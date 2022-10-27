Read full article on original website
Related
Courtney Ramey suspended three games
Arizona will be without one of its starters for the first three games of the season. On Monday, Arizona released a statement saying that likely starter Courtney Ramey would be suspended for three games to start the season due to his participation in the Portsmouth Invitational. "The University of Arizona...
ESPN FPI projections for Louisville heading into game nine
Louisville, winners of three straight, continue a positive trend in the ESPN Football Power Index. With four games remaining on UofL's regular season schedule, the rating system now projects a near certainty (96.9%) that Louisville will secure bowl eligibility with at least six wins. In the season's initial ratings, the...
247Sports
SI’s Pat Forde: Lincoln Riley told me league office agreed Utah roughing the passers were bad calls
With another week of college football comes another discussion about the Pac-12 referees making a questionable call or two, and it looks like head coach Lincoln Riley got to speak with conference officials about the roughing-the-passer penalties against USC in the Trojans' loss to Utah two weeks ago. During the...
Daily Digest | Updated Illini bowl projections; Shauna Green's next recruiting challenge
There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Illini football is going to go to a good bowl game. No more worries about destination Detroit and probably put aside the Pinstripe. Heck, Nashville looks like the floor. Here are the latest bowl projections for Illinois football.
FSU OL target DJ Chester unveils Top 6 and is now set to announce this week
McDonough (Ga.) Eagles Landing Christian Academy four-star offensive lineman DJ Chester unveiled a Top 6 on Sunday evening. His top six consists of Auburn, Florida A&M, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, and Ole Miss. Chester also announced that he is now set to announce his commitment on Thursday, November 3rd at...
Coaches Corner: Who Auburn will target after firing Bryan Harsin, why Cam Newton is the next star HBCU coach
A day after naming Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen to the AD spot on the Plains, Auburn has removed Bryan Harsin as its head coach with a buyout price tag of $15 million. Harsin was 3-5 in 2022 and 9-12 overall in 21 games. "Auburn will begin an immediate...
Beamer reacts to Carolina's offensive performance against Missouri
What does South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer have to say to the folks who think it’s time to make a change at play-caller and quarterback?. TheBigSpur asked on Saturday night, following the 23-10 loss to Missouri. Here’s what Beamer had to say in response to anyone who might feel that way.
Lane Kiffin comments on the firing of Auburn head coach Brian Harsin...Is he a candidate for the job?
Auburn fired Brian Harsin as its head football coach Monday morning. So what in the hell does that have to do with Ole Miss? Reporters are already reporting Lane Kiffin as a name to watch in the search for its next head coach. That's probably the worst kept secret in all of college football as the world waited for Auburn to make it's move. Of course, they would consider Kiffin. But it is unknown if the Ole Miss head coach would have any interest in moving to the Plains.
Everything that Jimbo Fisher said after the Ole Miss game
Here is everything that Aggies' boss Jimbo Fisher had to say after tonight's loss to 15th ranked Ole Miss. The Aggies face off versus SEC East foe Florida next week. Very good football game out there today. Again, I thought our kids competed hard. Came up one play short. Had opportunities throughout the game, which we know they're a good football team. But I thought we played really well in stretches and not well we've just got to offensively, I thought we moved the ball very well, come out very well.
Arizona is latest offer for '25 QB Husan Longstreet
Inglewood (Calif.) sophomore quarterback Husan Longstreet picked up a scholarship offer from Arizona earlier today.
Beamer discusses Gamecocks QB situation before upcoming road trip
South Carolina Gamecocks backup quarterback Luke Doty did not see any game action in October, after making four appearances during the first month of the season. Coach Shane Beamer didn’t close the door on Sunday night, when asked if there would be another opportunity for Doty to play in November.
Mario Cristobal dominated rivalry games during Oregon tenure
Winning rivalry games can go a long way toward defining the success of a season and a coaching tenure. Rivalry games mean more and during his tenure at Oregon, Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal delivered plenty of wins against the most hated rivals of the Ducks. What results did...
2023 three-star Georgia RB Johnson reacts to MSU offer
Jaylen Johnson, a senior three-star running back from Baxley (Ga.) Appling County, was offered by Michigan State last week. The Spartans lost a commitment from.
247Sports
Michigan-Michigan State fight: Second video shows new angle of Spartans' postgame altercation with Wolverines
After Saturday's rivalry game between Michigan and Michigan State football — a 29-7 Wolverines win over the Spartans at the Big House in Ann Arbor, Michigan — an altercation broke out in the stadium's tunnel that leads to the home and away team locker rooms. Following the surfacing of an initial video that appeared to show Michigan State players shoving and pushing down a Michigan player, another clip emerged Sunday.
Notebook: Defense aims to stay strong with Florida State next
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Miami’s defense was strong in a 14-12 four overtime win at Virginia on Saturday by not allowing the Cavaliers to score a touchdown. It proved to be the difference for the Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC) who turn their focus with rival Florida State (5-3, 3-3) arriving on Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC).
Kansas football: Ex-Wisconsin OT, 5-star recruit Logan Brown commits to Jayhawks
Former Wisconsin offensive tackle Logan Brown is transferring to Kansas. The former five-star recruit made it official on Sunday afternoon, announcing his commitment to the Jayhawks via Twitter. Brown spent the last four years with the Badgers, appearing in 26 career games with three starts over the last three seasons...
College football rankings: Tennessee adds first-place votes in Coaches Poll Top 25 ahead of No. 1 Georgia
The College Football Playoff rankings debut in two days, but until then, the AFCA Coaches Poll top 25 gives fans the best look into where things stand after Week 9. Four different undefeated teams made their pitches on the field to sit at No. 1 in the first rankings to come Tuesday night.
247Sports
Auburn appoints Cadillac Williams interim head coach
AUBURN, Alabama — Running backs coach Cadillac Williams has been appointed Auburn's interim head coach for the final four games of the season, a staff member informed Auburn Undercover at the program's facility Monday afternoon following a team meeting. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday afternoon less than two...
Watts McBride explains his decision to walk-on at Iowa over full-ride D1 scholarships at other schools
Numerous walk-ons from the state of Iowa have had success during their career at the University of Iowa. There's a strong chance that Cedar Rapids Washington 2023 three-star safety Watts McBride can join that list. On Sunday, McBride announced his commitment to join the Hawkeyes' football program over offers from...
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Michigan State
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is two games away from clinching the Big Ten West. The No. 14-ranked Illini (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) are coming off of a 26-9 win at Nebraska and host Michigan State (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Big Ten Network). Illinois can clinch the West with wins in its next two games: Michigan State and Purdue.
247Sports
57K+
Followers
389K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0