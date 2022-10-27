ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gwsports.com

#19 Water Polo Continues Conference Dominance

WASHINGTON - #19 GW water polo (20-5, 13-1) added three more MAWPC wins to its resume this weekend when it took down Navy, Johns Hopkins and Mount St. Mary's. GW met with Navy for the second time this season and the teams played another tightly contested match. It was a back and forth game throughout, and with both teams packing in their defenses, shots were being fired from distance. GW led by one at the half, but Navy took the lead at the start of the third quarter. The Colonials wouldn't be silenced for long, going on a 4-0 streak to take back control of the game and lead by two going into the fourth quarter.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DMV high school football rankings (Oct. 31, 2022)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. Good Counsel (8-1) – Last week: […]
WASHINGTON, DC
gwsports.com

Men's Hoops Handles Business in Exhibition Win vs. Western Connecticut State, 78-61

WASHINGTON - If the unofficial start to the Chris Caputo era for GW men's basketball is any indication, the Buff and Blue can pack some offensive punch. Making the start in their first game experience on the Charles E. Smith Center floor, transfer students Max Edwards and EJ Clark found the iron kind in the cozy venue, as the pair connected on a combined 5-of-9 shooting from long range to spark a GW prolific attack from the home club in the 78-61 rout.
DANBURY, CT
DC News Now

Archbishop Carroll defeats Paul VI 22-14

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Saturday, 7-1 Paul VI traveled to take on 6-2 Archbishop Carroll, where the Lions came out victorious 22-14. After starting 0-2, Archbishop Carroll has hit their stride, winning their seventh game in a row. Meanwhile, the Panthers came in on a five game winning streak, but unfortunately saw it […]
WASHINGTON, DC
nomadlawyer.org

Richmond: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Richmond, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Richmond, Virginia. For visitors, there are many reasons to visit the city of Richmond. Visitors can explore the Civil War-era city, enjoy museums, or explore the citys rich history. In the heart of downtown Richmond, the Valentine Museum offers a wealth of information on the citys past.
RICHMOND, VA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Fairfax, VA

Fairfax serves as the seat of Fairfax County but is an independent city in northeastern Virginia. Nearly 15 miles southwest of Washington, D.C., Fairfax got its name from Thomas Fairfax, the 6th Lord Fairfax of Cameron, who had five million acres of land in the state. If you’re eyeing a...
FAIRFAX, VA
Washington Monthly

Why I Can’t Afford to Live Where I Grew Up

Growing up in the Lyon Park neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, I knew my house was the place to be. It was conveniently located between Clarendon, our shopping center, and my middle school, which meant that everything I could desire was a walk or a short bike ride away. Across the street from my house was a sledding hill so popular that you had to show up early on snow days to get in some good runs. I absolutely loved the place. My parents became first-time homeowners in 1998 when they bought the house, a four-bedroom, blue-green colonial about half a mile from the Clarendon Metro stop. I was born a few months later in Fairfax County, because Arlington’s hospital wouldn’t take my parents’ insurance (a fact I resent with Leslie Knope-ian fervor), but other than that slight snafu, I grew up a proud resident.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Red Tricycle Washington D.C.

9 Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner (Plus To-Go Options!)

Don’t want to spend your entire Thanksgiving in the kitchen? These DC-area restaurants will serve up turkey dinner for your whole family. Real talk: Turkey Day isn’t actually about the turkey, so why spend all day in the kitchen? Make Thanksgiving dinner an easy lift by skipping meal prep all together and letting a local restaurant do the work. We’ve rounded up a number of dine-in and to-go options so you can spend more time with your family (and less time hunched over a stove).
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Metro sets opening day for Silver Line extension

It's official. Metro's Silver Line extension is to open Tuesday, Nov. 15. The extension will connect Metrorail riders to Washington Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County for the first time. The announcement came Monday from Metro Board Members and employees in a video touting “We’re Ready,” marking the opening for customers and culmination of the largest expansion of Metrorail since the system’s inception.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy