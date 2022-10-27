Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of OctoberUplift LoudounBrambleton, VA
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Related
gwsports.com
#19 Water Polo Continues Conference Dominance
WASHINGTON - #19 GW water polo (20-5, 13-1) added three more MAWPC wins to its resume this weekend when it took down Navy, Johns Hopkins and Mount St. Mary's. GW met with Navy for the second time this season and the teams played another tightly contested match. It was a back and forth game throughout, and with both teams packing in their defenses, shots were being fired from distance. GW led by one at the half, but Navy took the lead at the start of the third quarter. The Colonials wouldn't be silenced for long, going on a 4-0 streak to take back control of the game and lead by two going into the fourth quarter.
DMV high school football rankings (Oct. 31, 2022)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. Good Counsel (8-1) – Last week: […]
gwsports.com
Men’s Soccer Clinches A-10 Championship Berth with 3-0 Win Over George Mason
FAIRFAX, Va. - GW men's soccer clinched a spot in the A-10 Championship tournament on Saturday night when it downed George Mason, 3-0, in the final match of the regular season. The Colonials delivered in a must-win scenario and will now turn to the postseason. How it Happened:. 26th Minute:...
gwsports.com
Men's Hoops Handles Business in Exhibition Win vs. Western Connecticut State, 78-61
WASHINGTON - If the unofficial start to the Chris Caputo era for GW men's basketball is any indication, the Buff and Blue can pack some offensive punch. Making the start in their first game experience on the Charles E. Smith Center floor, transfer students Max Edwards and EJ Clark found the iron kind in the cozy venue, as the pair connected on a combined 5-of-9 shooting from long range to spark a GW prolific attack from the home club in the 78-61 rout.
Archbishop Carroll defeats Paul VI 22-14
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Saturday, 7-1 Paul VI traveled to take on 6-2 Archbishop Carroll, where the Lions came out victorious 22-14. After starting 0-2, Archbishop Carroll has hit their stride, winning their seventh game in a row. Meanwhile, the Panthers came in on a five game winning streak, but unfortunately saw it […]
saturdaytradition.com
DIII football grounds crew runs over goal post, forces one-directional game
A DIII grounds crew in Virginia made a bit of a mistake ahead of Saturday’s game, knocking over the goal posts with a tractor. As a result, the game’s extra points, field goals, etc. had to be played on just one side of the field. There was likely...
Virginia Attorney Who Won Under Trebek, Jennings, Back For 'Jeopardy!' Tournament Of Champions
An attorney from Virginia has secured his spot in the latest “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions, where he will match wits with some of the game show's greatest players of recent years. Zach Newkirk, an attorney from Alexandria, will be back on the big blue "Jeopardy!" stage for the...
Highland Springs remains the unanimous #1
Undefeated Highland Springs High School remains the #1 team in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
Fredericksburg, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Fredericksburg. The Colonial Forge High School football team will have a game with Massaponax High School on October 31, 2022, 14:00:00. The Colonial Forge High School football team will have a game with Massaponax High School on October 31, 2022, 16:00:00.
Louisa County RB Savion Hiter is a name to know in 2026, picks up Virginia offer
MINERAL, Va.-- Remember this name, Savion Hiter. He may only be a freshman but the Mineral (Va.) Louisa County running back is already making a name for himself and he will be one to watch in his 2026 class. Last Friday night, Hiter rushed for a career-high 253 yards and...
247Sports
Turgeon-loyal former Terps star on Kevin Willard's efforts, the "bright side of Maryland" and more
Jalen Smith raised some eyebrows in January when he said he understood why Mark Turgeon wanted to get away from Maryland fans. Despite his loyalty to Turgeon, though, the former Terps star is giving first-year coach Kevin Willard a chance. "They had like a bowling event while I was in...
nomadlawyer.org
Richmond: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Richmond, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Richmond, Virginia. For visitors, there are many reasons to visit the city of Richmond. Visitors can explore the Civil War-era city, enjoy museums, or explore the citys rich history. In the heart of downtown Richmond, the Valentine Museum offers a wealth of information on the citys past.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Fairfax, VA
Fairfax serves as the seat of Fairfax County but is an independent city in northeastern Virginia. Nearly 15 miles southwest of Washington, D.C., Fairfax got its name from Thomas Fairfax, the 6th Lord Fairfax of Cameron, who had five million acres of land in the state. If you’re eyeing a...
Local university shuts down, students left scrambling to finish their studies
Stratford University students were in the middle of their studies when they learned classes were canceled indefinitely.
Why I Can’t Afford to Live Where I Grew Up
Growing up in the Lyon Park neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, I knew my house was the place to be. It was conveniently located between Clarendon, our shopping center, and my middle school, which meant that everything I could desire was a walk or a short bike ride away. Across the street from my house was a sledding hill so popular that you had to show up early on snow days to get in some good runs. I absolutely loved the place. My parents became first-time homeowners in 1998 when they bought the house, a four-bedroom, blue-green colonial about half a mile from the Clarendon Metro stop. I was born a few months later in Fairfax County, because Arlington’s hospital wouldn’t take my parents’ insurance (a fact I resent with Leslie Knope-ian fervor), but other than that slight snafu, I grew up a proud resident.
9 Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner (Plus To-Go Options!)
Don’t want to spend your entire Thanksgiving in the kitchen? These DC-area restaurants will serve up turkey dinner for your whole family. Real talk: Turkey Day isn’t actually about the turkey, so why spend all day in the kitchen? Make Thanksgiving dinner an easy lift by skipping meal prep all together and letting a local restaurant do the work. We’ve rounded up a number of dine-in and to-go options so you can spend more time with your family (and less time hunched over a stove).
Virginia Center Commons permanently closes, mall to hold furniture sale
Virginia Center Commons closed its doors permanently on Tuesday, Oct. 31. The mall's closure is part of Henrico County's redevelopment plans.
Powerball ticket player in Bowie misses jackpot by one number
On Saturday seven lottery players from around the country came close, hitting on five of six numbers.
Inside Nova
Metro sets opening day for Silver Line extension
It's official. Metro's Silver Line extension is to open Tuesday, Nov. 15. The extension will connect Metrorail riders to Washington Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County for the first time. The announcement came Monday from Metro Board Members and employees in a video touting “We’re Ready,” marking the opening for customers and culmination of the largest expansion of Metrorail since the system’s inception.
Bay Net
$3.1 Million Check Presented For New Charles County Urban Park And Amphitheater
WALDORF, Md. – One of the primary plights that some residents of Charles County hold is that to participate in most community activities, it is typically necessary to travel out of the immediate area. Elected to his position in 2018 and seeking re-election, Senator Arthur Ellis[D] of District 28...
Comments / 0