Republican Party of Georgia moved Herschel Walker from Texas to Georgia so that he could run for Senate, it’s because change was taken too fast in the post-Antebellum South,” the pastor rumbled ahead of next week’s midterm election. “They thought we was so slow, that we was so stupid, that we would elect the lowest caricature of a stereotypical, broken Black man.... Since Herschel Walker was 16 years old, white men been telling him what to do, telling him what school to go to, where to live… where to pay for abortions, where to buy a gun, and you think they not gon’ tell him how to vote? In 2022, we don’t need a Walker, we need a runner. We need somebody to run and tell the truth about Jan. 6.... Georgia, I need you to know, the slave Negro y’all are used to don’t live here no more. We can think for ourselves, function for ourselves, and vote for ourselves!”
Daily Beast
Football Rivals Blast Anti-Jewish Kanye Message Projected at Game
The University of Florida and the University of Georgia issued a joint statement on Sunday condemning an anti-Jewish message referencing Kanye West that was projected at the stadium after their Saturday game. “Kanye is right about the Jews,” scrolled across a video display, apparently referencing the rapper’s string of antisemitic statements in recent days. The same message was seen on other buildings in Jacksonville, Florida, and antisemitic banners with similar sentiments have been seen on an I-10 overpass. It’s unclear who is responsible or if police are investigating.
Daily Beast
PA Guv Candidate Doug Mastriano’s Secret Meme Page Is a Far-Right Rats’ Nest
Republican Pennsylvania governor candidate Doug Mastriano’s official campaign Facebook account is also helping with another group on the social media site: a Facebook group which has for months featured a stream of xenophobic, transphobic, and antisemitic memes. The campaign’s role in the public group—called “Mastriano Memes”—has not been previously...
Daily Beast
Son in Mysterious Georgia Death Saga Demands Sheriff Resign
The son of Debbie Collier, the woman found dead and severely burned in a Georgia ravine in September, is calling for the sheriff handling the investigation into her demise to resign after he says the cop “snickered” at him during a phone call last week. “I want him...
Daily Beast
Supreme Court Gives Icy Reception to Affirmative Action in Major College Cases
After almost five hours of oral arguments at the Supreme Court on Monday, conservative justices seemed ready to take an ax to the consideration of race in college admissions in America. The supermajority—powered by three appointees of Donald Trump—expressed icy skepticism about whether affirmative action is needed at all as they dug into cases centering on Harvard College and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Students For Fair Admissions, the group that filed both lawsuits and lost in lower courts before appealing to the Supreme Court, claims the consideration of race in the admissions process amounts to unlawful racial discrimination. But banning the use of race consideration will mean enrollment by people of color will drastically lessen, according to the Washington Post, and the Supreme Court has previously held race can be a factor as long as it is not an inappropriately predominant one in determining admission. Colleges—backed by plenty of social science evidence—argue diversity is a boon to their campuses. But a court that seems to relish trumpeting in conservative grievance did not appear to be swayed.
Daily Beast
Epstein Pal Leon Black Alleges Rape Accuser Is Russian Spy
Jeffrey Epstein’s billionaire pal, Apollo Global Management co-founder Leon Black, has filed another lawsuit against the former Russian model who alleges he raped her, claiming she may be a Russian spy and that she and her lawyers attempted to “harm and humiliate him” despite the fact she had already allegedly collected millions in a confidentiality agreement.
Chilling Halloween Ad Warns How MAGA 'Threatens Us All'
"MAGA Marge is coming," says the new spot from progressive PAC MeidasTouch.
Daily Beast
Charlie Kirk Calls for an ‘Amazing Patriot’ to Bail Out Alleged Pelosi Attacker
Pro-Trump provocateur Charlie Kirk on Monday continued to flog baseless and outright false conspiracy theories about the brutal assault on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband, this time calling for an “amazing patriot” to bail out the alleged assailant ahead of the midterm elections. Over the...
Daily Beast
What Ron DeSantis’ Silence on Antisemitic Messages Says About the GOP
It’s been almost two full days since the words “Kanye is right about the Jews” were displayed on a screen at TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville, Florida (and on another building in that city)—a reference to Kanye “Ye” West’s recent antisemitic comments that were straight out of the notorious forgery and roadmap for antisemitic conspiracy theories, The Protocols of the Elders of Zion.
