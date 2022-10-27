ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Courtney Ramey suspended three games

Arizona will be without one of its starters for the first three games of the season. On Monday, Arizona released a statement saying that likely starter Courtney Ramey would be suspended for three games to start the season due to his participation in the Portsmouth Invitational. "The University of Arizona...
TUCSON, AZ
ESPN FPI projections for Louisville heading into game nine

Louisville, winners of three straight, continue a positive trend in the ESPN Football Power Index. With four games remaining on UofL's regular season schedule, the rating system now projects a near certainty (96.9%) that Louisville will secure bowl eligibility with at least six wins. In the season's initial ratings, the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Lane Kiffin comments on the firing of Auburn head coach Brian Harsin...Is he a candidate for the job?

Auburn fired Brian Harsin as its head football coach Monday morning. So what in the hell does that have to do with Ole Miss? Reporters are already reporting Lane Kiffin as a name to watch in the search for its next head coach. That's probably the worst kept secret in all of college football as the world waited for Auburn to make it's move. Of course, they would consider Kiffin. But it is unknown if the Ole Miss head coach would have any interest in moving to the Plains.
AUBURN, AL
Everything that Jimbo Fisher said after the Ole Miss game

Here is everything that Aggies' boss Jimbo Fisher had to say after tonight's loss to 15th ranked Ole Miss. The Aggies face off versus SEC East foe Florida next week. Very good football game out there today. Again, I thought our kids competed hard. Came up one play short. Had opportunities throughout the game, which we know they're a good football team. But I thought we played really well in stretches and not well we've just got to offensively, I thought we moved the ball very well, come out very well.
OXFORD, MS
Michigan-Michigan State fight: Second video shows new angle of Spartans' postgame altercation with Wolverines

After Saturday's rivalry game between Michigan and Michigan State football — a 29-7 Wolverines win over the Spartans at the Big House in Ann Arbor, Michigan — an altercation broke out in the stadium's tunnel that leads to the home and away team locker rooms. Following the surfacing of an initial video that appeared to show Michigan State players shoving and pushing down a Michigan player, another clip emerged Sunday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Notebook: Defense aims to stay strong with Florida State next

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Miami’s defense was strong in a 14-12 four overtime win at Virginia on Saturday by not allowing the Cavaliers to score a touchdown. It proved to be the difference for the Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC) who turn their focus with rival Florida State (5-3, 3-3) arriving on Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC).
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Auburn appoints Cadillac Williams interim head coach

AUBURN, Alabama — Running backs coach Cadillac Williams has been appointed Auburn's interim head coach for the final four games of the season, a staff member informed Auburn Undercover at the program's facility Monday afternoon following a team meeting. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday afternoon less than two...
AUBURN, AL
